Been a while since I have given you all an update on Maxwell, and he is basically just part of the pack now. He likes to go outside and he likes to sleep on the bed on the third floor looking out onto the yard, and he basically thinks he owns the house now. He also can get places that I am not used to having to think about protecting, like, for example, the kitchen countertops:

His favorite thing is to be held like a baby, though. He will sit in my arms for an hour while I am working, just being a good boy.