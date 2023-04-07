Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

I was promised a recession.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

I really should read my own blog.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

In my day, never was longer.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

He really is that stupid.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Infrastructure week. at last.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Friday Morning Open Thread: Afghanistan, Graveyard of *Stubborn* Empires

Friday Morning Open Thread: Afghanistan, Graveyard of *Stubborn* Empires

by | 100 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Not my usual upbeat early-morning fare, but we were taught on Good Friday that sometimes the only way forward is to march through hell.

It’s good our military is officially out, and that’s the best can be said at this moment.

The White House publicly released a 12-page summary of the results of the so-called “ hotwash ” of U.S. policies around the ending of the nation’s longest war, taking little responsibility for its own actions and asserting that Biden was “severely constrained” by Trump’s decisions.

It does acknowledge that the evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan should have started sooner, but blames the delays on the Afghan government and military, and on U.S. military and intelligence community assessments.

The brief document was drafted by the National Security Council, rather than by an independent entity, with input from Biden himself. The administration said detailed reviews conducted by the State Department and the Pentagon, which the White House said would be transmitted privately to Congress on Thursday, were highly classified and would not be released publicly.

“President Biden’s choices for how to execute a withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely constrained by conditions created by his predecessor,” the White House summary states, noting that when Biden entered office, “the Taliban were in the strongest military position that they had been in since 2001, controlling or contesting nearly half of the country.”…

The report does fault overly optimistic intelligence community assessments about the Afghan army’s willingness to fight, and says Biden followed military commanders’ recommendations for the pacing of the drawdown of U.S. forces.

“Clearly we didn’t get it right,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday, but sidestepped questions about whether Biden has any regrets for his decisions and actions leading up to the withdrawal.

The White House asserts the mistakes of Afghanistan informed its handling of Ukraine, where the Biden administration has been credited for supporting Kyiv’s defense against Russia’s invasion. The White House says it simulated worst-case scenarios prior to the February 2022 invasion and moved to release intelligence about Moscow’s intentions months beforehand…

I’m frankly surprised the Repubs haven’t already started leaking dishonest ‘takes’ from the top-secret release, but it *has* been a busy news week, so maybe they’re saving it till Monday.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Albatrossity
  • Anyway
  • Balconesfault
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • BlueGuitarist
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg
  • different-church-lady
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Eunicecycle
  • evodevo
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Geminid
  • Geoduck
  • gvg
  • H.E.Wolf
  • japa21
  • Jeffg166
  • JML
  • Joe Falco
  • jonas
  • Kathleen
  • Kent
  • Lapassionara
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MisterDancer
  • MomSense
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Narya
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • RaflW
  • Raven
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Shalimar
  • Steeplejack
  • The Moar You Know
  • trucmat
  • Warblewarble
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    100Comments

    4. 4.

      raven

      Although American officials at the highest levels of the intelligence community (e.g., CIA Director William Colby) were certain that the South Vietnamese government would collapse, everyone in the U.S. government underestimated the speed of the North Vietnamese advance during the 1975 Spring Offensive and how quickly the Army of the Republic of Vietnam (ARVN) would collapse.[4

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Frequent_Wind

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Geminid

      I have not read the report (and am unlikely to). My impression, from remarks by Mr. Kirby I heard on the radio news, is that the administration has decided that the best defense in this matter is a good offense . Kirby pinned the blame on Donald Trump, where it belongs

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Narya

      @Baud: Which is ghoulish beyond belief. I continue to see him following through and getting out of there as a good thing—tragic but unavoidable, and preferable to any real alternative.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Balconesfault

      I continue to believe that had the American government began the evacuation of Afghanistan allies much earlier, the Biden Administration would have been blamed for undercutting the ability of the Ashraf Ghani Government to defend itself.

      The Fox News crowd wouldn’t only be calling out the inevitable chaos of the withdrawal, but the whole takeover of the country by the Taliban is having been by Bidens fault.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MisterDancer

      It’s amazing that a press so eager to prop Trump up in front of us at every opportunity, is strangely silent about his role in the Afghanistan situation.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

       

      @raven:  All those big Ivy League brains that held over from JFK should have been able to handle the simple correlations:

      1. Northern half of the country would idolize the nationalist liberation guy who liberated them from the French;

      2. At least 60% of the people in the countryside in the southern half of the country would idolize the nationalist liberation guy who liberated them from the French;

      3. At least 30% of the people in the urbanized parts of the southern half ALSO idolized national liberation guy.

      4. They were accustomed to privation and weren’t in on the grift.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Geminid

      I see that July 12 will be the 70-year anniversary of James Michener’s Caravans. His novel about Afghanistan ca.1960 was published July 12, 1963. It’s pretty good.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @schrodingers_cat:

      True, but it was the Afghanistan withdrawal when press coverage of Biden turned sharply negative and stayed that way.  That’s when his favorability numbers tanked, as hearing nothing but stories about Biden being a bad president will do that to squishes.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      schrodingers_cat

      I vote to retire these orientalist Kiplingisms. The man was an unrepentant apologist for the Empire.

