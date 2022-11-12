I’ve seen a number of people say that the stakes are lower in Georgia if CCM wins in Nevada, pulling ahead of Laxalt, because then it will be 50-49 with Kamala as thew tiebreaker. For a number of reasons, this is stupid and wrong. First, a win in Georgia makes it 51-49, with no powersharing agreement with Mitch. On top of thaty, it will foment a bloody revolt within the Senate as to who succeeds McConnell, and whoever that is will not have the wits or clout of Mitch, making the Republican Senate a clown caucus.

Second, winning that seat does not make it a Democratic seat for just the next two years, but the next six. And I don’t know if you have looked down the road or not, but the Senate outlook for 2024 is brutal. Of the 33 seats up in 2024, Dems hold 23 of them. It’s going to be very rough, so having that Warnock seat is extremely important.

Look at that list. I can tell you right now that Manchin likely will not run, but if he does, he will not win. It’s a fucking brutal list any way you look at it.

And third, and most important, Warnock is a GOOD MAN. He is a decent, good, kind, educated pleasant man with the good of the public at heart. That in and of itself is reason enough to act like that seat is the most important race in the country. There aren’t too many good people in politics. He’s one of them.\