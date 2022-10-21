Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

John Has An Idea and We Need Your Help To Make It Happen

by

This post is in: 

In 2020 I put up a few posts for various states to talk about initiatives that are on the ballot (or whatever they call them in your state).  We started with someone who was willing to write up the initiatives for that state, they included good sources of information, and added their take.  Then I put up a post so people could discuss it.

John’s thought is that we would expand that to more states – and that we would turn the information into voter guides and try to spread the word on the internet.  Cole’s thought is that there are a ton of right-wing sources on the internet and he would like to see this make it really easy for folks to get an alternative view.

So the first thing we need to know is which of the 50 states have initiatives (or whatever they call them).

If you know about your state, or any other state, please chime in below.  Also, please tell us what that state calls these – some states seem to have other names for the same kind of thing.

The next thing we need is volunteers for each of the states that have initiatives.

 

  • 2liberal
  • Anonymous At Work
  • Betty Cracker
  • BlueGuitarist
  • BruceJ
  • CaseyL
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Mousebumples
  • NotMax
  • oatler
  • Origuy
  • pacem appellant
  • Soprano2
  • The Moar You Know
  • WaterGirl

    1. 1.

      pacem appellant

      I’m sorry I’m unable to do write-ups for the 2022 California Propositions this year. In lieu of a full write-up, I can offer this:
      1 Y (HELL YES)
      26 N
      27 N
      28 Y
      29 N
      30 Y
      31 Y

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      1. Alabama Amendment 1, Allow Denial of Bail for Offenses Enumerated by State Legislature Amendment (2022)
      2. Alabama Amendment 10, Incorporate Voter-Approved Amendments in New State Constitution Measure (2022)
      3. Alabama Amendment 2, Broadband Internet Infrastructure Funding Amendment (2022)
      4. Alabama Amendment 3, Notice to Victim’s Family Required for Commutation or Reprieve of Death Sentences Amendment (2022)
      5. Alabama Amendment 4, Prohibit Changes to Election Conduct Laws within Six Months of General Elections Amendment (2022)
      6. Alabama Amendment 5, Remove Orphans’ Business from Probate Court Jurisdiction Amendment (2022)
      7. Alabama Amendment 6, Authorize Certain Cities to Use Special Property Tax Revenue to Pay for Capital Improvements Directly Amendment (2022)
      8. Alabama Amendment 7, Local Economic and Industrial Development Bonds and Financing Amendment (2022)
      9. Alabama Amendment 8, Public Service Commission to Regulate Private Sewer Systems in Shelby County Amendment (2022)
      10. Alabama Amendment 9, Public Service Commission to Regulate Private Sewer System in Lake View Amendment (2022)
      11. Alabama Recompiled Constitution Ratification Question (2022)
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      1. Arizona Proposition 128, Legislative Changes to Ballot Initiatives with Invalid Provisions Amendment (2022)
      2. Arizona Proposition 129, Single-Subject Requirement for Ballot Initiatives Amendment (2022)
      3. Arizona Proposition 130, Property Tax Exemptions Amendment (2022)
      4. Arizona Proposition 131, Create Office of Lieutenant Governor Amendment (2022)
      5. Arizona Proposition 132, 60% Vote Requirement for Ballot Measures to Approve Taxes Amendment (2022)
      6. Arizona Proposition 209, Healthcare Debt Interest Rate Limit and Debt Collection Exemptions Initiative (2022)
      7. Arizona Proposition 211, Campaign Finance Sources Disclosure Initiative (2022)
      8. Arizona Proposition 308, In-State Tuition for Non-Citizen Residents Measure (2022)
      9. Arizona Proposition 309, Voter Identification Requirements for Mail-In Ballots and In-Person Voting Measure (2022)
      10. Arizona Proposition 310, Sales Tax for Fire District Funding Measure (2022)
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      1. California Proposition 1, Right to Reproductive Freedom Amendment (2022)
      2. California Proposition 26, Legalize Sports Betting on American Indian Lands Initiative (2022)
      3. California Proposition 27, Legalize Sports Betting and Revenue for Homelessness Prevention Fund Initiative (2022)
      4. California Proposition 28, Art and Music K-12 Education Funding Initiative (2022)
      5. California Proposition 29, Dialysis Clinic Requirements Initiative (2022)
      6. California Proposition 30, Tax on Income Above $2 Million for Zero-Emissions Vehicles and Wildfire Prevention Initiative (2022)
      7. California Proposition 31, Flavored Tobacco Products Ban Referendum (2022)
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      1. Colorado Amendment D, Designate Judges to Twenty-Third Judicial District Measure (2022)
      2. Colorado Amendment E, Homestead Exemption to Surviving Spouses of U.S. Armed Forces Members and Veterans Measure (2022)
      3. Colorado Amendment F, Charitable Gaming Measure (2022)
      4. Colorado Proposition 121, State Income Tax Rate Reduction Initiative (2022)
      5. Colorado Proposition 122, Decriminalization and Regulated Access Program for Certain Psychedelic Plants and Fungi Initiative (2022)
      6. Colorado Proposition 123, Dedicate State Income Tax Revenue to Fund Housing Projects Initiative (2022)
      7. Colorado Proposition 124, Retail Liquor Store Licenses Initiative (2022)
      8. Colorado Proposition 125, Wine Sales in Grocery and Convenience Stores Initiative (2022)
      9. Colorado Proposition 126, Alcohol Delivery Service Initiative (2022)
      10. Colorado Proposition FF, Reduce Income Tax Deduction Amounts to Fund School Meals Program Measure (2022)
      11. Colorado Proposition GG, Include Income Tax Effects in Initiative Ballot Language Measure (2022)
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      1. Louisiana Amendment 1, Increase Maximum Amount Invested in Equities for Certain State Funds Measure (2022)
      2. Louisiana Amendment 2, Property Tax Exemptions for Certain Disabled Veterans and Spouses Measure (2022)
      3. Louisiana Amendment 3, Classified Civil Service Employee Public Support of Family Members’ Campaigns Measure (2022)
      4. Louisiana Amendment 4, Waiving Water Charges Measure (2022)
      5. Louisiana Amendment 5, Adjustment of Ad Valorem Tax Rates Measure (2022)
      6. Louisiana Amendment 6, Limit on Assessed Value Increase of Reappraised Property in Orleans Parish Measure (2022)
      7. Louisiana Amendment 7, Remove Involuntary Servitude as Punishment for a Crime from Constitution Measure (2022)
      8. Louisiana Amendment 8, Remove Special Assessment Property Tax Annual Income Recertification for Permanently Disabled Homeowners Measure (2022)
    27. 27.

