    2. 2.

      Brachiator

      Woke up, could not get back to sleep. Now, I am taking a peek at the coronation on BBC. I could recognize Prince Harry sitting near the front in Westminster.

      It’s a bit weird that the big US media channels are also covering this live.

      The other big news is the absolute butt kicking the Tories are getting in the local Council elections. The Conservative Party also had in place stupid voter ID laws, which tried to favor older voters over younger voters. There may be a fair amount of negative fallout over this.

    7. 7.

      JPL

      I just started looking at the blog below on Jack Smith and I’m starting to thing the person who is tweeting is the other Jack Smith’s twin.

    8. 8.

      HumboldtBlue

      I am providing my own commentary to Salad, describing the Fluffle of Tickenwickenthorpe, The Mace of Cheddar — DAMN CHARLIE BROUGHT THE AFRO-GOSPEL SOUND TO WESTMINSTER!!!! — The Mole of Bu, the Herald of Glonberry on Twee and so on and so on.

    13. 13.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      This Jesus they speak of, sounds like he was a lovely liberal

    14. 14.

      JoyceH

      So today I learned that the Mall in London is pronounced to rhyme with pal. Wondering now why we pronounce ours “moll”.

    16. 16.

      Elizabelle

      Thank dog for the choirs and the pages.  Otherwise, this whole thing could be taking place in a retirement home.

    20. 20.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      Betty Cracker @ Top:

      I’d be annoyed if it were my tax dollars paying for this absurd hoopla, but it’s kind of fascinating …

      It feels kind of like watching one of those old, casually racist, Nat’l Geographic specials about other cultures, but about white people.

