Georgia Matters More Than You Realize

by | 49 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I’ve seen a number of people say that the stakes are lower in Georgia if CCM wins in Nevada, pulling ahead of Laxalt, because then it will be 50-49 with Kamala as thew tiebreaker. For a number of reasons, this is stupid and wrong. First, a win in Georgia makes it 51-49, with no powersharing agreement with Mitch. On top of thaty, it will foment a bloody revolt within the Senate as to who succeeds McConnell, and whoever that is will not have the wits or clout of Mitch, making the Republican Senate a clown caucus.

Second, winning that seat does not make it a Democratic seat for just the next two years, but the next six. And I don’t know if you have looked down the road or not, but the Senate outlook for 2024 is brutal. Of the 33 seats up in 2024, Dems hold 23 of them. It’s going to be very rough, so having that Warnock seat is extremely important.

Georgia Matters More Than You Realize

Look at that list. I can tell you right now that Manchin likely will not run, but if he does, he will not win. It’s a fucking brutal list any way you look at it.

And third, and most important, Warnock is a GOOD MAN. He is a decent, good, kind, educated pleasant man with the good of the public at heart. That in and of itself is reason enough to act like that seat is the most important race in the country. There aren’t too many good people in politics. He’s one of them.\

    49Comments

    1. 1.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Absolutely Cole. We need every seat we can get. As you say, Warnock would be locked in for at least the next 6 years were he to win this runoff

      I just really wish Ryan could have won

      Reply
    2. 2.

      MobiusKlein

      Looking at the R column, I don’t see a single plausible pickup at this point.   Rick Scott (FL) if I squint hard.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      dnfree

      Excellent point.  As with the Supreme Court, it sometimes seems Democrats have a problem with looking a little further down the road.  There are current senators who could up and die, also.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      BCHS Class of 1980

      My hope is not that Dems won’t get complacent but more that the GOP will fall into the Pit of Des<ahem>Pit of Despair. It’s hard to get people up when the argument is “we can be a bigger pain in the ass” instead of “we can seize control.” Money has been given and will be given, both to the Rev himself and to 4D.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      JoyceH

      Frankly, I found the Walker nomination simply offensive. It gave me flashbacks to the Clarence Thomas nomination, proving once again that Republicans consider black guys to be interchangeable, like widgets. Issue – Thurgood Marshall is retiring. Guy whose pre-SC career involved winning 29 of the 32 cases he argued before the SC, including (maybe you’ve heard of it?) Brown VS Board. The fellow in the history books – that guy. So okay, to replace him, let’s go with this complete mediocrity, whose career has been almost entirely being a government paper-pushing bureaucrat. Because, hey – he’s a black guy, right? It’s exactly the same!

      This time, “Huh. Ebeneezer Baptist, you say? Okay, hear me out – what if, instead, we go with this violent brain damaged thug?”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      Scott or Cruz are the only possible pickups, and the odds of those are low. We will probably lose Manchin’s seat and we could lose Tester’s. Looking even further into the future, maybe Collin’s finally will get the boot in 2026.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @JoyceH:

      This time, “Huh. Ebeneezer Baptist, you say? Okay, hear me out – what if, instead, we go with this violent brain damaged thug?”

      “He played football too! He’s a shoo-in for sure!”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      eclare

      @JoyceH:   Same thing with Palin.  Hey, she’s a woman!  Put her on the ticket, all women will vote for her!

      Warnock must win, and I think he will, regardless of the NV outcome.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jackie

      If the majority of the GQP still support TFG or risk saying it’s time to move on, it’ll be interesting to see if TFG’s base will still make a difference. And if TFG is on the ballot, do enough non-MAGA republicans exist to fight for democracy?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Baud: We didn’t do badly in Montana, but red states are dangerous. It’s a risk.

      I can only hope that COVID and associated restrictions recede in the background and Trump continues to spiral. That could deflate some of the Q energy on the crazy right.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      One thing that really makes me mad is the Johnson-Barnes WI senate race. Tony Evers won but Barnes didn’t? Imagine ticket-splitting for the guy who wants to end Social Security and Medicare

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Citizen Alan

      @JoyceH:  It’s even more offensive than that! At the time Clarence Thomas was nominated, there were probably hundreds of conservative white judges who were vastly more qualified than him. And there were likely dozens African American judges who would not be ultra conservative but would at least fit in with Sandra Day O’Connor and Anthony Kennedy.   But no, the Bush Sr. administration had to scour the countryside to find an African American jurist who was committed to white supremacy.  Just as Barrett, is the youngest Republican judge who is both female and a devout believer in the patriarchy.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ohio Mom

      And then there is my heart throb, Sherrod Brown, who is also up for re-election in two years, in my increasingly nutty state. We are getting older and less educated and Redder by the day.

