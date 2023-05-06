I’d be annoyed if it were my tax dollars paying for this absurd hoopla, but it’s kind of fascinating:
Open thread!
This post is in: Open Threads
I’d be annoyed if it were my tax dollars paying for this absurd hoopla, but it’s kind of fascinating:
Open thread!
Viva BrisVegas
Leave my king alone!
Brachiator
Woke up, could not get back to sleep. Now, I am taking a peek at the coronation on BBC. I could recognize Prince Harry sitting near the front in Westminster.
It’s a bit weird that the big US media channels are also covering this live.
The other big news is the absolute butt kicking the Tories are getting in the local Council elections. The Conservative Party also had in place stupid voter ID laws, which tried to favor older voters over younger voters. There may be a fair amount of negative fallout over this.
Betty Cracker
Lots of singing in a coronation!
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
tiocfaidh ár lá
Watching and listening for the music.
m.j.
The bar sinisters wave from the gallery.
JPL
I just started looking at the blog below on Jack Smith and I’m starting to thing the person who is tweeting is the other Jack Smith’s twin.
HumboldtBlue
I am providing my own commentary to Salad, describing the Fluffle of Tickenwickenthorpe, The Mace of Cheddar — DAMN CHARLIE BROUGHT THE AFRO-GOSPEL SOUND TO WESTMINSTER!!!! — The Mole of Bu, the Herald of Glonberry on Twee and so on and so on.
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
I watching to see Larry, Chief Mouser to make his entrance
raven
@HumboldtBlue: It’s almost like one of the PBS period pieces!
Hayden Christiensen getting this outpouring of love from Star Wars fans makes me🤗😪
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
This Jesus they speak of, sounds like he was a lovely liberal
JoyceH
So today I learned that the Mall in London is pronounced to rhyme with pal. Wondering now why we pronounce ours “moll”.
HumboldtBlue
It’s very liturgical, which I expected, but it’s also very matrimonial.
That’s a fancy merit badge belt.
Oooh, he puts on Nana’s Golden Curtain of Smooches!
And there’s The Velvet Dick of Gloucester!!!
Elsewhere, you’ll be interested in this WW2 study.
Elizabelle
Thank dog for the choirs and the pages. Otherwise, this whole thing could be taking place in a retirement home.
Betty Cracker
Bracelets of Sincerity and Wisdom! Gotta get me a pair!
Elizabelle
The garments of salvation.
Elizabelle
One glove. Somewhere, Michael Jackson is smiling.
Lacuna Synecdoche
Betty Cracker @ Top:
I’d be annoyed if it were my tax dollars paying for this absurd hoopla, but it’s kind of fascinating …
It feels kind of like watching one of those old, casually racist, Nat’l Geographic specials about other cultures, but about white people.
Matt McIrvin
The Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings