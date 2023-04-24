Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Warlords of the Checkmark Realm

Late Night Open Thread: Warlords of the Checkmark Realm

by | 9 Comments

Cranky conservative, expert on the former Soviet union:

If your goal is to spread your agenda, you want the venue to be respected, full of dependable sources, so that your influence operations can be one more among those sources. If you’re putting out bullshit, you want it on the same rack as the NYT and WaPo, not tabloids. /2

You also want to use your influence with the owner so that when you slip pollution into the info stream, it doesn’t get lost. There are things regimes want to communicate. You want to create sources that *look* dependable and real. /3

Now, I get it that there’s a theory that what you really want is to create a shitstorm so chaotic that no one knows what’s what, but that’s not nearly as a useful and you’re not gonna spend billions just to let a child troll everyone. /4

My point is that what you’re seeing right now doesn’t help bad regimes. Musk is now giving gold badges to established media, but the rest of the site (where influence ops would need some stability and reliability) is now much less useful. /5

For the people who read tabloids and believe anything anyway, nothing here will make a difference. But the ability to impact a reasonable number of reasonable people is reduced when everything is a “look at me” pants-drop from Musk. /6

So, as usual, I’m suggesting that all this is not a plot, but merely that Musk has no idea what he’s doing, and this is a lot of panic and chaos because he can’t figure out (1) why people won’t do what he’s ordering them to do and (s) why he can’t make money out of this site. /7x

like, men and women (but, let’s get real, mostly men) who just have absolutely no concept of why their wealth and power demand some degree level of maturity and responsibility, or, at the very least, public restraint.

150 years ago, men like him would’ve shipped off to serve as some meaningless military figurehead for awhile, where they’d at least have to *pretend* that gravitas and seriousness were important, if only to maintain the respect of their peers.

the main thing that separates this era from that one is that he can’t realistically go out and buy a private army now, but don’t think he hasn’t considered it, and he may yet try.

there are plenty of more modern failures and fuckups you can cite, but his wealth relative to even other very wealthy people is what really pushes it way further back in time.

like, “late hapsburg with hair transplants” level of fuckup.

    3. 3.

      Yutsano

      150 years ago, men like him would’ve shipped off to serve as some meaningless military figurehead for awhile

      To be fair, we really have no idea why he stopped being a scion of an apartheid emerald mine to come to the US. I mean, he was so ridiculously wealthy back there as it was. Was it just to pass up his dad? Mission accomplished Elmu. Go home.

    4. 4.

      West of the Rockies

      By what measures can Twitter’s collapse be measured?  Presumably the estimated value of the site is greatly reduced.   But are there millions fewer users?  Is ad revenue down?

      We heard people say the platform would crumble quickly with so many layoffs, but it still is up and running.  Is its collapse wishful thinking?

    5. 5.

      Splitting Image

      I don’t think you have to go all the way back to the feudal era to find somebody as rich, vapid, and incompetent as Musk.

      Consider Leopold of Belgium for example. He persuaded the government of Belgium to hand over Congo, including all of its land, minerals, and people, to him as his personal property. That adds up to a heck of a lot of money. Leopold’s plans for turning Congo into a paradise ended up being only partially fulfilled. (He got as far as reducing the entire population to slavery to farm rubber for export and support his paradise-making bureaucracy.)

      A little further back you get to Versailles. Marie Antoinette was probably as stupid and vapid as popular imagination suggests, but the more I study the era, the more I think that she might have been the most intelligent person in the entire nobility. Half of them were undermining the royals for their own intrigues, including members of Louis XVI’s immediate family. Nothing bad could come of that, right?

    6. 6.

      NotMax

      @West of the Rockies

      Here ya go. From the end of March

      Twitter advertising dollars have plunged 89% since billionaire Elon Musk bought the social media platform in October, Bloomberg reported, and as a result, revenue has dropped by half.

      Twitter has seen a slight uptick in daily users since early 2022, the report said, but advertisers have not returned to the site amid the ongoing upheaval at the company. Since Musk took over Twitter in October, he’s slashed jobs by about 75%, leaving the company with less than 2,000 employees, and most of the content management team gone.

      Last week, Musk valued the company at just $20 billion, less than half of what he paid for it.

      Citing data from Pathmatics, Bloomberg said that from September to October of last year, the top 10 advertisers on Twitter spent $71 million on ads. In the past two months, the total was just $7.6 million, a decline of 89%, the research firm said. Source

    7. 7.

      AlaskaReader

      Musk can pound sand.

      Instead of feeding that, ….I’ve got good news:

      In a landmark decision, the Alaska Supreme Court ruled Friday that partisan gerrymandering is unconstitutional under the Alaska Constitution’s equal protection doctrine.

      “For the first time the Alaska Supreme Court has interpreted the equal protection doctrine to prohibit gerrymandering for partisan purposes. This decision will put vital sideboards on the redistricting process to prevent political abuse of the process in the future.”

      The blatant Republican orchestrated gerrymandering that led up to this decision wasn’t even attempted to be disguised by the wholly dishonest wingers who carried out the injustice. Binkley and his sidekicks didn’t even put up any pretense to what they were about.

      Read the whole thing.

      There’s value in this decision that can benefit activists fighting gerrymandering and voter suppression in other states.  

      “We expressly recognize that partisan gerrymandering is unconstitutional under the Alaska Constitution,” the court’s opinion says on page 91.

      (…working now to prevent Marcum’s confirmation to the University of Alaska Board of Regents)

    8. 8.

      Anne Laurie

      @Yutsano: To be fair, we really have no idea why he stopped being a scion of an apartheid emerald mine to come to the US. I mean, he was so ridiculously wealthy back there as it was. Was it just to pass up his dad?

      If you believe Dear Ol’ Dad (exercise left to the reader), Elon was ‘too depressed’ to survive in post-apartheid South Africa; he got shipped off to another colony (Canada), where there wouldn’t be so many scary… troublemakers.  (Such is the way of the soutpiel.)

      We also got Peter Thiel and David Sacks under the same rules.  Toughening immigration rules against White South Africans raised under apartheid is a change I could *absolutely* get behind.

      Someday, theses will be written about whether Elon is the way he is because his old man rejected him (and his mom, in consequence, fiercely defended his every flaw)… or whether Errol rejected his firstborn for being, as the Anglo-aristocracy would phrase it, not quite right from the start.

