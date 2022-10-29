Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The willow is too close to the house.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

I did not have telepathic declassification on my 2022 bingo card.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

You cannot shame the shameless.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Cold Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: The *Other* Social-Media Billionaire Is Secretly Grateful

Cold Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: The *Other* Social-Media Billionaire Is Secretly Grateful

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

… that the self-styled ‘Emperor of Mars’ mostly distracted media people from his own latest flailings this past week. Or, if he’s too blinkered to realize the luck of the timing, his underlings certainly must be!

Patrick Redford, at Defector“Meta Will Continue Burning Billions Of Dollars Until Something Happens”:

What could you do with $22 billion? You could buy each of the 10 most expensive islands for sale on privateislandsonline.com, 40 times each. You could buy almost 220 tons of the world’s most expensive caviar. If you wanted to invest that $22 billion in tech businesses, you could spend your money making like eight of the greatest and most expensive video games and still have 12/13ths of your money left over. You could buy Defector Media. My point is, it should be prohibitively difficult to blow such a ridiculous sum of money, even if you were trying to do so in some sort of Brewster’s Billions scenario. You can’t store that much caviar, or buy an island more than once. We should hail Facebook/Meta, then, for their world-historic achievement in the field of self-immolation, as the company’s pivot to the metaverse continues to cost them astronomical amounts of money and has sent their fortunes into the toilet…

The narrative pushed by Zuckerberg during this week’s earnings call is the same it was in Q2: immediate trends are worrisome only if you choose to focus on them at the expense of the transformative work we’re doing in developing the metaverse. The problem is, every single number presented by the Meta people about their present and future was successively more gruesome: a four percent dip in revenue from Q3 2021, net income down 52 percent over the same period, a period in which costs rose by 19 percent, to $22.1 billion. The virtual reality arm of the company alone lost $9.4 billion this year, and company honchos said they expect that “figure will grow significantly” in the coming years. Meta’s stock price dipped 22 percent after the call, hovered south of $100 for the first time since Jan. 2016, and brought Jim Cramer to literal tears.

Again, this is not discordant with what Zuckerberg has said about the short-term pain necessary to build a video game for fewer than 200,000 people, though that doesn’t make it good or true. There is little evidence, whatever the metaverse turns out to be—A workplace? A virtual space to upload your consciousness after your body decays? A place to fuck?—that its development is being driven by anything other than a sense of belief by some of the most powerful interests in the world that they can create what comes next simply by deciding what they want to come next. But the Oculus Rift S is not the lathe of heaven, and if you burn an increasing number of billions of dollars every year to try and make it so, eventually you will run out of billions of dollars. That is currently what is happening…

you wouldn’t even have to update the hardware. keep the price point, keep the old specs and jam your warehouses full two months before the premiere.

and, like, look, i am a shitposter with no experience in film or entertainment. there are certainly better ideas than mine. what meta have done instead is spend $15B trying to convince people to hang out at work in ways they don’t want on hardware most don’t have.

the thing about filming the next titanic or ET or whatever in VR for these purposes probably *would* get you a big spike in adoption, which could lead to more interest in something like the metaverse *eventually*. but they didn’t want to wait.

you could take a huge loss on it and easily make it up in headset sales. hell, you could practically give away the older model of the headset, make the movie free, and *still* lose significantly less than they have spent.

these are all ideas that absolutely have to have come across his desk and he has rejected, which is not something that an actual visionary or experienced leader would have done.

zuckerberg is someone who thinks people in star trek use the holodeck to file their taxes and clean their house

The furries want to be in a perfect multidimensional online universe!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • eclare
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Ruckus
  • Splitting Image

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      Splitting Image

      I stand by my prediction that Elon Musk is more likely to go broke than Zuckerberg.

      The Metaverse seems to be working its way towards becoming the biggest firing offense in the history of C-suites, and the shareholders will eventually oust Zuck the Schmuck over it, but he’ll be left with a few hundred millions if not billions, and I can totally imagine him shrugging and spending the rest of his life playing Civilization, where the little people at least do what they’re told.

