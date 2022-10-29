every investor who gave them their money did so knowing that they could never fire him and were happy as a clam with it right up until the last year when he started pouring hundred dollar bills into the woodchipper by the dump truck load, pound sand — ??GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE?? (@golikehellmachi) October 26, 2022

… that the self-styled ‘Emperor of Mars’ mostly distracted media people from his own latest flailings this past week. Or, if he’s too blinkered to realize the luck of the timing, his underlings certainly must be!

Patrick Redford, at Defector — “Meta Will Continue Burning Billions Of Dollars Until Something Happens”:

What could you do with $22 billion? You could buy each of the 10 most expensive islands for sale on privateislandsonline.com, 40 times each. You could buy almost 220 tons of the world’s most expensive caviar. If you wanted to invest that $22 billion in tech businesses, you could spend your money making like eight of the greatest and most expensive video games and still have 12/13ths of your money left over. You could buy Defector Media. My point is, it should be prohibitively difficult to blow such a ridiculous sum of money, even if you were trying to do so in some sort of Brewster’s Billions scenario. You can’t store that much caviar, or buy an island more than once. We should hail Facebook/Meta, then, for their world-historic achievement in the field of self-immolation, as the company’s pivot to the metaverse continues to cost them astronomical amounts of money and has sent their fortunes into the toilet…

The narrative pushed by Zuckerberg during this week’s earnings call is the same it was in Q2: immediate trends are worrisome only if you choose to focus on them at the expense of the transformative work we’re doing in developing the metaverse. The problem is, every single number presented by the Meta people about their present and future was successively more gruesome: a four percent dip in revenue from Q3 2021, net income down 52 percent over the same period, a period in which costs rose by 19 percent, to $22.1 billion. The virtual reality arm of the company alone lost $9.4 billion this year, and company honchos said they expect that “figure will grow significantly” in the coming years. Meta’s stock price dipped 22 percent after the call, hovered south of $100 for the first time since Jan. 2016, and brought Jim Cramer to literal tears. Again, this is not discordant with what Zuckerberg has said about the short-term pain necessary to build a video game for fewer than 200,000 people, though that doesn’t make it good or true. There is little evidence, whatever the metaverse turns out to be—A workplace? A virtual space to upload your consciousness after your body decays? A place to fuck?—that its development is being driven by anything other than a sense of belief by some of the most powerful interests in the world that they can create what comes next simply by deciding what they want to come next. But the Oculus Rift S is not the lathe of heaven, and if you burn an increasing number of billions of dollars every year to try and make it so, eventually you will run out of billions of dollars. That is currently what is happening…

the first avengers movie cost $220M. imagine what you could’ve done if you had $15B to spend and asked marvel to make you a movie filmed and edited exclusively for VR headsets. — 🎃GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE🎃 (@golikehellmachi) October 28, 2022

you wouldn’t even have to update the hardware. keep the price point, keep the old specs and jam your warehouses full two months before the premiere. and, like, look, i am a shitposter with no experience in film or entertainment. there are certainly better ideas than mine. what meta have done instead is spend $15B trying to convince people to hang out at work in ways they don’t want on hardware most don’t have. the thing about filming the next titanic or ET or whatever in VR for these purposes probably *would* get you a big spike in adoption, which could lead to more interest in something like the metaverse *eventually*. but they didn’t want to wait. you could take a huge loss on it and easily make it up in headset sales. hell, you could practically give away the older model of the headset, make the movie free, and *still* lose significantly less than they have spent. these are all ideas that absolutely have to have come across his desk and he has rejected, which is not something that an actual visionary or experienced leader would have done. zuckerberg is someone who thinks people in star trek use the holodeck to file their taxes and clean their house

Zuckerberg lacks the basic empathy and core competency to lead a $300bn company, and he can't be fired. He's the perfect startup bro, disconnected from humanity through an abundance of resources and power, a man who wants for nothing yet wants everything.https://t.co/Ywam9ecU7Y pic.twitter.com/hAJaDX63aY — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) October 26, 2022

Honestly curious to know what WoW's budget was when it was first getting started, considering that it's a better, more fun version of Meta. https://t.co/jCmLa5iJ4K — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) October 27, 2022

if mark zuckerberg were a normal CEO with normal business experience, i would think that the cost of the metaverse was a cover-up for corporate fraud on a scale the world has never seen. https://t.co/IBFFbxNoy6 — ??GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE?? (@golikehellmachi) October 27, 2022

you can’t spend your way out of creating viable use cases and zuckerberg is doing future business majors a service by proving it — ??GHOULLIKEHELLMACHINE?? (@golikehellmachi) October 27, 2022

I can sum it up in four: They didn’t hire furries. — Accidental E9 (@Accidental_E9) October 27, 2022

The furries want to be in a perfect multidimensional online universe!