In 2020 I put up a few posts for various states to talk about initiatives that are on the ballot (or whatever they call them in your state). We started with someone who was willing to write up the initiatives for that state, they included good sources of information, and added their take. Then I put up a post so people could discuss it.

John’s thought is that we would expand that to more states – and that we would turn the information into voter guides and try to spread the word on the internet. Cole’s thought is that there are a ton of right-wing sources on the internet and he would like to see this make it really easy for folks to get an alternative view.

So the first thing we need to know is which of the 50 states have initiatives (or whatever they call them).

If you know about your state, or any other state, please chime in below. Also, please tell us what that state calls these – some states seem to have other names for the same kind of thing.

The next thing we need is volunteers for each of the states that have initiatives.