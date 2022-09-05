Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

So the Bullshit Ruling from the MAGA Judge Is Out

So the Bullshit Ruling from the MAGA Judge Is Out

by | 24 Comments

In case you missed it, or you want to refer back to it, here’s a link to the post about this matter from Saturday:

Two Long Reads from Lawfare, Both Are Worth Your Time

You can find the link to the full order here.

This tweet is the first in a thread from PopeHat.

(Just added tweets 8-10 that I found particularly interesting.)

And for what it’s worth, the Obama Bros basically said “so what if she does approve a Special Master” in their podcast – before the ruling.  Their take is that it will slow things down a little bit but that the train has left the station and there is no stopping it.

I will be interested in what Lawfare has to say about this, too, but there’s no analysis from them yet.

Balloon Juice attorneys, what say you?

Open thread.

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    Damien

      Damien

      I feel like the “special master so what?” position ignores the multiple ways that this FedSociopath blatantly disregarded precedent and law in arriving at this decision. Lovely.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      One more example of dickishness from TFG

      Donald Trump once tried to pay a lawyer he owed $2m with a deed to a horse.

      The bizarre scene is described in Servants of the Damned: Giant Law Firms, Donald Trump and the Corruption of Justice, a book by David Enrich of the New York Times that will be published next week. The Guardian obtained a copy.

      Enrich reports that “once he regained the capacity for speech”, the lawyer to whom Trump offered a stallion supposedly worth $5m “stammered … ‘This isn’t the 1800s. You can’t pay me with a horse.’”

      h/t https://www.theguardian.com/books/2022/sep/05/donald-trump-tried-pay-lawyer-horse-book-david-enrich-servants-of-the-damned

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Lapassionara

      This just sucks. Trump didn’t request an injunction, but the judge enjoined further review by the DOJ, except to evaluate harm to national security. So, with an injunction comes an immediate appeal. But even immediate appeals take a while, so this is just another delay. And if appealed, it goes to the 11th Circuit, not a great place right now for liberal points of view. Sigh.

      Reply
    feebog

      feebog

      Lots of comments on Twitter about appealing, but the appeal would go to the 11th circuit, a very conservative court.  Not sure it would be reversed there.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      Just to remind everyone, SCOTUS ruled against F-POTUS and his presidential records earlier this year, including issues of executive privilege.
      SCOTUSblog

      Trump came to the Supreme Court in late December, asking the justices to put the D.C. Circuit’s decision on hold and block the release of the documents. Telling the justices that the case “fundamentally affects the functioning of the American presidency,” he insisted that as a former president, he has the right to assert executive privilege to shield documents after he leaves office. And he warned that if the committee’s requests are granted, in the future similar requests “will become the norm regardless of what party is in power.” If the request is not blocked, he added, and the records are released, the effects of their release can never be undone.

      The Biden administration countered that Trump’s request is based principally on the idea that turning over the records “would harm the Executive Branch and, by extension, the public.” But the president, rather than the former president, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote, “is best positioned to make those assessments.”

      In a short unsigned order released on Wednesday night, the court turned down Trump’s request. The court acknowledged that the “questions whether and in what circumstances a former President may obtain a court order preventing disclosure of privileged records from his tenure in office” when the current president has decided to waive the privilege “are unprecedented and raise serious and substantial concerns.” However, the court continued, the D.C. Circuit did not decide those questions because it concluded that Trump’s documents would not be entitled to protection even if he were the current president.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Reposted from below: District judge do dumb shit all the time.  If this survives an appeal, I will be more concerned.

      Reply
    Xenos

      Xenos

      Way out of my range of expertise here, but I think Popehat is likely to be right.  Very stupid approach by the judge – if I were the DOJ I would go after her jurisdiction, as that can not be waived.  She needs a firm reversal by the appeals court.

      in any case, there is not much for a social master to do.

      Reply
    Baud

      Baud

      I think the injunction is the real problem.  And treating Trump as special because he was president. The Special Master Isn’t a huge problem in itself.