      1. Graveyard of Empires. What about Afghanistan and Afghans who have been the human football of these so-called Empires. I would like to read about Afghanistan from their POV.
      2. White man’s burden. (ROW*, we are not your children or your burden. Give it a fucking rest)

      ROW = rest of the world.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Albatrossity

      Remembering who started that stupid war, it is always true that the modern GOP;s strategy is to break something while they are in power, and than complain it is broken when they are out of power. For other examples see USPS, EPA, IRS, and a host of other government agencies and programs.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      OzarkHillbilly

      ‘They want me to go’: legendary caddie Carl Jackson will not return to Masters

      Carl Jackson, the legendary Augusta National caddie who worked at a record 54 Masters, has said he no longer feels welcomed at the event after not being granted a credential for this week’s major, and does not plan to return.

      Jackson appeared alongside his long-time employer, Ben Crenshaw, in Wednesday’s par-three tournament. The Augusta Chronicle reported Jackson was only able to gain entry to the venue with a ticket obtained by Crenshaw. Jackson, an Augusta native who now lives in Arkansas, says he has no plans to return to the Masters.

      “I don’t feel welcomed here,” said the 76-year-old Jackson. “It feels like they want me to go, so that’s what I’ll do. You know, they can’t take my memories. It’s in my blood. The history, it’s in my blood.”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Geminid:

      I see that July 12 will be the 70-year anniversary of James Michener’s Caravans. His novel about Afghanistan ca.1960 was published July 12, 1963. It’s pretty good.

      I read Michener’s Chesapeake several years ago.  It was OK, but not good enough to make me want to read anything else by him.

      Not to mention, it should have been titled Choptank, the Eastern Shore tributary of the bay where most of the book is centered. The bay itself, let alone its western shore, was all but absent from the book.  But I guess a more honest title would have sold fewer copies.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Albatrossity:

      In Bush’s case, I don’t think he meant to break Afghanistan or Iraq.  He, Cheney, and their crew thought they were liberators, because they thought they were gods and had merely to flex the USA’s superior military might.  The lesser peoples would be awed and grateful for our benevolence, and obviously it would be easy for their right-thinking minions to show the natives how a real government worked.  Then Bush would be a bigger hero then his dad, and Cheney would watch the whole Middle East eagerly bend the knee to America’s superior leadership.

      Which in practice meant they broke everything and then shrugged their shoulders at fixing it.  Definite shades of the British Empire.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      JML

      @Frankensteinbeck: very very true. The press has seen foreign wars as being star-making moments for them as individuals and ratings/circulation boosters for their organizations as a whole. The critics of a war in the press always seems to stop short of supporting the end of the war they “oppose” because it’s advancing their name. And there are bunches of “blow ’em up” bastards littered throughout the whole industry.

      Add in the fact that the press loves nothing more than a “Dems in disarray” story, there was no way Biden was ever going to get a fair shake on Afghanistan. The best decision was to get out fast and move on.

      With the incredibly short attention span of the electorate, does anyone really think about this story besides the media? Midterms weren’t influenced by it, and it’s not going to move any votes in the next election either, no matter how many concern trolling pieces the DC intelligentsia shoves down our throats.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Shalimar

      @Albatrossity: Also the Republican approach to crime: flood the streets with guns, complain Democrats aren’t doing anything about the horrible crime rate increases, increase and militarize police forces, who can’t do anything, rinse, repeat.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      lowtechcyclist

      @schrodingers_cat:

      White man’s burden. (ROW*, we are not your children or your burden. Give it a fucking rest)

      Jeez, I don’t think I’ve ever in my life heard that stupid expression used other than sarcastically.

      I see and agree with your point about ‘Graveyard of Empires,’ though.  It’s all about what Afghanistan is to great powers from another part of the world, rather than anything about what Afghanistan is.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Anyway

      @Geminid:

      I see that July 12 will be the 70-year anniversary of James Michener’s Caravans. His novel about Afghanistan ca.1960 was published July 12, 1963. It’s pretty good.

