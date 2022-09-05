In case you missed it, or you want to refer back to it, here’s a link to the post about this matter from Saturday:

You can find the link to the full order here.

This tweet is the first in a thread from PopeHat.

I don’t think the absolute freakout over this is warranted. I don’t think it’s the right outcome, equitably, but numerous elements of the written decision don’t support it being the catastrophe people are saying. But there seems to be very little point in saying so. https://t.co/9VTtpbiMB1 — EnemyOfTheHat (@Popehat) September 5, 2022

(Just added tweets 8-10 that I found particularly interesting.)

/8 This is also a fair observation: that the judge turned the absolute incoherent garbage of the Trump papers into a narrative that, even if you disagree with it, uses the appropriate test and asks necessary questions. https://t.co/3eiEIidGMX — EnemyOfTheHat (@Popehat) September 5, 2022

/9 I’d disagree with Asha that Trump didn’t ask for an injunction — he did, but only incredibly briefly and without any necessary analysis. The judge doing a party’s work for them is something you see occasionally with pro se litigants and badly represented parties, not ex-POTUS. — EnemyOfTheHat (@Popehat) September 5, 2022

/10 some people have suggested this is the judge giving Trump every break to make the result bulletproof. It’s possible. It would be a fairly extravagant example of the genre. I’ve seen judges do it with pro se litigants, though none comparable to Trump. https://t.co/j8XzvbAeSs — EnemyOfTheHat (@Popehat) September 5, 2022

And for what it’s worth, the Obama Bros basically said “so what if she does approve a Special Master” in their podcast – before the ruling. Their take is that it will slow things down a little bit but that the train has left the station and there is no stopping it.

I will be interested in what Lawfare has to say about this, too, but there’s no analysis from them yet.

Balloon Juice attorneys, what say you?

