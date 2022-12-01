Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Afternoon Odds and Ends (Open Thread)

According to Variety, Chris Cillizza got shit-canned by CNN:

CNN executives were expected to inform staffers about layoffs at the network Thursday morning, according to these people. CNN correspondents Alison Kosik, Martin Savidge, Alex Field, Mary Ann Fox and Chris Cillizza are among the staffers who have been let go, according to two people familiar with the matter. A CNN spokesperson declined to comment.

Don’t worry, folks: I’m sure he got a nice severance.

Speaking of self-important twits whose careers are on the skids:

What Stephen said. Look, I get that bipartisanship is Sinema’s shtick, but Democrats are the only major party interested in protecting marriage equality. Republicans are cross-wise with their own goddamn voters on this issue, so a Democrat shouldn’t be giving them cover just because a tiny fraction did the right thing for once. It’s maddening.

In other news, I was disappointed to learn that “Glass Onion” (the “Knives Out” sequel) won’t be available on Netflix until 12/23. Somehow, I’d got it in my head that it was dropping 12/1. We are looking forward to a clever mystery and Daniel Craig’s hilariously terrible Southern accent.

Has anyone else watched “The Crown”? I finished season 5. It remains a highly watchable soap with consistently excellent writing, acting and production values. I think Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce are excellent in their roles. But Mr. Morgan (the writer) sort of bludgeons viewers with the symbolism this season. Seems like he used to be more subtle? Anyhoo, a minor complaint.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    81Comments

    1. 1.

      The Moar You Know

      Good, because he sucked.  I could always tell one of his pieces of mind vomit within two sentences without looking at the byline, because they were so uniformly ill-informed.

      ETA:  Kate Bennett is shaping up to be a note-perfect replacement.  I guess Chris was too expensive.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      lowtechcyclist

      Time to pop a bottle of champagne to celebrate Cillizza’s dismissal!

      ETA: And with a good conscience since my work day ended ten minutes ago.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      KenK

      Started Season 5 of ‘The Crown’, then dumped it in first episode. Pretty crappy writing and piss poor acting by Chas/Di actors. Switched over to ‘Magpie Murders’ and ‘Miss Scarlet and The Duke’.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Dagaetch

      I know CNN is trending right, and I should be nervous about all their personnel moves…but woohoo!! Cillizza has been so awful for so long.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      RobertB

      Daniel Craig tries to do an Appalachian accent in “Logan Lucky”.  It’s pretty bad.  However, if you like Steven Soderbergh heist movies (Ocean’s x), the movie is actually pretty good.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MattF

      Someone needs to take that crypto guy SBF aside for a moment and explain to him that you can commit fraud even if the word ‘fraud’ doesn’t appear in any of your promotional material.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Old School

      Collins, Portman, and Tillis signed on as co-sponsors, so I’m OK with thanking them for their efforts for this bill.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      cleek

      having a hard time seeing Dominic West as Charles. he’ll always be McNulty to me. i keep expecting him to whip out one of those big dopey grins and say “What the fuck did I do?”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      fancycwabs

      I thought Glass Onion was entertaining enough if you suspend disbelief for a couple of very contrived circumstances, but after seeing Reed Hastings having to call Elon Musk a “genius” I’m more inclined to think it’s a modern day Citizen Kane.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Poe Larity

      Sometimes when I’m waiting for the water level to come up to put the detergent in, I wonder if I’m missing out not having cable.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mike in NC

      We finished Season 5 of The Crown and didn’t care much for Dominic West as Prince Charles because there was no physical resemblance.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Brachiator

      In other news, I was disappointed to learn that “Glass Onion” (the “Knives Out” sequel) won’t be available on Netflix until 12/23. Somehow, I’d got it in my head that it was dropping 12/1. We are looking forward to a clever mystery and Daniel Craig’s hilariously terrible Southern accent.

      The film industry is hurting itself. I totally enjoyed “Knives Out,” “Glass Onion” is playing in movie theaters before moving to Netflix. Unfortunately the two main movie theaters I used to go to went out of business during the pandemic and getting out to others is not as comfortable. I don’t currently subscribe to Netflix and would love to be able to just pay a reasonable ticket price to see “Glass Onion” without having to sign up to Netflix or any other streaming service I don’t regularly use.

      The studios are stupidly leaving money on the table.