      Meh, I’m not a Michener fan – read a few of his novels back in the day and I’d describe his writing style as “literary pablum”.  Colonial and dated, imo. Very formulaic.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Joe Falco

      @JML:

      With the incredibly short attention span of the electorate, does anyone really think about this story besides the media?

      Only those who most likely wasn’t going to vote for Biden or any Democrats anyway.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      jonas

      Ending the war in Afghanistan was as clear an example of a “damned if you do, damned if you don’t” situation as ever there was. Biden had two choices: follow up with the agreed withdrawal, even if it would be messy. Or re-invade the country with tens of thousands of troops, restart a hot war with the Taliban, and commit to essentially occupying the country forever. The Biden WH is right to lay this at Trump’s feet — it was his idea to 1. sign a deal with the Taliban and 2. do absolutely nothing to lay the groundwork for an orderly withdrawal. And that was intentional — they didn’t want to do anything that might have made Biden’s job on that any easier. Fuckers.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Balconesfault

      @Frankensteinbeck: it was worse than not trying to break it. They had corporate -libertarian infused fantasies that if they just took out the existing governments, and then stabilized the countries with a huge military presence, US corporations could come in and set up shops in a deregulated wonderland and prove to the world how unfettered capitalism could transform poverty stricken regions far better than any socialist policies could.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      Yeah.  2024 is going to be defined by things that haven’t happened yet and can’t be predicted.

      Tru dat.  I occasionally am reminded about the last couple of government shutdowns, which were big stories at the time, but they were each a year or more before the next election and had been all but forgotten by most voters by then.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      jonas

      @Frankensteinbeck: ​
       

      In Bush’s case, I don’t think he meant to break Afghanistan or Iraq. He, Cheney, and their crew thought they were liberators, because they thought they were gods and had merely to flex the USA’s superior military might.

      I think it’s also easy to forget how brazenly they were looking at those wars through the lens of electoral politics as well. Karl Rove was convinced that invading Iraq was a no-brainer and that our glorious victory there would cement a Republican majority for the next generation. And this wasn’t on the down-low, either. I clearly remember well-connected talk radio hosts like Hugh Hewitt crowing about how winning in Iraq was going to be amazeballs because it would show how feckless the terrorist-loving Dum-o-crats were and turn everyone into chest-thumping Republicans.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Someone should ask these very serious Pundits who keep on about Afghanistan;

      1) What exactly was “victory” in Afghanistan?

      2) And how much of a tax increase do they think it would take to have booth supported the Afghan War, the Ukraine War and rebuild the US Navy because of China?

      But I know the real answer from those pundits is “I don’t give a shit, the Afghan War was life time employment for me and my friends”

      Reply
    43. 43.

      bbleh

      In addition to creating drama for the sake of entertainment, and truly resenting Biden for ending their Glorious Little War, the press is doing nothing more than Monday-morning quarterbacking.  And as to the latter, fair enough if there were some material issues that reasonably could have been seen at the time, but in this case … not.  Kirby is right to say that, all things considered, it went very well.

      The good news is, the Biden people seem to know exactly how to handle it, ie “uh-huh sure kids okay shuddup now adults at work.”

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Balconesfault: I worked with a guy from Afghanistan and IDK, from what he described Afghanistan was already the glibertarian paradise the Right dreams about; gun rentals, private armiesm murder for hire and so on.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      MomSense

      @Frankensteinbeck:
      Those same critics were cheerleaders for the war even as anyone with a brain could see it was not going well, and was never about to turn some mythical corner and somehow be successful.  They were defending their own abysmal judgment by blaming everything on Biden.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      trucmat

      The way press groupthink congealed on Afghanistan was shameful but typical. One-sided with little acknowledgement that America had no business being there indefinitely. Fantasies about yet more troop surges stood in for military analysis. Their drumbeat did bring down Bidens numbers which undoubtedly was the goal of many editors. Mission accomplished. IMO Biden is the only President who handled Afghanistan correctly with Obama being among those who handled it incompetently.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      BlueGuitarist

      @rikyrah:

      Thanks for this!
      Saw at your link Josh Marshall:

      The GOP finally has a legislative response to the latest school massacre. Expelling members of the state legislature who said enough is enough

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Steeplejack

      @lowtechcyclist:

      The Choptank is my favorite Delmarva river! Cross it every time I go to Rehoboth Beach. Plus I think it could be part of a cool character name—Choptank Johnson, sketchy private eye.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Shalimar:

      I can reduce the murder rate and get a lot of murders solved, but there’s no way you’ll get buy-in from the police departments on it.

