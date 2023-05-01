A couple of weeks ago I put up this post.
Has Empty Grin said anything about the joke yet? She does not like to be mocked.
@BeautifulPlumage: It’s hard to imagine how she could ramp up her act any further. Guess I shouldn’t say that with my outside voice, since she’d take up the challenge, but her snotty kindergartner act at SOTU is the most disrespectful thing I’ve ever witnessed, because she’s directing it at the nation.
Let her ramp it up. She’s a screeching banshee as it is.
MTG — along with Gaetz, and Boebert, and Gym Jordan, and others — is being an obnoxious brat, which a large segment of the Republican Party finds amusing because they have the emotional maturity of dim 11-year-olds. It’s pure performance; it’s WWE, and that’s what they want. They have no concept of proper governance, so that’s the sort of person they elect, and if it weren’t she it would be someone like her.
IOW, she’s a symptom.
As to “turning the tide,” I’d say (1) judging from most election results since 2018, it seems already to have turned, so the task is to keep it rolling and spread it to other places, and (2) the ways to do this aren’t mysterious: voting, donating (strategically), volunteering, organizing, and if you’re so inclined, running for office yourself. I think it’s turned because the substantial segment of the population that usually is entirely checked out of politics, and either doesn’t vote or votes sporadically and often on a whim, has begun to pay attention, and they mostly don’t like the obnoxious brats. Keeping them engaged is a principal goal (though not the only one), and the means to do so are well known per above. (And ironically, MTG et al. are helping: the louder they are, the more people don’t like them.)
We won’t win everywhere, but we can win a lot of places, especially at the state and local levels. And as to that, it’s a good sign that state-level races and politics are getting a lot more attention than they used to. One of the reasons so many state legislatures are so radical is that for a long time only the RWNJs were really paying attention. That is changing, and it can’t help but be for the better.
If they do breach the debt limit, don’t let anyone claim it was a handful of hardliners who did it, it will be pretty much ALL the House GOP. Because the quickest and easiest way out of this mess is for five Republican reps to cross the aisle – Speaker Jeffries would have that clean debt limit increase passed before close of business that day.
@Betty Cracker: Concur entirely — with you and JM — but the situation still makes me nervous as hell. I have every intention of getting almost entirely out of the market soon, cuz I don’t expect the resolution to be smooth.
@JoyceH: Indeed. The radicals would get nowhere if the “moderates” weren’t enabling them every step of the way. The whole party is rotten.
@bbleh: I think another reason these state legislatures are so radical is that gerrymandering has spurred a race to the bottom among Republicans.
I have not noticed any similar problems on the Democratic side.
@Geminid: indeed, and one of the reasons they’ve been able to gerrymander (ok, Gerrymander) is that they’ve amassed supermajorities. It’s going to be a hard road back.
@Betty Cracker: I would like to see the same Office of Legal Counsel that declared a President cannot be indicted while in office declare that the debt ceiling is in violation of the Constitution. Let the Supreme Court find otherwise after.
Kevin is owned by trump and Greene so I expect him to tank the economy
@JoyceH: I think a petition to discharge would take a few days to get the measure to a floor vote. But you are basically correct here.
Now, a motion to vacate the Speaker’s Chair might be a quicker solution. I think this is a much less likely option, but it sure would be fun to watch!
Did a due-diligence check to confirm that the Biden NYT Pitchbot comment wasn’t a deep fake. Here it is in the official whitehouse.gov transcript:
Remarks by President Biden at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, April 30, 2023
And everyone — by “everyone” I mean the New York Times. (Laughter.) Headline: “Biden’s advanced age is a big issue. Trump’s, however, is not.” (Laughter.)
Sorry, that was a New York Times Pitchbot. I apologize. (Laughter.)
I love that guy. I should do an interview with him. (Laughter.)
-
BTW CHris Coons has done an excellent job on tv explaining why Biden feels that it’s necessary not to negotiate
-
snotty kindergartner act at SOTU is the most disrespectful thing I’ve ever witnessed
Have you no memory of tan suit or coffee mug salute? Tan Suit and the Coffee Mug Salutes is a pretty good band name, come to think of it!
puke funnel of horrible news
I prefer ‘chundering cataract of bullshit’ myself.
@Geminid: a discharge petition may indeed be the way out, because it would allow Squeaker McQarthy to save face with the crazies. And the necessary handful of Republicans could get away with it, because (1) they’d likely come from districts where voters would approve of them avoiding a catastrophe and (2) McQarthy doesn’t have enough margin to alienate even a single one of them.
One of the best ways: Start working on local politics! This is where a lot of our folks on the federal level start: Board of Supervisors, mayor, etc. These elections also are great practice runs for working on larger campaigns, be it state or federal level, since most local elections occur during cycles outside of the typical federal ones.
Of course, I’m a little biased, as…I’m running locally for my county’s Treasurer office.
Sunday’s Jack podcast episode was really great. They noted that getting Pence to testify is HUGE with regards to any potential 1/6 culpability for Trump. Allison Gill also pointed out that this is something that MERRICK GARLAND laid the ground-work for, long before Jack Smith was appointed as SC. This is one of the reasons that the “OMG, Garland won’t go after anyone important” nonsense was always so irritating. One of the first things Garland did was set things in motion to make it so that Trump’s closest advisors wouldn’t be able to hide behind privilege concerns and would eventually be forced to testify. It’s a really good listen.
Of course, I’m a little biased, as…I’m running locally for my county’s Treasurer office.
Break a leg!
And my favorite – Ds should run hard for SoS in every state.
@Geminid: Any bill intended to move via a discharge petition has to sit for a 30 day minimum before the petition can be signed. At which point discharge business can only be brought:
- only at the beginning of a day’s session that falls at least seven legislative days after the motion is entered;
- only on a “discharge day” (the second or fourth Monday of each month); not during the last six days of a session of Congress
It will take a lot more than a few days to get this done, not to mention, who are our 5 republicans signing on with the democrats? Because they all just voted for the awful bill they supposedly want to circumvent. Sure, a deadline might bring them around, but at that point, a discharge petition will take too long, outside of intervention by the GOP controlled rules committee.
I think we’re headed to a 14th amendment question that ends in SCOTUS showdown, because cooler heads are not going to prevail amongst these hostage takers.
I think the point about the Republican Party being a cult is spot on. The way Republicans react to everything related to Trump looks much more like cultists responding to their leader than to any other major political party in American history. That cult-like behavior is really what makes the difference between an ordinary far-right party and outright fascism.
IMO, the Republican party has been an incipient cult at least since Reagan. It managed to avoid turning into an outright cult because the successful party leaders refused to become cult leaders, and the would-be cult leaders failed electorally. Trump broke the string of electoral failures by would-be cult leaders, so he now owns the party, heart and soul.
are you up for saying more about your campaign?
Have you gotten support from Run for Something?
Joe B’s first election: county council.
Debbie Stabenow’s career: county commissioner, state rep, state senator, US Rep, US senator. (Retiring, not running for re-election at 74)
@Betty Cracker: Because I was late to the prior thread; that tomato looks like a delicious eat-over-the-sink sandwich-maker!😋
I especially appreciated the final sentences for their truth as well as their optimism.
It can be easy to feel down as a result of the puke funnel of horrible news, but look what’s happening in TN and Montana and with multiple exposes highlighting the corruption in the Supreme Court and elsewhere. All the horribleness s a catalyst for good people to stand up and be counted.
Our President is definitely taking the fight to them.
How can each of us can stand up and help turn the tide? How do we support people like Sen. Whitehouse and others, who are fighting the good fight?