      Daniel Craig was a hoot in the first film. Good to see he found a fun follow up to James Bond.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Msb

      I watched The Crown to see some of my favorite actors: Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville and Dominic West. Agree that the writing is rather leaden, but my worst problem with it is that Morgan seems to be setting up the Queen as a victim, aiming, I think, to climax season 6 with they (very transitory) public disapproval following Diana’s death. This seems to be a wasted opportunity to use Staunton’s many skills to show Elizabeth’s toughness: in season 6, this would include the live statement she made, plainly through gritted teeth, before the funeral, and, if they go that far, sitting quietly through the funeral while being insulted to her face by the current Earl Spencer. Jonathan Pryce is doing a great job, however, being Philip without aping his mannerisms too closely. Similarly, Dominic West looks very little like Charles, but is doing the voice and attitudes very well.
      It is a bit creepy, however, watching dramatic speculation about the private lives of (mostly) living people who can’t do much to complain about it.
      And some of the “history” is just wrong: the royal who decided to refuse asylum to the Romanovs was George V, who made a practice of never discussing state business with his wife. But that fact wouldn’t play into the themes Morgan wants to use.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      R-Jud

      @cleek: Yes. That and when the very tall Elizabeth Debicki stands next to him (or anyone) it’s like some kind of visual gag, even when they’re trying to do Serious Acting.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      @cleek: I think West sort of grows into the role as the season progresses, but Josh O’Connor nailed it so well in the previous two seasons — he’s a tough act to follow.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      zhena gogolia

      We enjoyed Season 5 of The Crown. The writing seemed less good, but the acting was still great, in my opinion. Staunton & Pryce and West & Debicki had some excellent, subtle, scenes together. I know it’s an unpopular opinion, but I think Staunton is the best QEII.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      Anyone else read that “he will burn it all down” piece that came out this morning?

      I feel like every registered GOP voter should receive a copy of it.  Not that they’ll care, but just so they were properly warned.

      Wait…never mind…we’ve warned them repeatedly over the past seven.  long.  years.  Fuck ’em.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      cain

      @Msb: I would think it would be really triggering for Harry and William – probably not something you’d want to relive. I think it’s good to not make it true to life since I’m sure seeing things that didn’t happen would show that this isn’t the same universe.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      zhena gogolia

      @cain: Yes, Jonny Lee Miller was great. Bertie Carvel doesn’t seem as good as Blair. Michael Sheen really nailed him in the movie with Mirren (also written by Morgan).

      Reply
    25. 25.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Brachiator: I think Netflix “left money on the table” purposely because they’re thinking long term. Netflix believes that movie theaters are going the way of rotary dial phones and VCRs, so their primary investment is committing to streaming. Even before the pandemic, theatrical attendance was shrinking. As TV screens get bigger, and the sound systems get better, it’s harder to get folks to leave the house.

      And that’s exactly where Netflix wants them.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      FridayNext

      @cleek: You need a Dominic West slice of lemon to cleanse your palette of the McNulty tequila. Might I suggest The Hour. It’s good, not great, but he has a fun character that helps you see West’s Britishness.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Fair Economist

      I liked The Crown season 5 but not as much as the earlier ones. Prince Philip seemed too much of Elizabeth’s conscience, Prince Charles too much of a mastermind, and Blair was too clownish.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Poe Larity

      “I don’t like the word ‘evil’ next to Nazis,” Ye later said, undeterred by Jones’ discomfort. “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.” Later in the interview, Ye reiterated that it’s “time to promote love” by declaring, “I do love Hitler. I do love the Zionists.”

      I hear he wants to run in 2024.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Bostondreams

      Glass Onion was just fantastic. During the movie my teenage daughter leaned over and asked if they were making fun of Elon Musk. It was great. :)

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Sort explains why the press has been insisting there is a recession. They are speaking about their own biz.

      The irony being viewership mostly likely down the public is turned off but the press news being endless freak show of the worst of our society while completely ignoring all the serious stuff going on around the world.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Butch

      So  as I read it CNN has announced it’s intention to be as friendly as possible to the GOP.  Does that mean that now we have to like Cillizza?  Or that I finally have to learn how to spell his name, because I had the letters all scrambled? Edited to add that I wish I could upvote what Enhanced Voting Techniques said.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Betty Cracker

      @Msb:

      Morgan seems to be setting up the Queen as a victim, aiming, I think, to climax season 6 with they (very transitory) public disapproval following Diana’s death.

      I’ve wondered which direction he’s heading in too, and I hope that’s not it. He already wrote that as a film, so hopefully he won’t want to retrace the same ground.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Brachiator

      @RobertB:

      Netflix paid $450M for two sequels, and paid for the production of Glass Onion.  Whoever left money on the table, it wasn’t the studio.