      Announce a three year moratorium on controlled buys and no knock raids on trafficking locations. Sit the narcotics squad goons down with the homicide detectives, and match connections between murder victims and their pet snitch networks (this is because a lot of the snitches are competing snitches, and snitch while conducting business to drive out competition.

      Wipe out the profitability of killing competitors and killing snitches while reducing the risk factors in the business.

      I suggested it once to a friend of mine who worked in my office and the president of our Metro Council at the time and he was like a deer in headlights (this was even before Breonna Taylor). Said that the way LMPD operated was the same as every department in the country and there was no way any kind of change like that would happen politically or managerially.

      The problem is sticky, and police departments will continue advocating the same thing.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Chief Oshkosh

      That thread by Cecilia Fate (last item of the OP) is a great walk-through of how Trump entirely caused the deaths of US personnel and Afghans with his “negotiations” with the Taliban. Well worth a read. I’ve never seen it spelled out all in one place.

      Christ, if only we had a functioning press.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      japa21

      The media at work:
      Afghanistan withdrawal calamitous. No mention of what staying there would have meant.
      Pre-election, not discussing how inflation was coming down month over month, only focusing on yearly numbers,
      Today, talking about hiring slowing down because new job numbers met expectations, making reduction in unemployment rate secondary issue.

      The greatest accomplishment of the right was to convince people the media was “liberal”.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      BlueGuitarist

      @Geminid:

      Sherlock Holmes saying “You have been in Afghanistan, I perceive,” to Watson when they first meet in A Study in Scarlet is the first I read about Afghanistan, referring to the second of the 3 Anglo-Afghan wars. Fits the modern Sherlock with the more recent war. In any case, yes, pin the blame on Trump, where it belongs.

      on a completely different matter, do you or other BJ election followers or Floridians, have any insights re Donna Deegan (D) for Jacksonville mayor in the runoff May 16? 

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Eunicecycle

      @rikyrah: that had to be one of the most shameful scenes I have ever seen. And even though she wasn’t expelled, how can Rep. Johnson even work with those other reps who voted to expel her? What about the 5 who voted not to expel her but voted to expel the 2 young black men? I really thought after the vote for her failed, it was because the Rs were getting a lot of pushback and would vote to keep Pearson, but no. Pure racism; it can’t be anything else.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      The Moar You Know

      The administration said detailed reviews conducted by the State Department and the Pentagon, which the White House said would be transmitted privately to Congress on Thursday, were highly classified and would not be released publicly.

      Whereupon the GOP members will read it all aloud in public, omitting anything that would make the administration look good.  This is bad strategy and bad policy.  Just release the fucking thing.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Roger Moore

      @jonas:

      This gets to my point about Iraq: it didn’t happen for one single reason.  It happened because there was something in it for a whole bunch of different groups who might have resisted it otherwise.  Political types like Rove got something to bash Democrats with. Bigots got to beat up on Those People. Angry people got a chance to get revenge for 9/11.  Oil people had a chance to take over Iraq’s oil industry. The Military-Industrial Complex got to build America’s war machine and rebuild the Iraqi army.  Neocons got a chance to show the world the US meant business and a chance to rebuild a country along their lines. Religious zealots got a chance to inch us closer to Armageddon.  Alone, none of those groups probably could have created the war; together they made it inevitable.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @japa21:

      Today, [the press] talking about hiring slowing down because new job numbers met expectations, making reduction in unemployment rate secondary issue.

      You noticed that, too, eh? Hell, the talking head this morning was all doom and gloom and the numbers weren’t even out yet.

      ABC, CBS, NBC, FNC — they are pathetic pieces of shit.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      japa21

      @The Moar You Know: You did see the phrase “highly classified” didn’t you?  And if any of the “highly classified” details are mentioned by any of the GOP, there would be severe legal consequences.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      different-church-lady

      Kinda funny how military deaths under Republican presidents are noble sacrifices, but military deaths under Democratic presidents are cause for the highest outrage.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @Baud:

      Haha. Good morning America is calling Thomas out on his fake RV story.

