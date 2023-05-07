Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Kitty Bleg / Emergency

Kitty Bleg / Emergency

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: , ,

We just got a request for our help from commenter timill.

He is part of the FIP Warriors organization in Tennessee.

Today’s kitty in need is a fluffy black cat in Washington State.

The kitty has been in treatment for a month at this point, and needs 2 more months of treatment.

Here’s what they need.

Someone who can foster and/or transport to a someone who can foster…

Person who fosters needs to be able to deal with administering injections once daily for 2 months.

timmil promises to be in the comments to answer all of our questions!

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      MazeDancer

      Picture? More info? Where is this kitty now? Why can’t it stay there? What do you mean by transport? What are the injections for?

      And where do we send money? Most people on here, like me, will be across country and full up on cats, but would be happy to help.

      Maybe there will be someone in the NW willing to foster. And we can send them money. But they are likely to have cats and would need more info.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      @MazeDancer: I believe he is looking for someone who can foster the kitty for 2 months, during the daily injections.

      Assuming someone can foster, they will need transport from Washington State to the person who can foster.

      For the rest, I need timmil – we agreed the post would go up at 5 pm and that he would be here to answer questions.  I assume he will be here soon. :-)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Dan B

      @MazeDancer:  Seconded.

      We’re in Seattle and my partner transports cats a couple times a month but we already have two cats who would probably go ballistic.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MazeDancer

      @WaterGirl: Ah, two months only is an easier deal.

      Two months only, people in the NW. The worst than can happen is you foster fail and still get to keep the Bj donations for future vet expenses.

      Giving injections is easy if it’s a little needle. (Daily pilling a a cat, not so much.)

      Plus, already got transport volunteers.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      BeautifulPlumage

      Where in WA? One of my previous kitties needed insulin, so injections are no problem. Not sure how Cleo Marie might react, but I plan to ‘staycation’ these next 2 months. I may be able to transport & foster. Would also like answers to Maze Dancer’s questions.

      ETA at #1

      ETA I’m just south of Seattle

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Timill

      @WaterGirl: No. It doesn’t seem to be particularly infectious in fact. We have some half-dozen survivors among the Menagerie, and we have 3 in treatment at the moment (one is a loaner while his people are on vacation, but the other 2 are our rescues).

      And then there’s our <ahem> other cats who are perfectly healthy and who keep our vets in the style they like…

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Marciaill

      The cat is being treated for FIP. This does not mean that he has to be an only cat. FIP is not contagious. It is a mutation of the Feline Enteric Coronavirus, which most cats are at least exposed to at some point in their lives. Of those cats who have had FCoV,  only about 10% go on to develop the mutation known as Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP). Until less than a decade ago, this disease was a death sentence. Fortunately, it no longer is. However, the treatment takes a minimum of 84 days of injections, or a combination of injections and pills. The medication is extremely acidic, so the injections hurt. It is also quite viscous, so the needle is larger than an insulin needle.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Eyeroller

      @MazeDancer:

      FIP is Feline Infectious Peritonitis.  It is caused by a coronavirus.  The treatment is actually remdesivir, or better yet a metabolite thereof also developed by Gilead Science.

      The causative coronavirus is contagious but most cats acquire feline coronavirus as kittens.  Only a small fraction develop FIP (shades of long Covid).  It has something to do with the cat’s immune system response.

      Remdesivir and its analogs have converted a nearly 100% fatal disease to about a 25% fatal disease, but Gilead refuses to license either drug for veterinary use so this is a “gray market” treatment.

      Reply

