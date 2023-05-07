We just got a request for our help from commenter timill.

He is part of the FIP Warriors organization in Tennessee.

Today’s kitty in need is a fluffy black cat in Washington State.

The kitty has been in treatment for a month at this point, and needs 2 more months of treatment.

Here’s what they need.

Someone who can foster and/or transport to a someone who can foster…

Person who fosters needs to be able to deal with administering injections once daily for 2 months.

timmil promises to be in the comments to answer all of our questions!