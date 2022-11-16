I’m pretty sure we are all tired, I know I am.

And half of us are probably eating ramen noodles because we dug deep for this election.

But GA is most definitely within the margin of effort. So can we do this one more time?

We funded 27 pairs of boots on the ground for AZ before Nov 8.

After helping drive voter turnout in Arizona, Worker Power – a project associated with Unite Here labor union – is heading back to Georgia for the second time to get out the vote.

Here’s a link to an article about the Worker Action contribution in turning AZ blue in 2020.

This group knows how to turn people out for elections, and it’s hard to imagine that they didn’t also have a huge impact in AZ again this year. And they know GA, because they were in GA for the runoffs in 2021.

Every $1,000 we can raise will fund one person on the ground for the GA runoff – for a week!

Do we have it in us to fund another 27 pairs of boots on the ground for Raphael Warnock?

They are serious, they have thought this through, and they have a plan.

Come with Worker Power to the 2022 Georgia Runoffs! Reverend Senator Raphael Warnock is running to keep the seat we helped him win in 2020. Let’s go push him over the top and win the Senate! We will have our work cut out for us, because Georgia Republicans reacted to our 2020 victory in the Georgia runoffs by changing the law to make it harder for us to win: instead of six weeks, the runoff will now occur in half the time, and organizers will need to ensure that voters turn out again less than 30 days after Election Day, on December 6! We are still finalizing plans, but canvassers will fly to Georgia on Monday, November 14. We will be working through the election (with one day per week off) through election day on December 6. Canvassers will be returning on either Wednesday, December 7 or Thursday December 8. Experience: since time is short and training is difficult, Georgia participants must have previous canvass experience and, generally, a recommendation from a partner organization. Because the timeline is so short, we will need to canvass after it becomes dark around 5pm. We will follow 2022 safety protocols, including ensuring canvassers are in close proximity to one another after dark and canvassing any areas of particular concern during daylight hours. Even with this rigorous schedule, we will only have 17 full days of voter contact. For this reason, we cannot allow for any special circumstances: every participant needs to commit to the full schedule.

More details that tell me they have this planned out and know exactly what they are doing:

Schedule: canvassers will work 8 hours every day except Friday for the duration of out stay in Georgia

Pay: Canvassers will be paid $25/hr for 5 days. Overtime pay if they work more than 40 hours in a single week.

Food: Everyone will receive $200/week for food. Paid meal break schedule TBD.

Drivers: All drivers will receive their own rental car; not everyone will be expected to drive.

Thanksgiving: Members of our canvass team will get a ticket home or for a loved one to come to Georgia.

If you travel home, you must depart on Wednesday and return on Friday.

You may choose to forgo a plane ticket and receive $375.

You may work on Wed and/or Fri and be paid for working those days.

14 people each week for 2 weeks of voter contact could be the difference between winning and losing.

Let’s win this!

.