      But a lot of things could happen in the next year or so to push things toward our favor. A better economy, the end of Putin, there could be lots of good momentum going forward. Plus on continued implosion of the Republicans. That’s always my hope, anyway.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      different-church-lady

      @MattF: ​Annnnnnd…. the WaPo sometimes played right along: “Oh, could the GOP make gains in New England?” “Oh, is Hassan vulnerable?” “Oh is this (year-over-year) INFLATION NUMBER going to kill the dems?”​

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Ohio Mom: Assuming any result two years out is a mistake.  Just a few days ago, the CW was that the GOP was going to romp home this year.  Like you said, a lot can happen in the next few years.  We can affect the result.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)

      The map is less awful than it could be, because most of those Democratic seats aren’t realistic shots for Republicans. They are almost sure to win West Virginia, but beyond that, their prospects are pretty thin. What can they reasonably hope for? Montana. Arizona. Ohio. Maybe Nevada. That’s about it.

      They can shoot their wad in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and Michigan and Minnesota, but the odds of picking off one of those are low. If we can hold Montana, Nevada, Ohio and Arizona, which is by no means out of the question, then we’ll have a 50-50 Senate with Harris as the tiebreaker at worst. And if Manchin runs and hangs on, we’ll be up by one.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Soprano2

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): I suspect that’s some people just not voting for Senate at all. I’ll be interested to see if there is an appreciable difference between the total vote for governor and senator in WI and GA. Black and/or female candidates still have a heavier lift than white men, even with Democrats. If R’s had run a white candidate for senator in GA, they probably would have won outright.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Soprano2: Ben Wikler of the WisDems has pointed out that no sitting Senator lost in this election (so far).  Our pick-up of PA was made possible because it was an open seat.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      dmsilev

      @JoyceH: Also reminds me of the 2004 IL Senate race. The original Republican nominee flamed out (remember “Parisian sex club”? A more innocent time…) and to face Obama, the GOP imported Alan Keyes, whose only evident qualification was his skin color.

      Well, at least we got the Crazification Factor out of that race.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Major Major Major Major: I can’t find it now, but I saw some stats that showed that Abrams numbers were about that same as most statewide GA Dems.  It is Warnock who outperformed the generic D in GA, not Abrams who underperformed.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      mrmoshpotato

      @MobiusKlein:

      Looking at the R column, I don’t see a single plausible pickup at this point. Rick Scott (FL) if I squint hard.

      Remember that Batboy unseated Bill Nelson.

      From Wikipedia: A recount showed that Scott had defeated Nelson by 10,033 votes.[3]

      Defeating him in ’24 might be possible, but it would be tough IMO.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      @MattF:  I saw of glorious meme on the twitter machine.  hannity’s open mouth covered in cheeto dust and the caption of “I love you Donald.”  Sorry I don’t have any brain bleach left to share.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Parfigliano

      Only morons and their dumbest cousin doesnt realize every election is important.  GOPers figured this out long ago.  Thats how society got stuck with “creation science” and their illiterate CRT cousins on school boards.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Gravie

      I donated to the Warnock campaign, and I’m writing letters to young voters in GA through the Vote Forward program. https://votefwd.org

      Knocked out 20 letters yesterday in about an hour — it’s super-easy — and just signed up for another 20. Highly recommend.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      prostratedragon

      @Citizen Alan:  Marshall himself said quietly that it’s less important that the successor be black than that they be good. I’m sure he’d have gladly offered some suggestions if asked.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      narya

      @Baud: I expect the [mostly male] Village to start chattering about “well, those wimmin managed to remember about Roe for six months, but two years is prolly more than they can handle.” But, as you correctly note, we will have two years of people dying, or nearly so, because of a lack of proper medical care. I wish that were not the case.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Hitchhiker

      Another unknown factor is Gen Z. They’re slowly but surely replacing the olds, and in places where margins are so tiny, at some point it matters. It’s not completely clear what happened on 11/8, but I’ve seen data that says Dem Gen Z turnout was very high, especially among women and in places where abortion was on the ballot.

      Just another thing that’s hard to factor into current thinking — I’m with Cole. Let’s run up every score we can, everywhere we can.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      Well, if Boebert manages to eek out a victory, then she will be toast in 2024. She’ll either get primaried, which is a real risk, or Frisch can take another run at her. Right now she is shocked and disappointed, but I expect anger is next. I predict she will double down and lash out at her constituents. She doesn’t strike me as the kind of person who learns from experience.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I had heard the 2024 map was bad but hadn’t actually looked at it. Jeezus, it is really  bad.  I don’t see Scott or Cruz being beat with the current governors and their voter suppression shenanigans. There is nobody else on the GOP list not from a ruby red state.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Doug R: Hawley is no Greitens. He has embedded himself in MO politics like a tick, and MO keeps getting redder. I don’t see much chance of a pick up there. We should still try, though. Lightening could strike.

      Reply