      2liberal

      I’m not bright enough to write reviews for Arizona but this is a list of ballot initiatives

      https://ballotpedia.org/Arizona_2022_ballot_measures

       

      one source

      https://progressivevotersguide.com/arizona/?cd=4th&hd=12&sd=12&city=tempe&county=maricopa&enhanced=1

       

      this is how it is put together

      https://progressivevotersguide.com/arizona/2022/general/about

      The Progressive Voters Guide is powered by Progress Arizona and includes endorsements from the following partners:

      • ACLU of Arizona
      • Aliento
      • Arizona AFL-CIO
      • Arizona Center for Economic Progress
      • Arizona Education Association
      • Arizona Faith Network
      • Arizona Students Association
      • Arizona Wins
      • Arizona Working Families Party
      • CASE Action
      • Children’s Action Alliance
      • LUCHA
      • Mi Familia Vota
        • One Arizona
        • Our Voice, Our Vote
        • Rural Arizona Action
        • Unite Here! Local 11
        • VetsForward
        • Will of The People Arizona
    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      1. New Mexico Bond Question 1, Senior Citizens Facilities Bond Issue (2022)
      2. New Mexico Bond Question 2, Public Libraries Bond Issue (2022)
      3. New Mexico Bond Question 3, Public Education Bond Issue (2022)
      4. New Mexico Constitutional Amendment 1, Land Grant Permanent Fund Distribution for Early Childhood Education Amendment (2022)
      5. New Mexico Constitutional Amendment 2, Authorizing Funds for Residential Services Infrastructure Amendment (2022)
      6. New Mexico Constitutional Amendment 3, Appointed Judge Elections Amendment (2022)
    45. 45.

      Anonymous At Work

      Ya got my takes on Arkansas and Florida. I can try to include more references but shorter is Arkansas = NO x4 (Marijuana Amendment is a “reward-the-backers” bill) and Florida is “No, Yes, No” because 1 & 3 are micro-managing property assessments/homestead exemptions via state constitutional amendment rather than ordinary legislation.

    46. 46.

      BlueGuitarist

      11                 AL                10 Amendment, 1 Question
      1                   AK                Ballot Measure
      10                 AZ                Proposition
      4                   AR                issue
      7                   CA                Proposition
      11                 CO               3 Amendments, 8 propositions
      1                   CT                question
      3                   FL                 Amendment
      4                   GA               2 Amendment, 2 Referendum
      2                   ID                 1 Advisory Ballot, 1 Constitutional Amendment
      1                   IL                  Amendment
      1                   IA                 Amendment
      2                   KS                Amendment
      2                   KY                Amendment
      8                   LA                Amendment
      5                   MD              question
      4                   MA              question
      3                   MI                question
      5                   MO              4 Amendment, 1 Convention Question
      2                   MT
      3                   NE                1 Amendment 2 Initiative
      2                   NH               1 Amendment, 1 Convention Question
      3                   NV               question
      6                   NM              3 Question 3 Amendment
      1                   NY                proposal
      2                   ND
      2                   OH               issue
      4                   OR               Measure
      3                   RI                 question
      2                   SC                Amendment
      2                   SD                1 Amendment 1 Initiated Measure
      4                   TN                Amendment
      1                   UT                Amendment
      2                   VT                Proposal
      2                   WA              Advisory Vote
      4                   WV              Amendment
      2                   WY               Amendment​

    48. 48.