      Musk won’t do that. After Twitter collapses and Tesla shareholders oust him for driving the shares of that company into the dirt, he’ll come back with another cockamamie scheme to become everybody’s favourite boss again, and then another one. You’re just going to have to learn appreciate his genius dammit. I wouldn’t be shocked if he spends his last few millions buying what’s left of Meta, just to prove that the only reason Zuck couldn’t get the Metaverse done is because he didn’t have Musk’s genius.

      The moral is that it pays to have a hobby, even if it is playing too much Civ.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      lowtechcyclist

      And this is the ground-level justification for a 90%+ tax bracket: there comes a point when a person or corporation has literally more money than they can do anything with. Not anything useful, and not anything fun either. It’s just more money than is possible for one entity to spend.

      So after a certain level that money needs to be taxed so that it almost entirely goes into the hands of the government, which actually can use that sort of money. It can ‘save’ Social Security, it can arm Ukraine, but at least a government’s operating on a scale where that money becomes useful and productive.

      So we need to tax the hell out of that money. 95% tax on income over $1B, and take away all the clever tricks that the billionaires are using to keep a great deal of their money from being taxed at all. And Liz Warren’s wealth tax, of course.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      lowtechcyclist

      The other reason for confiscatory taxation is that political power tends to follow financial power. If you’ve got billions, you can find indirect ways to influence political outcomes in your favor, even if the Supreme Court hadn’t gutted campaign finance reform. But in a world where they have in fact done so, all those billions in the hands of a handful of super-rich people puts an enormous thumb on the scales in favor of their interests.

      “Money talks” has always been true, but it’s been nearly a century since so few have had so disproportionately much of it. The best way to limit how loudly their money can shout is to tax it away from them.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ruckus

      @lowtechcyclist:

      I agree with both your comments.

      The bottom person on the Forbes 400 list is worth $2.7B. Musk is supposedly worth $251B. That’s $100B over the next on the list. This is insane that one person can have that much and have millions of us with squat. Those on the list are worth $4 trillion. Something is fucking wrong with this picture.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Splitting Image: I can totally imagine him shrugging and spending the rest of his life playing Civilization, where the little people at least do what they’re told.

      ROFL

      There is a fan theory that the insanity inducting Imperial prison in the new Star Wars streaming series Andor is inspired by Zuckerberg’s management style at Meta.

      And; 15 Billion for a god damn computer game/virtual world? Todd Howard weeps.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Frankensteinbeck

      The Metaverse sucks so bad because everyone but the executives at Meta and other companies dumping billions into it know that it can’t happen.  It is indeed a grift of historic proportions, but it’s not the people at the top doing the scamming.  Mostly consultants, I suspect.  The programmers are phoning it in because what Zuckerberg  really wants isn’t possible.  You can’t link up a VR simulator to every grocery store in a chain to show exactly what is on the shelves at that moment so people can shop.  So they program just enough to keep their idiot boss pleased and bank their paychecks and laugh at him behind his back.

      You know what’s up with the furry jokes? SL, VRChat, they make a profit because they provide nothing but a basic engine.  Players design everything.  Every landscape, every item used to build those landscapes, all the clothing, the avatars, the animations, all of it.  Players have the motivation, and furries have the most motivation.  There are people whose whole money source is making those resources for other players.

      And that’s the last damn thing Zuck wants, a world in the players’ rather than companies’ hands.  He already can’t keep up with content moderation.

      Ironically, that system is the concept behind NFTs working, where players resell their content.

      As for Musk, it may be in a previous thread, but last I heard he fired the board members who offended him… then announced he’s doing absolutely nothing.  He’s making a committee to talk about what should be allowed, and no moderation rules or account reinstatements until that’s decided.

      Why?  Because every advertiser has said they’re pulling their money if he does the shit he said he’d do.  Will he ever follow through?  Who the fuck knows?  It’s Musk, a man child with a record of delivering on promises as bad as Trump’s.  But he has had his face shoved in the truth that if he does, Twitter sinks and he truly does lose all that money.

      @eclare:

      I bet a lot of people who are rich on paper are pretty cash/income poor

      That’s Musk.  He had to scramble desperately for financing because his gigantic, insane wealth is all stock he can’t sell in wildly overvalued companies.  He’s a fantastic hype man and charlatan, and stock price inflation is his entire secret.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.