      Alexandra Petri has it covered

      Please keep in mind, my fellow Americans, that each moment I spent on the yacht was torment! That is why I did not disclose it. It was not my idea of a vacation. Every second I spent on those magnificent islands, in those bucolic retreats, eating meals cooked by private chefs, I was seething internally, wishing I were in a Walmart parking lot.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      BlueGuitarist

      @Baud:

      alas, a slave owner, but his 1790s writings don’t get the attention they deserve. A tidy program from Madison’s National Gazette essay, “Parties” (1792)

      “1. By establishing a political equality among all.
      2. By withholding unnecessary opportunities from a few, to increase the inequality of property, by an immoderate, and especially an unmerited, accumulation of riches.
      3. By the silent operation of laws, which, without violating the rights of property, reduce extreme wealth towards a state of mediocrity, and raise extreme indigence towards a state of comfort….”


      https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Madison/01-14-02-0176

      Reply
    74. 74.

      gvg

      @Eunicecycle: I don’t think she is going to hang on long. When she was asked in an interview why she was not expelled she said it might have something to do with the color of her skin.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:

      But I know the real answer from those pundits is “I don’t give a shit, the Afghan War was life time employment for me and my friends”

      OK, this claim surprises me. Between particular events, like the war’s end, or bin Laden being turned into shark food, how many columns were devoted by WaPo or FTFNYT columnists to the Afghan war?  IOW, what was it doing to employ pundits during, say, the 2012-2019 period?

      And turning from pundits to reporters for U.S. media, how many of the latter were in Afghanistan full-time during that period?  I’m guessing one each from the FTFNYT and WaPo and the AP and maybe another newspaper or two, and the occasional trip over there for a few others.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Steeplejack:

      The Choptank is my favorite Delmarva river! Cross it every time I go to Rehoboth Beach. Plus I think it could be part of a cool character name—Choptank Johnson, sketchy private eye.

      I’ve sailed on the Choptank, but it was more than half a century ago.  My dad was into sailing, and we used to rent a ketch over there.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      RaflW

      Republican-adjacent news outlets (ie: all of them, Katie) apparently haven’t already started releasing what they likely have gleaned from Congressional Republicans leaking the top-secret reports. I don’t believe for a nanosecond that the current GOP respects Top Secret anything, if it can damage Biden.

      I expect they’re saving it till the Sunday papers and battery of Sunday morning shows (which have a widely known 2:1 Republican bias already).

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Warblewarble

      Let the Tennessee Klansmen finally cause the phrase “friends across the aisle” to be buried without honor. How I hate that craven phrase. Perhaps it would be permitted when used with savage sarcasm.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Kent

      @lowtechcyclist:

      I read Michener’s Chesapeake several years ago.  It was OK, but not good enough to make me want to read anything else by him.

      Not to mention, it should have been titled Choptank, the Eastern Shore tributary of the bay where most of the book is centered. The bay itself, let alone its western shore, was all but absent from the book.  But I guess a more honest title would have sold fewer copies.

      Caravans is better.  It doesn’t follow the Michener formula of starting at the dawn of time and writing the entire history of a place.  It is just a traditional novel set in Afghanistan about an American military attaché from the US embassy after WW2 who is tasked with finding an American woman who disappeared.  So he has to dive head-first into rural Afghanistan where he discovers silk-road era nomads, falls in love, and has grand adventures.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      RaflW

      @jonas: I also think, had we stayed in Afghanistan, and indeed needed to reinvade as you point out, I’d strongly suspect that support for money and arms to Ukraine would have proved much, much harder domestically.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      schrodingers_cat

      Our morally decrepit media doesn’t care about Afghan deaths. Hell they didn’t care about Americans dying by the thousands every during COVID’s early days because their Orange sadistic boyfriend was in power. Afghanistan withdrawal is just a convenient stick to beat the Biden administration with

      Reply
    95. 95.

      RaflW

      @rikyrah: Yeah, this needs to be a topic today. And beyond.

      It sounds like the ousted two can be back in the TN legislature relatively quickly. And they will now have a bunch of out of state small-donor money because this was flaming hot on social media last night, including ActBlue links, and as noted mid-thread here, they are gaining tons of followers.

      The GOP has really unmasked themselves as thoroughly anti-democracy, anti-voter, and by not booting the white woman, the GOP were just right there in their white hoods, masks off, layin’ the racism bare.

      They also platformed some very eloquent and powerful speeches by Black, young legislators who I think will motivate a lot of fellow young voters. Angry turnout in the TN capitol last night was heavily young and very clear in their analysis of the fascism.

      National Dems need to go 100% on the attack over this. It is rich with the theme of anti-democracy that was part of the WI win (abortion of course being the other key in that race).

      Reply
    98. 98.

      mrmoshpotato

      Why are these Dump-humping assholes yelling about Afghanistan again?

      We all know Biden was a failure when he decided to get us out of Afghanistan, and shut up libtard!  George W Bush was a wartime president!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.