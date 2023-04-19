Clearly the problem is that there are not enough technical terms for when the economy is good, because no TV producer dares say the magic words: Biden. Boom. https://t.co/tnQ5xOkzst — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) April 17, 2023

.@TheEconomist on the U.S. economy: “a stunning success story – one of enduring but underappreciated outperformance. America remains the world’s richest, most productive and most innovative big economy … it is leaving its peers further in the dust.” https://t.co/oShFATx7nI pic.twitter.com/QINpTHyErP — Ben LaBolt (@WHCommsDir) April 18, 2023





Financial Times: US manufacturing investment DOUBLES after Biden subsidies launch https://t.co/Dcrp8a8NIy — Ben LaBolt (@WHCommsDir) April 16, 2023

Proving government can't work by defunding is a key Republican objective. https://t.co/QzjV5o5nYK — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) April 19, 2023

In @monthly, Will Norris reveals something the press missed about Biden’s big spending bills: they target far larger %s of funding to local government than any federal legislation in generations. The political and policy implications are enormous. /1 https://t.co/07v0QftcAm — Paul Glastris (@glastris) April 5, 2023