      I don’t see the subscription model recouping these costs. I loved the first film. It was the last film I saw before the pandemic hit. But I will not subscribe to Netflix just to see these movies

      Netflix believes that movie theaters are going the way of rotary dial phones and VCRs, so their primary investment is committing to streaming. Even before the pandemic, theatrical attendance was shrinking. As TV screens get bigger, and the sound systems get better, it’s harder to get folks to leave the house.

      This is true. But you have to find a way to appeal to casual movie goers. The streaming services are almost as bad as the early days when movie studios owned movie theaters. Many people might just want a night out at the movies at home. They don’t want to have to subscribe to any particular streaming service to see a film.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Layer8Problem

      We finished The Crown Season 5 here.  I didn’t have any problem with the writing and the acting was fine.  Yeah, we opens with the new yacht so we closes with the old tired broken yacht is screaming “look at my symbolism”, and so does The Sun Actually Does Set on the British Empire in Hong Kong with a Driving Rain (plus Charles borrows the yacht).  As far as actors go, I thought Season 5 Charles was fine carrying off the stance and intonations, although I personally preferred Seasons 3 and 4’s Lawrence Durrell/Prince of Wales.  My partner did not like Elizabeth Debicki’s Diana because of extreme height, which is silly; I thought she did a good job, just a touch of Audrey Hepburn neck.  Imelda Staunton carried off the role of sovereign well, with the “don’t you people see I’m an important metaphor?” attitude.  Staunton just seemed a little wide-eyed for the Queen.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      RevRick

      Since the onset of COVID-19 my wife and I have been binge watching on various streaming services. Currently, we’re watching The Crown and Wednesday on Netflix (and just finished Lupin), Andor on Disney, Suits and Psych on Prime, White Lotus on HBO Max, and Taskmaster on YouTube. Most of the time we do so on the recommendation of our adult daughter and son.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Poe Larity: Anyone going to bother to point out what happened to the Nazis in fucking 1946? The whole scene in Downfall with Frau Gobbles poisoning her own kids,  Ye thinks that was fiction? It  the lucky ones who ended up the ghost men Arnold Schwarzenegger talks about growing up with in ’50s Austria.

      It’s always 1939 never 1946 with these fools.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Betty Cracker

      @zhena gogolia: Staunton is terrific, but they’ve all been great IMO. Staunton’s version seems the most realistic to me, probably because she’s playing QEII in the time I remember.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Kent

      I found it interesting that a majority (5 out of the 8) of the female Republican senators supported and voted for the Respect for Marriage Act, while only a very tiny minority of male Republican senators did so.

      I wonder if that means anything

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Brachiator

      Greatest Films of All time, 2022 Edition

      Once a decade Sight and Sound asks critics to select the Greatest Films of All Time. In our biggest ever poll, conducted in 2012, 846 critics, programmers and curators from around the world nominated ten best movies ever made – and the results gave us a new top film, ending the 50-year reign of Citizen Kane.

      1952: Bicycle Thieves
      1962: Citizen Kane
      1972: Citizen Kane
      1982: Citizen Kane
      1992: Citizen Kane
      2002: Citizen Kane
      2012: Vertigo
      2022: ?

      The 2022 poll was expanded to more than 1600 voters and the average age of participants has also gotten younger.

      The Sight and Sound poll is now a major bellwether of critical opinion on cinema and this year’s edition (its eighth) is the largest ever, with 1,639 participating critics, programmers, curators, archivists and academics each submitting their top ten ballot.

      The 2022 top film: Chantal Akerman’s Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles (1975)

      Such a sudden shake-up at the top of Sight and Sound’s ten-yearly poll! Chantal Akerman’s Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles (1975) heads the 2022 list. No other film made by a woman has ever even reached the top ten. In the first instance, this is unsurprising: women film directors have always, obviously, been few and far between; equally obviously, the contributing critics have been predominantly male. It was when Sight and Sound expanded the critics’ pool in 2012 that Jeanne Dielman first entered the list, at number 35; its rise to the top now is a triumph for women’s cinema.

      The full list.

      For fun, here are 10 films I love madly. I can easily swap out films and come up with a different top 10, but these are the films that I often come back to.

