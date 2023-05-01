Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

In my day, never was longer.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Albatrossity – From Ngorongoro to the Serengeti

On The Road – Albatrossity – From Ngorongoro to the Serengeti

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

It’s Albatrossity Monday!.  After that, who’s up for a  4-day cruise in South America with Dorothy Winsor?

Albatrossity

After lunch on our second day in the crater, we headed upward and westward toward the Serengeti. Here are some images from that half-day trip.

On The Road - Albatrossity - From Ngorongoro to the Serengeti 9
Ngorongoro CraterMay 18, 2018

We stopped again at the small stream and wetland where, the day before, we had seen lots of birds (and a momma rhino with a calf). It did not disappoint! One of the most impressive birds there were the Great White Pelicans (Pelecanus onocrotalus). This species ranges across Europe, Africa and Asia (from Senegal to Bangladesh), and is massive, weighing up to 33 lbs and with a wingspan of nearly 12 ft. The latter rivals the wingspans of the big albatrosses, so it is clearly a bird with some clout! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - From Ngorongoro to the Serengeti 6
Ngorongoro CraterMay 18, 2018

The wetland also had fair numbers of African Sacred Ibis (Threskiornis aethiopicus), a species familiar to Egyptologists, since the Egyptian deity Thoth was depicted as a man with the head of an ibis. This species has an interesting history in North America. In 1992 Hurricane Andrew liberated five of these birds from the Miami Metro Zoo, and they quickly made themselves at home in Miami, although they would return to the zoo to roost at night. Their numbers slowly increased, and in 2005 two nesting pairs were sighted in the Everglades. Florida doesn’t need more invasive species, so the authorities decided to remove them from the wild. At this time those efforts appear to have been successful. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - From Ngorongoro to the Serengeti 7
On the RoadMay 18, 2018

We continued up the road out of the crater and found ourselves in civilization again. This is a Maasai boma, or family compound, outside the crater. The Maasai were previously permitted to graze their cattle in the crater, but no longer. Indigenous people in this region have a history that would resonate with indigenous people in North America, with multiple forced relocations to more marginal land and a long string of agreements that have been ignored by governmental authorities. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - From Ngorongoro to the Serengeti 8
Oldupai GorgeMay 18, 2018

The road to Serengeti had a singular roadside attraction; it went through Oldupai Gorge (the correct spelling of the site that Louis and Mary Leakey made famous in the 1960s when they discovered many hominid fossils there). This is truly one of the birthplaces of humanity; we all have relatives from that place. You can click this link for a comprehensive annotated series of facts and anecdotes about the gorge. As for myself, this was a bucket list moment, as I had devoured the National Geographic articles about Zinjanthropus et al. back in my youth in western Kansas. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - From Ngorongoro to the Serengeti 5
On the RoadMay 18, 2018

Giraffes (Giraffa camelopardalis tippelskirchi)  browsing on tiny, tender, and well-protected acacia leaves were seen at several places along the way. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - From Ngorongoro to the Serengeti 4
On the RoadMay 18, 2018

As we approached the gate to the park, we saw several Hooded Vultures (Necrosyrtes monachus) sitting near a former wildebeest near the side of the road. At the time these were pretty common birds. They are now considered to be critically endangered, due largely to poisoning (both purposeful and secondary). They are a handsome beast, in my opinion! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - From Ngorongoro to the Serengeti 2
SerengetiMay 18, 2018

At the gate we clambered out of the vehicles to use the restrooms and stretch our legs, then took advantage of this temporary freedom to photograph critters while the guides and the park authorities dealt with all our paperwork. This was one of the subjects, a Red-rumped Swallow (Cecropis daurica). We had seen these before, but always in flight, so it was a treat to find a bird perched in one of the ubiquitous thorny acacia trees. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - From Ngorongoro to the Serengeti 3
SerengetiMay 18, 2018

This bird may look familiar to North American birders; it is an African Mourning Dove (aka Mourning Collared-Dove, Streptopelia decipiens). This species has actually expanded its range into Sudan and Egypt in recent years, but not yet into North America! Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - From Ngorongoro to the Serengeti 1
SerengetiMay 18, 2018

Starlings are among the greatest photogenic subjects in Africa, and this Superb Starling (Lamprotornis superbus) demonstrates why that is the case. Iridescence, red belly, and a striking bright eye are all on display. Best of all, they were abundant here, in the heart of their East African range. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - From Ngorongoro to the Serengeti
SerengetiMay 18, 2018

Another stunning starling. Hildebrandt’s Starling (Lamprotornis hildebrandti) is very similar to the Superb Starling, but note the rufous (rather than white) undertail and the red (rather than yellow) iris. These gorgeous creatures were nowhere near as common as the Superb Starlings, so I was really happy to see them here and collect some pictures. Click here for larger image.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • eclare

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      eclare

      What an amazing photo of the pelican!  And in the spirit of the Oldupai Gorge, I like to think of all of us on this planet as cousins.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.