      BlueGuitarist

      Ballotpedia issue summaries:

      https://ballotpedia.org/2022_ballot_measures

      Abortion has been a topic for statewide ballot measures since the 1970s. Since 2000, there have been just two general election cycles, 2002 and 2016, without abortion-related state ballot measures. In 2022, there will be six ballot measures addressing abortion — the most on record for a single year. Before 2022, the highest number was four abortion-related measures in 1986.

      In California, the ballot will feature an amendment to add reproductive freedom, defined to include the “right to choose to have an abortion and… to choose or refuse contraceptives,” to the California Constitution. In Michigan, a citizen-initiated measure would provide a state constitutional right to reproductive freedom, defined to include abortion, contraception, and other matters related to pregnancy. In Vermont, voters will decide on a constitutional amendment stating that “an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course.”

      In Kansas, voters rejected a ballot measure declaring that there is no state constitutional right to abortion on August 2. Voters in Kentucky will decide on a similar amendment on November 8. Montanans will vote on a measure to state that infants born alive at any stage of development are legal persons and require medical care to be provided to them.

    49. 49.

      BlueGuitarist

      Ballotpedia

      Marijuana: Measures to legalize marijuana for recreational use are on the ballot in five states.
      Heading into November, marijuana is legal in 19 states and D.C. Of those 19 states, 12 and D.C. had legalized marijuana through the ballot measure process.

      In 2022, five more states will decide on marijuana legalization ballot measures. In the central U.S., voters in Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota will consider citizen-initiated measures to legalize marijuana. In Maryland, the state Legislature voted to put the issue before voters.

    50. 50.

      CaseyL

      @WaterGirl: Washington state actually does put out a voters pamphlet, and it’s fantastic.  I have relied on these for decades.

      Also, FYI, the two “advisory” items you mentioned are legacies of Tim Eyman, the RW grifter who did his best to make Washington ungovernable by (among other things) sponsoring and getting passed an initiative requiring “advisory” votes on any tax that the voters had not themselves approved by direct ballot.  Thus these two items, which thanks the FSM are non-binding.

      His other great initiative reduced car tab fees to $30 back in the 90s (IIRC), thus kicking the legs out from under the state’s Transportation funding.

    51. 51.

      BlueGuitarist

      Ballotpedia

      Voting-related policies: Voters in seven states will decide on ballot measures to change voting-related policies.

      Changes to state initiative processes: Voters in four states will decide on legislative proposals to change citizen-initiated ballot measure processes this year.

      Amendments on enslavement, servitude, and criminal punishment: As of October 2022, 20 state constitutions included language permitting enslavement or servitude as criminal punishments or debt payments; in November, voters in five states will decide on repealing such language.

    52. 52.

      Betty Cracker

      Florida’s chapter of the League of Women Voters publishes a guide on proposed amendments (that’s what ballot initiatives are called here) each election year. Here’s their take on this year’s crop. I assume LWV chapters in other states do too.

    54. 54.

      2liberal

      @oatler:  re:  AZ Prop 308

       

      Its got a yes rating from progressive policy group FWIW

       

      Proposition 308 would allow Arizona Dreamers to pay the same college tuition rate as their fellow Arizona high school graduates.

      Endorsed By ACLU of ArizonaAlientoArizona Center for Economic ProgressArizona Education AssociationArizona Students AssociationChildren’s Action AllianceLUCHAMi Familia VotaOne ArizonaOur Voice, Our VoteRural Arizona Action

    55. 55.

      NotMax

      Do not live there so have no skin in the game, but strikes me from one angle viewing from afar that a Yes on CA Prop 1 is a pro-choice vote while a Yes on Prop 31 is an anti-choice vote. Different choices to be sure (and absolutely not claiming they are equivalent), just an observation.

    59. 59.

      Mousebumples

      Wisconsin doesn’t have the ability to do binding statewide props – despite Ron Johnson’s claims that that is how abortion should be decided at the state level.

      I had local requests about clean water, increased school funding, and police funding, but nothing statewide.

    60. 60.

      Betty Cracker

      @WaterGirl: They’re officially nonpartisan, but as a reality-based and civic-minded group, they tend to be progressive by default. I think I’ve disagreed with their take on amendments a time or two, but I’ve always thought their description of the potential effects of the proposal was fair, and their logic for their recommendation has always been sound in my experience, even when I didn’t ultimately find it persuasive.