      Holiday, 1938, George Cukor
      Trouble in Paradise, 1932, Ernst Lubitsch
      Musashi Miyamoto trilogy, 1954, Hiroshi Inagaki
      Stray Dog, 1949, Akira Kurosawa
      2001: A Space Odyssey, 1968, Stanley Kubrick
      Star Wars, 1977, George Lucas
      Children of Paradise, 1946, Marcel Carne
      Fanny and Alexander, 1982, Ingmar Bergman
      The 39 Steps, 1935, Alfred Hitchcock
      Moonlight, 2016, Barry Jenkins

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Ohio Mom

      @Old School: As I’ve mentioned before, I am contractually obligated to point out that my outgoing Republican Senator (he’ll be replaced by JD Vance), Rob Portman, has a gay son.

      It was a big deal in the Cincinnati suburbs (where Portman lives) when the son came out. Lots of gasping in certain quarters. There was a sense that it wouldn’t have been so bad if the out son was the child of a Democrat, but a Republican?! Portman declared nothing had changed in his feelings for his son, and everyone oohed and aahed about how brave our Senator was.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Betty Cracker

      @RevRick: How do you like “Wednesday”? I haven’t watched it yet but plan to.

      ETA: I watched the first season of “White Lotus” but noped out on season two, even though I adore Jennifer Coolidge. I found the cluelessness and assholery too relentless to be fun.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      James E Powell

      Cillizza is one of the worst of the worst. My freude cannot be schaden enough to express how happy I am to see him get the boot. This feeling is tempered, of course, by the expectation that some other horrible political media organization will hire him.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      zhena gogolia

      I know The Mikado is cultural appropriation, but we just watched Topsy-Turvy for the fourth time (it’s on HBO), and it is a magnificent movie.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Miss Bianca

      @scav: God, that sounds like that chick who blamed Marie Callendar for the fact that she burned the shit out of one of their pumpkin pies.

      The righteous dragging she got on Twitter is honestly one of the funniest things I’ve ever witnessed, and one reason why I, personally, shall miss Twitter when it finally bites the dust.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      geg6

      I tried to watch a couple of episodes of the first season the The Crown.  I think I got 1 1/2 in and realized that there is nothing more boring and less interesting than a bunch of tight ass British royals.  I have no plans to go back to it.  My grandparents may have been from England, but neither they nor my dad had much good to say about them, so I’ve never cared about any of them other than to wonder why Brits are so crazy as to continue to pay these inbred dimwits millions of pounds every year when they do absolutely nothing to earn it.

      In other news, I’m more than a little concerned that Kanye seems to have stepped over a line even a scumbag like Alex Jones isn’t comfortable crossing.  Does no one love this man enough to involuntarily commit him?

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Captain C

      @scav: The Judge:  “Okay ma’am.  You make $15/hour.  This added an extra 30 seconds to your preparation time.  Rounding up, I award you 13 cents for your time.  Now you know.  Just like you should have after the first time.  Don’t come in here again with this shit.  Defendant, you can either send a check or give her 13 pennies right now.”

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Betty Cracker

      @Miss Bianca: That was funny. I mean, she incinerated that fucking pie, and it’s their fault? I kind of assumed it was a parody, but maybe the tweeter really is that idiotic. Lord knows that’s possible.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Brachiator: Trouble is, the type of movies that used to be successful in the theaters is changing. The “prestige” films which are guaranteed to get nominated for Oscars bombed at the box office. The movies that get people out of the house these days are loud, heavy on the FX, and frequently punctuated by explosions. Think Avatar. Meanwhile, Glass Onion gets fabulous word of mouth, so people who want more substantial cinematic fare are primed to watch it two weeks later on Netflix.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Miss Bianca

      @zhena gogolia: I would love to watch The Crown just for the actors (Jonny Lee Miller? Sign.me.up!), but Pal D gets bored out of his mind with anything to do with the British Royal Family – in any era, I discovered – so, unlikely to be viewing it any time soon.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      To quote Charlie Pierce from many years ago:

      “When the Smithsonian opens its American Museum of Feckless Journalism, the Cillizza exhibit is going to be right there in the lobby, across from the statues of Maureen Dowd and David Brooks.”

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Marmot

      @Brachiator: Cool. I love Stray Dog too. Nobody ever mentions it. But Vertigo? It’s good, but c’mon!

      Also, I’d like to add The Conformist, on account of it’s both great and anti-Nazi.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      trollhattan

      @cleek: He and Philip, walking through a crime scene together serially saying only “Fuck” to one another as they uncover evidence. In posh accents.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Marmot

      @MattF: Agreed. Wednesday is decent, but flat in a Tim Burtonesque kinda way.

