"we'll be greeted as liberators as soon as we can find the shadowban off switch," david sacks cries in a nasal tenor, railing a huge line of 2-CB and phenylpiracetam off of a rack of dying servers
— smub (@revhowardarson) November 19, 2022
Cranky conservative, expert on the former Soviet union:
For all of you who think Musk is some agent of Saudi investors or other nefarious actors who you think want to destroy Twitter, consider this: They're probably wincing right now. States with agendas want a strong and authoritative Twitter, not a joke site. Bear with me. /1
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 23, 2023
If your goal is to spread your agenda, you want the venue to be respected, full of dependable sources, so that your influence operations can be one more among those sources. If you’re putting out bullshit, you want it on the same rack as the NYT and WaPo, not tabloids. /2
You also want to use your influence with the owner so that when you slip pollution into the info stream, it doesn’t get lost. There are things regimes want to communicate. You want to create sources that *look* dependable and real. /3
Now, I get it that there’s a theory that what you really want is to create a shitstorm so chaotic that no one knows what’s what, but that’s not nearly as a useful and you’re not gonna spend billions just to let a child troll everyone. /4
My point is that what you’re seeing right now doesn’t help bad regimes. Musk is now giving gold badges to established media, but the rest of the site (where influence ops would need some stability and reliability) is now much less useful. /5
For the people who read tabloids and believe anything anyway, nothing here will make a difference. But the ability to impact a reasonable number of reasonable people is reduced when everything is a “look at me” pants-drop from Musk. /6
So, as usual, I’m suggesting that all this is not a plot, but merely that Musk has no idea what he’s doing, and this is a lot of panic and chaos because he can’t figure out (1) why people won’t do what he’s ordering them to do and (s) why he can’t make money out of this site. /7x
what actually happens is twitter takes the final jump from marginally useful platform with okay enough signposts to pointless platform littered with imposters and bad vibes nobody wants to use anymore https://t.co/meKIBhWZsO
— kilgore trout, blue check blocker (@KT_So_It_Goes) April 20, 2023
the network effects that lock people into the ecosystem are the same network effects that drive engagement stagnation once enough people have had enough of your shit and nobody new is coming along because the network is too fucking convoluted to put in the work to get inside
— kilgore trout, blue check blocker (@KT_So_It_Goes) April 20, 2023
that’s not any algorithm’s fault, it’s that my maximum reach is limited by the number of weirdos who want to read my trash. there’s only so many and new ones are not coming along because it’s now a closed ecosystem. that’s life in a market baby
— kilgore trout, blue check blocker (@KT_So_It_Goes) April 20, 2023
there’s a ceiling for every variety of account, some are higher than others, some are real real low. you can juice it catturd style, or go full blue or q anon, or you can be a weird anti-anti something, or you can be a pro wrestling gif account. but there’s a saturation point
— kilgore trout, blue check blocker (@KT_So_It_Goes) April 20, 2023
you have to go back to, like, the feudal era to find people with the kind of relative wealth and power he has who are this shallowly reckless and vapid. like, princes who are part of the fifth generation of inbreeding. pic.twitter.com/9V4Bmky6jJ
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) April 24, 2023
like, men and women (but, let’s get real, mostly men) who just have absolutely no concept of why their wealth and power demand some degree level of maturity and responsibility, or, at the very least, public restraint.
150 years ago, men like him would’ve shipped off to serve as some meaningless military figurehead for awhile, where they’d at least have to *pretend* that gravitas and seriousness were important, if only to maintain the respect of their peers.
the main thing that separates this era from that one is that he can’t realistically go out and buy a private army now, but don’t think he hasn’t considered it, and he may yet try.
there are plenty of more modern failures and fuckups you can cite, but his wealth relative to even other very wealthy people is what really pushes it way further back in time.
like, “late hapsburg with hair transplants” level of fuckup.
I dunno, it used to be that if you fucked up running your castle bad enough it got burned down by peasants or captured by the duke next door, I think what makes our current crop of millionaires so vapid is that none of them are within ten degrees of anything real.
— Nathan Goldwag 🇺🇦 (@GoldwagNathan) April 24, 2023
