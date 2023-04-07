Doocy; You’re saying you guys are proud of the way this mission was conducted?

Kirby: Proud of the fact that we got more than 124k people safely out of Afghanistan? You bet… pic.twitter.com/2hMROLOGjU — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2023

Not my usual upbeat early-morning fare, but we were taught on Good Friday that sometimes the only way forward is to march through hell.

It’s good our military is officially out, and that’s the best can be said at this moment.

To say the withdrawal from Afghanistan was "chaotic" is a tautology, not a serious criticism of Biden. There was no non-"chaotic" option on the table, and Biden was correct to realize that the only actual alternative to "chaos" was perpetual war https://t.co/0RhHTyYXSq — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) April 6, 2023

… The White House publicly released a 12-page summary of the results of the so-called “ hotwash ” of U.S. policies around the ending of the nation’s longest war, taking little responsibility for its own actions and asserting that Biden was “severely constrained” by Trump’s decisions. It does acknowledge that the evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan should have started sooner, but blames the delays on the Afghan government and military, and on U.S. military and intelligence community assessments. The brief document was drafted by the National Security Council, rather than by an independent entity, with input from Biden himself. The administration said detailed reviews conducted by the State Department and the Pentagon, which the White House said would be transmitted privately to Congress on Thursday, were highly classified and would not be released publicly.

“President Biden’s choices for how to execute a withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely constrained by conditions created by his predecessor,” the White House summary states, noting that when Biden entered office, “the Taliban were in the strongest military position that they had been in since 2001, controlling or contesting nearly half of the country.”… The report does fault overly optimistic intelligence community assessments about the Afghan army’s willingness to fight, and says Biden followed military commanders’ recommendations for the pacing of the drawdown of U.S. forces. “Clearly we didn’t get it right,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday, but sidestepped questions about whether Biden has any regrets for his decisions and actions leading up to the withdrawal. The White House asserts the mistakes of Afghanistan informed its handling of Ukraine, where the Biden administration has been credited for supporting Kyiv’s defense against Russia’s invasion. The White House says it simulated worst-case scenarios prior to the February 2022 invasion and moved to release intelligence about Moscow’s intentions months beforehand…

I’m frankly surprised the Repubs haven’t already started leaking dishonest ‘takes’ from the top-secret release, but it *has* been a busy news week, so maybe they’re saving it till Monday.

Surely this can't be related to the previous administration's stated Nov/Dec '20 policy of "starting so many fires they can't put them out." — No War But Class War (@DelibrtlyObtuse) April 6, 2023