      Also, the court didn’t really have jurisdiction.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chief Oshkosh

      We can all wish that this most recent ruling isn’t that big a deal, but it is. If every Trump-appointed judge tosses precedent, hell, tosses just basic logic, then we de facto are no longer a nation of laws. This is how despots come to power “legally.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Balconesfault

      What’s the chance that this ruling was written by a panel of well paid Federalist Society lawyers and slipped under the judge’s door over the weekend?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      James E Powell

      Carried over from the earlier thread:

      The real absurdity is that the order is for a neutral person. If someone claims to be neutral about Trump, then they are a pro-Trump person & a liar. Cf. Finding jurors for the OJ trial who heard nothing about the case.

      Republicans will not accept any special master who is not a pro-Trump Republican and they will not accept any result that is not a pro-Trump result.

      The court is looking for another Bill Barr.

      Reply
    JoyceH

      JoyceH

      I’ll admit I’m surprised at the ruling. I always underestimate how little self-esteem the Trump judges have. Siding with a request that’s legal gibberish publicly brands her a dirty judge and bought off.

      But the upshot ought to be interesting. If past is prologue, Trump is going to interpret this ruling as complete vindication (“the judge said I did nothing wrong, the documents were perfect, fire the FBI…”) and then come out with some damaging admission/confession to criminality just out of the blue (“good thing they didn’t check the towel cabinet in the pool cabana, the documents in there have Putin’s fingerprints on them.”)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Joseph Patrick Lurker

      WG,

      By “Obama Bros”, are you specifically referring to Tommy Vietor and Jon Lovett? Do you have a link to the podcast to which you referred?

      Reply
    raven

      raven

      “On the other hand, this notion that this is so extraordinary and that she’s granting it because it’s the former President, I think is sort of good news for the Justice Department, because one of the problems with this is it sets a precedent for other defendants down the road who say, ‘Hey, wait a minute, you searched my stuff, I want a special master even though it’s not my lawyer’s office and there’s no reason to believe there’s a lot of privileges apply,” so, I think that piece of it is good.”
      Rodgers explained that there is a silver lining, “in the sense that I don’t think that ultimately there are going to be a lot of attorney/client privileged documents found… very few attorney/client privilege documents and even the executive privilege side, executive privilege would only only pertain if documents were created in the executive branch, really, at the White House, and so many of these documents are going to have been created other places.”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Carlo Graziani

      From the  order:

      On or before September 9, 2022, the parties shall meaningfully confer and submit a
      joint filing that includes:

      a. a list of proposed special master candidates; and

      b. a detailed proposed order of appointment in accordance with Rule 53(b), outlining, inter alia, the special master’s duties and limitations consistent with this Order, ex parte communication abilities, schedule for review, and compensation

      So, they have to agree on a list of candidate SMs, and at least that means that DOJ can limit her freedom to appoint some Federalist Society hack. That’s something.

      Coming to agreement on schedule and limitations by Friday is going to be interesting, though.

      Reply
    dm

      dm

      I agree on the “not a big deal”, but I’m not a lawyer.

      The Special Master will say: these notes to his lawyer dated after 20 Jan 2021 aren’t Presidential Records (even if on stolen White House stationery), and can’t be used in any investigation. These stolen materials, on the other hand, are fair game for us as evidence. Especially the ones with classified markings.

      Hopefully the Special Master and minions will handle the classified materials with gloves, so they can still be finger-printed.

      It won’t change anything because Justice had already brought in a taint team to avoid the possibility of contaminating their investigation with attorney-client privileged materials.

      Well, precedent, I suppose.

      Reply
    PPCLI

      PPCLI

      The specific ruling is troubling, but what’s more troubling still is the sense that we will be seeing an avalanche of such blatantly lawless Federalist Society Trump-judge rulings over the next few years, upheld by the activist 11-th circuit and shadow docket reaffirmed by the SCOTUS. I worry we’ll look back on this as just one more step toward the vanishing of the rule of law.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mustang Bobby

      The law studies I’ve undertaken have been at the behest of Perry Mason and Jack McCoy, but my first thought is that this will slow things down but not end it, and when Trump and the gang gets indicted they can’t complain that they got railroaded, even though they will.  A snow fence doesn’t stop a blizzard.

      Reply