      I’m always singing the praises of Andor nowadays—Disney+ (sorry) and also Amazon Prime for a limited time (I think).

      Oh, and Babylon Berlin on Netflix if you haven’t seen it and want a window on interwar Weimar Germany.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Betty Cracker

      @R-Jud: I’m still up for the Elizabeth Debicki-Gwendoline Christie buddy movie you proposed the other day. How’s the script coming along? ;-)

      Reply
    64. 64.

      cain

      @The Thin Black Duke:

      Couple that with modern conveniences like air fryers – hell, I can pop a pizza, throw in wings in the air fryer and be ready to go. If you got a large tv and stereo system – I think they are right.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Captain C: Guaranteed Kraft can’t send a check.

      Long time ago, the company I worked for had a minor system problem, and sent out an invoice for US$ 0.11. The recipient company sent the invoice back with a nice note saying their systems couldn’t generate a check for less than some amount I can’t recall, so they taped a penny and a dime to the invoice. Boy, that payment was a bitch to process.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Layer8Problem

      @Marmot: ” . . . Babylon Berlin on Netflix . . . ”

      Have they started Season 4 yet??  I haven’t seen any kind of announcement and have been jiggering up and down in my seat since the German run finished last month.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      geg6

      @Brachiator:

      I was subjected to Citizen Kane in college multiple times in multiple classes.  It never got better.  I’ll never understand why it is so well loved by the critics.

      As for the newer list you posted, there is only one film there I could sit through and enjoy.  I’ve seen 7 of them.

      I generally don’t like the films the critics adore.  I also don’t like most of the films today’s general public adore.  This is why I rarely watch movies anymore.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      RobertB

      @Betty Cracker: Plot has a kind of by-the-numbers WB teenager feel to it.  But it’s okay anyway.  Jenna Ortega absolutely nails the part of Wednesday, and she’s really the reason to watch it.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      dm

      @Brachiator: You may find this web-site useful: justwatch.com.

      It is a search engine for streaming films — including rentals and Kanopy.com (the public library streaming service).

      (I don’t belong to any streaming services, either.)

      Reply
    73. 73.

      RobertB

      @Brachiator: I don’t think Netflix thinks it will generate that many new subscribers, but that it will help keep the subscribers they have.  Or maybe they think they’ll make up the losses in volume.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Gin & Tonic

      The Kyiv Children’s Choir performing “Shchedryk” – aka The Carol of the Bells – in Grand Central Station.

      The Kyiv Children’s Choir arrived in New York City from Poland for a performance at Carnegie Hall on Dec. 4.

      But they stopped by Grand Central Station today and performed the “Carol of the Bells” …pic.twitter.com/KXJHOQAaYC
      — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 1, 2022

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Brachiator

      @The Thin Black Duke:

      Trouble is, the type of movies that used to be successful in the theaters is changing. The “prestige” films which are guaranteed to get nominated for Oscars bombed at the box office. The movies that get people out of the house these days are loud, heavy on the FX, and frequently punctuated by explosions. Think Avatar. Meanwhile, Glass Onion gets fabulous word of mouth, so people who want more substantial cinematic fare are primed to watch it two weeks later on Netflix.

      Movie theater ticket sales have been declining steadily since 2013. This decline was somewhat hidden by inflation and later by premium ticket sales of 3D and IMAX screening.

      The move to streaming services was greatly accelerated by the pandemic, and of course by nice, affordable home theater setups. And people will watch movies on almost any device.

      Big budget superhero movies can’t save movie theaters. And devoted fans used to go back and watch a hit film multiple times. When you can watch the latest Avengers movie 20 times for $9.99 a month, the box office revenue stream has collapsed. Studios will not be able to justify big budgets.

      And limiting popular films to a single streaming service puts up a barrier to viewership. If I don’t already have Hulu or Netflix, even positive word of mouth may not induce me to seek out a particular movie.

      Also, even prestige movies are harder to find. I used to be able to go to my local art house cinema and find all the good prestige films. The very popular ones would also hit the big cinema multiplex. Now, these films, which also often would get good word of mouth, are scattered among various streaming services.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      trollhattan

      @dm: Watching Christina Ricci chewing up the scenery in “Yellowjackets” is must-see teevee. She’s had quite the career doing quirky characters, but nothing prepared me for Misty. (TBH I was episodes in before making the “oh, man” connection.)

      Reply

