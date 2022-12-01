According to Variety, Chris Cillizza got shit-canned by CNN:

CNN executives were expected to inform staffers about layoffs at the network Thursday morning, according to these people. CNN correspondents Alison Kosik, Martin Savidge, Alex Field, Mary Ann Fox and Chris Cillizza are among the staffers who have been let go, according to two people familiar with the matter. A CNN spokesperson declined to comment.

Don’t worry, folks: I’m sure he got a nice severance.

Speaking of self-important twits whose careers are on the skids:

This hack attributes the successful passage of the Respect for Marriage Act to 1 Democrat, 3 Republicans, and one Sinema. Her bipartisan rhetoric is always tedious but here it’s outright Republican propaganda. https://t.co/cwX0sF3DZU — Stephen Robinson (@SER1897) December 1, 2022

What Stephen said. Look, I get that bipartisanship is Sinema’s shtick, but Democrats are the only major party interested in protecting marriage equality. Republicans are cross-wise with their own goddamn voters on this issue, so a Democrat shouldn’t be giving them cover just because a tiny fraction did the right thing for once. It’s maddening.

In other news, I was disappointed to learn that “Glass Onion” (the “Knives Out” sequel) won’t be available on Netflix until 12/23. Somehow, I’d got it in my head that it was dropping 12/1. We are looking forward to a clever mystery and Daniel Craig’s hilariously terrible Southern accent.

Has anyone else watched “The Crown”? I finished season 5. It remains a highly watchable soap with consistently excellent writing, acting and production values. I think Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce are excellent in their roles. But Mr. Morgan (the writer) sort of bludgeons viewers with the symbolism this season. Seems like he used to be more subtle? Anyhoo, a minor complaint.

Open thread.