Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Second rate reporter says what?

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

The willow is too close to the house.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

I was promised a recession.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Cat Blogging / Saturday Night Maxwell

Saturday Night Maxwell

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: 

Been a while since I have given you all an update on Maxwell, and he is basically just part of the pack now. He likes to go outside and he likes to sleep on the bed on the third floor looking out onto the yard, and he basically thinks he owns the house now. He also can get places that I am not used to having to think about protecting, like, for example, the kitchen countertops:

Saturday Night Maxwell

His favorite thing is to be held like a baby, though. He will sit in my arms for an hour while I am working, just being a good boy.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Andrya
  • Another Scott
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Gvg
  • Jackie
  • Jerzy Russian
  • Ken
  • Mike in NC
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • Redshift
  • rikyrah
  • S Cerevisiae
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      I briefly had a cat a long time ago who liked the baby-carry, too. Have not been able to replicate it with my last two, which is sad, because it’s so cute.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Jerzy Russian

      Our cats never go on the kitchen counters, probably because of all of the clutter there (there is no where to land).

      Maxwell is looking sharp with that collar and pendant.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jackie

      Spray bottles are great for countertops training. Also covering with scrunched up aluminum foil. Cats HATE foil!

      Maxwell loving to be baby cuddled is sweet!😻

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      It sounds like Maxwell is living the good life. Our orange guy doesn’t have the brain cell today. He just came dashing into the dining room and ran head first into a table leg, did the Scooby Doo on the linoleum floor until he got enough traction to launch himself through the living room and down the hall.

      He sounds like a bowling ball bouncing down the stairs…lol

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Gvg

      Every cat gets on counters. Never had any success training them not to. Some luck making other areas a better view. Currently have cat trees in front of most windows which seems to help.

      I have one hyperactive cat. I have been thinking of making her a carpeted climbing wall to run up to the top of the wall and down. Maybe she can run off her energy. Her siblings are normal. At three years they are active but also calm down after a little while….she just keeps going. Much skinnier, and a sleek black panther, while they are getting rounder.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Odie Hugh Manatee:

      He sounds like a bowling ball bouncing down the stairs…lol

      So did my cat Bilbo when he was alive. He was a large cat (not fat, just a big cat), so you’d hear him thumping down the stairs whenever food was being poured into his food dish. I miss the little dude

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ken

      I’ve had one cat that liked cuddling. At the opposite end of the spectrum*, I had one that would purr and rub against you when it wanted the food bowl filled, but didn’t want to be touched otherwise.

      * Didn’t one of our commenters write a book with some sort of psychological spectrum for cats?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      OT: since Odie Hugh Manatee mentioned Scooby-Doo above, thought I’d pose this question to BJ

      The Scooby-Doo franchise has spanned many decades, and has occasionally updated the character’s designs with each new series/reboot. Nowadays, in the direct-to-video movies, they use the original/iconic Where Are You? designs. It wasn’t until the 80s, when HB updated the characters’ fashions, but only for Shaggy and Daphne, who were the only human characters left for a few series (13 Ghosts and a few others I can’t remember off the top of my head). I can very well imagine their styles looking very dated by the 80s. Particularly for those Jackals who were around in the 70s, what’s the earliest point their 1969 designs/fashion styles would have begun to look out of style?

      My guess would probably have been by the mid-70s. Admittedly, Shaggy’s look is pretty simple, so I think it would hold up fairly well

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Yutsano

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): ​ I’m pretty sure Fred’s look outdated pretty fast. Velma is pretty timeless as she’s a typical nerdy look for females. Daphne definitely was out by the mid 70s. Shaggy I think made the uniform for stoners almost standard save the corduroy pants would definitely need updating.

      Scooby-Doo is a talking Great Dane with a collar lol.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      S Cerevisiae

      Love them every minute John, and thank you for keeping this beautiful asylum open for 20 years. Love to my Bella in the light now…😭

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.