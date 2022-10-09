the conservatives-only dating app has been released and the reviews are rolling in pic.twitter.com/kxYDYpSSFE — matt (@mattxiv) October 5, 2022

Without a clear indicator of the author’s intent, every parody of extreme views can be mistaken by some readers for a sincere expression of the views being parodied. Although some of these tweets seem to have pretty clear indicators!

Hear me out, what if the gays took over the app and made it a gay dating site — Gathuin (@gathuin) October 5, 2022





This has me absolutely dead. Satire/trolling conservatives at its finest pic.twitter.com/AJN07K9ZqJ — Alex (A burgeoning young sex clown) (@imthechimechild) October 5, 2022

Professional Bad-Idea-Raiser Bethany ‘Grandma Killer‘ Mandel was apparently paid to talk up Thiel’s new grift:

It's interesting for Bethany Mandel to describe six actresses with identical hairstyles reading from a script as "interviews with conservative women" but I guess that's how Salena Zito does it https://t.co/A4fThHbaBs pic.twitter.com/idrK6CisRb — Andrew Fleischman (@ASFleischman) October 5, 2022

Truly, the Right Stuff is the dating equivalent of trying to guilt your children into eating their broccoli — Andrew Fleischman (@ASFleischman) October 5, 2022