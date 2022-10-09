Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Economics / Grifters Gonna Grift / Late Saturday Night Open Thread: Poe’s Law Triumphs Again

Late Saturday Night Open Thread: Poe’s Law Triumphs Again

Without a clear indicator of the author’s intent, every parody of extreme views can be mistaken by some readers for a sincere expression of the views being parodied. Although some of these tweets seem to have pretty clear indicators!


Professional Bad-Idea-Raiser Bethany ‘Grandma Killer‘ Mandel was apparently paid to talk up Thiel’s new grift:

  • geg6
  • GibberJack
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Is anybody really surprised that a right-wing dating app has turned out to largely be a sausage fest, lol?

      GibberJack

      “My wife passed away 2 days ago and I think I’ve mourned long enough” and “Christian’s”.

      Oh the best. Trolling. Evah.

