Ngorongoro Crater

The wetland also had fair numbers of African Sacred Ibis (Threskiornis aethiopicus), a species familiar to Egyptologists, since the Egyptian deity Thoth was depicted as a man with the head of an ibis. This species has an interesting history in North America. In 1992 Hurricane Andrew liberated five of these birds from the Miami Metro Zoo, and they quickly made themselves at home in Miami, although they would return to the zoo to roost at night. Their numbers slowly increased, and in 2005 two nesting pairs were sighted in the Everglades. Florida doesn’t need more invasive species, so the authorities decided to remove them from the wild. At this time those efforts appear to have been successful. Click here for larger image.