Speculation on the Special Master

In a recent Lawfare article, they ruminate on a possible strategy behind the “special master” request.

They suggest that Trump’s attorneys are attempting to use the court’s likely appointment of a special master as a backdoor means of obtaining unrelated, sensitive investigative materials that could potentially be used for intimidation or obstruction.  Is it all about trying to get their hands on an unredacted affidavit?

The Special Master Revisited

Trump’s filings reveal the central strategic importance of obtaining an unredacted affidavit. His team also sees the appointment of a special master, nominally concerned with matters of privilege, as a means for obtaining the unredacted affidavit. The brief in Trump’s initial filing, after discussing the hypothetical possibilities for omissions or lies in the affidavit, pivots to a discussion of the special master, arguing that the “appointment of a Special Master with a fair-minded approach to providing defense counsel with information needed to support any Rule 41(g) filing is an appropriate use of the Court’s authority.” This appears to suggest that the special master should provide Trump’s attorneys with access to the affidavit in order to support their Rule 41(g) motion claiming an unconstitutional search. Yet providing Trump’s attorneys with investigative documents is far beyond the traditional function of a special master, who typically reviews seized documents for privilege and keeps privileged documents separate from those reviewed by authorities.

Trump’s reply brief is even clearer in its attempt to use the special master as a means to obtain the unredacted affidavit. Buried deep in a discussion of the special master’s review procedures, the brief requests that the government provide to the special master and to Trump “a copy of the Search Warrant, and an unredacted copy of the underlying application materials,” which include the affidavit revealing the witnesses and sources of information that supported the warrant. Again, such materials have essentially nothing to do with the special master’s duties of sorting privileged and unprivileged materials. Rather, Trump’s attorneys are attempting to use the court’s likely appointment of a special master as a means of obtaining unrelated, sensitive investigative materials that could potentially be used for intimidation or obstruction.

I am not a lawyer, but that rings true for me.  Your thoughts?

The word speculation in the post title refers to my thoughts with respect to how this fits into the DOJ filing yesterday.

If the goal of the special master request (besides delay, delay, delay) is for the attorneys of the wannabe authoritarian lunatic to get their hands on the unredacted affidavit, does that make them more likely or less likely to double down on the “need” for a special master, even in the face of yesterday’s filing that schools the judge on how things work and accuses her of jeopardizing national security?

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      cain

      I hope DOJ has a good plan in regards to this. But I hope the leftists who shat all over the DOJ about not going after Trump now understand the complexity involved in regards to all this.
      When your judiciary is compromised .. bad shit is going to happen.. and we have to plan for it.

    3. 3.

      Old School

      The Lawfare article concludes that getting access to the unredacted affidavit is unlikely, but admits that Judge Cannon may be willing to do that.

    4. 4.

      bbleh

      Another reason I haven’t seen discussed much for them trying to get their hands on the search proceeds and on the affidavit is simply to find out what’s there.  There have been various allusions to this in various places (emptywheel is a great source), but even then typically in the context of some other purpose.  I think just figuring out what the FBI seized is an important primary purpose for them because they don’t know exactly — or perhaps even to a good approximation — and they’re sweating bullets about it.

      Look, he jammed all kinds of stuff in those boxes, and according to some accounts while he was packing them he wouldn’t let anyone at the WH look at what was in them.  I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he forbade his attorneys and staff from looking in them at MAL, and unless they secretly disobeyed him, they don’t know exactly what was in them.  (This could also be why they wouldn’t let the FBI look in them in May or June or whenever it was they were there last.)  Heck, for all they know some of the stuff in those boxes may implicate them personally.

      This may not be part of some crafty and nefarious strategy.  They may just be groping half-blindly.  Remember Trump’s Rule: the stupidest explanation is most likely the correct one.

    5. 5.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Old School: Thats really how all of this goes now. “Well, the legal argument is shit and granting it would violate all precedent and be dangerous for the nation… but it’s a Trump judge, so it comes down as to how much of a traitor they want to be this morning”

    6. 6.

      bbleh

      @MisterForkbeard: hyperbole aside, I strongly suspect that Young Judge Cannon is more interested in her long-term career as a Player in the larger right-wing ecosystem than in her reputation or career on the Federal bench.  Certainly she’s keeping her options open for rapid promotion in the horrible case of a Trump II administration, but I wouldn’t be surprised if her primary interest is in some more lucrative gig at a right-wing legal think tank and/or as a commentator / propagandist for right-wing media.

    8. 8.

      Frankensteinbeck

      a possible strategy behind the “special master” request.

      Trump screamed that the documents are his and how dare they take the President of the United State’s property, and one of his incompetent lawyers flipping through a book saw the words ‘Special Master’.  If the judge weren’t a complete fucking loon, we would still be laughing at how stupid the request is.  I’m sure he’s been screaming about traitors and throwing ketchup, so that was one of the things that after-the-fact they decided to put into the request.  He did get a new attorney who is supposedly competent, so I suspect there is now a strategy of ‘delay, delay, delay’ because that’s all they’ve got.

      EDIT – And of course, ‘throw shit at the wall and see what sticks, since the judge is a loon.’

    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @Old School:

      The Lawfare article concludes that getting access to the unredacted affidavit is unlikely, but admits that Judge Cannon may be willing to do that.

      exactly!

      She should never have done half of what she has done.  She is in over her head, is clearly on team Trump.  She has already destroyed any possible good reputation the she could have had. I will be interested to see whether she doubles down and is willing to throw herself completely under the bus for him.

    10. 10.

      catclub

      @bbleh: ​
      &nbsp

      ;Look, he jammed all kinds of stuff in those boxes, and according to some accounts while he was packing them he wouldn’t let anyone at the WH look at what was in them.

      MAL is only his home half the year. Why no search of Bedminster?
      Or trump tower? Does he think Florida residency is much more important so all docs went there?

    11. 11.

      bbleh

      @Cameron: Because some of the documents are so sensitive that they are eyes-only for Cabinet level or above, AND a Special Master obviously needs a strong background in the law (especially Constitutional law, given that Executive Privilege may obtain), there may be only a few people qualified for the position.

      E.g., off the top of my head:
      — Barack Obama
      — Hillary Clinton
      — Bill Clinton

    13. 13.

      Anonymous At Work

      @bbleh: The Youthful Federalist doesn’t view them as different.  Her promoting Unitary Republican Executive Theory moves her up the Federal Bench towards Appeals Court or Supreme Court.  So being a Player is the same as advancing her on the bench.

