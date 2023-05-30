Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tara Reade defects to Russia

You can’t make this shit up! From The Daily Beast:

Tara Reade, a former Senate aide who accused President Joe Biden of sexual assault, announced Tuesday she defected to Russia.

The shocking confession was made during a Russian state press conference, where Reade was sitting next to alleged Kremlin spy—and pal—Maria Butina. Reade told the pro-Putin press the “very difficult” decision to move came after the realization that she no longer feels safe in Biden’s America.

“I’m still kind of in a daze a bit but I feel very good,” Reade told Sputnik. “I feel very surrounded by protection and safety. And I just really so appreciate Maria [Butina] and everyone who’s been giving me that at a time when it’s been very difficult to know if I’m safe or not.”

“You have U.S. and European citizens looking for safe haven here,” Reade added. “And luckily, the Kremlin is accommodating. So we’re lucky.”

Do you think there’s any chance they’d take the Trumps and Roger Stone? 🤔

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7. 7.

      Amir Khalid

      At the moment, things are not going well in Russia. The last thing they need is more defects.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Spanky

      Useful idiot makes herself unuseful. Can’t wait to see how this one ends up.

      Oh wait! I don’t care, do u?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      CaseyL

      That has got to be about the funniest thing I’ve read in a while, feeling more “safe and valued” in Russia than here.  Only if you don’t mind getting your comfort zone at the expense of everyone else’s – which is the GOP all over, innit?

      The thought that she might have been an asset all along had not previously occurred to me.  It’s convenient to think so, but I don’t see how the GRU could have had her on their radar until she emerged to try sabotaging Biden.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kay

      I read the whole Tara Reade backstory. She’s a scammer and flim flammer from way back.

      O/T, in case anyone is interested, here is a very well crafted feminist case against TERFS, or, if you prefer, pro trans:

      MacKinnon

      It’s long and it’s not an easy read but it’s well written and clear like all MacKinnon’s work.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jim, Foolish Literlist

      watching MSNBC and I just saw an ad tying trump’s “we should have default” to the GOP Congresscritters. I didn’t catch who put it on

      Reply
    19. 19.

      RaflW

      I hope this emboldens more right wingers to emigrate (defection seems like a ridiculous word to describe leaving a country with open right to departure).

      Romney’s famous “self-deport” however does fit very nicely.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      C Stars

      HA! Is this that person who serially skipped out on paying rent to her landlords by lying about her life and then when she came out with her accusations against Biden they all came out of the woodwork and said “She’s not what she seems”? Maybe I’m not remembering the story exactly, only that she was a liar and a grifter.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Sebastian

      It might be a test balloon to gauge US media reactions for when Bannon and Stone make a run for it and become anchormen for a new propaganda channel.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kay

      @C Stars:

      serially skipped out on paying rent to her landlords by lying about her life

      That’s the one. She also gave false “expert” testimony which may have been relied on to convict people unjustly

      Good fucking riddance.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      sab

      Tara Reid the actual American actress v Tara Reade the American Russian asset. Just to be clear. These women may look the same on Google, but they are not the same,

      Reply
    34. 34.

      sdhays

      I’m kind of surprised Russia decided she was valuable enough to entice into “defecting”. Or is she “self-defecting” and going to be surprised when she arrives in Moscow to discover she needs to find a job?

      Maybe the McDonald’s rip-off is hiring?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Ken B

      @sdhays: Wagner’s hiring. They seem to have a high employee turnover rate for some reason.

      Most likely she’ll end up pushing disinformation on some state owned channel until the Russians get bored with her.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Layer8Problem

      @Jim, Foolish Literlist:  I saw that myself, read off the name on the bottom at the end, and it was so anonymously unmemorable I immediately forgot it.  I just remember some F-alliteration words and “USA”.

      Excuse me for asking, but when did you stop being a Foolish Literalist?

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Tony Jay

       Screws up 100,000/1 Election ‘24 betting slip, tosses it across a mostly empty room to land on the box where the TV once stood. Sighs. Scribbles a quick note apologising to the few friends he hasn’t borrowed too much money from. Walks out into the rainswept night to meet Jimmy the Knife at the pool hall and face the music like the man he used to think he could be. 

      Damn you, Tara Reade.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Roger Moore

      @CaseyL: ​
       

      It’s convenient to think so, but I don’t see how the GRU could have had her on their radar until she emerged to try sabotaging Biden.

      Finding people like that is what intelligence services do. They’re constantly on the lookout for people who might have some reason to be unhappy with the government or important people in the government in the hope they can leverage that for some use.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      BruceFromOhio

      Do you think there’s any chance they’d take the Trumps and Roger Stone? 🤔

      Let all the riffraff  know that Vlad honors Trump Bucks, and the libs will be so very pwned if they all defected.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      C Stars

      @Baud:

      I believe the NYT ran a sympathetic front page story about her.

      That checks out. I canceled my subscription when they ran a sympathetic story about Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes (calling him, if I recollect, “dapper” and a “style icon”) the week after he and his gang had been visiting NYC and randomly beating up people of color on the street. So yeah, totally can see how the NYT would love them some Tara Reade.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Jackie

      Boebert and Gaetz are threatening Used Chapstick’s Speakership. Margie has been unusually quiet…

      I have a dream UC (Used Chapstick) gets primaried next year and LOSES!

      (Don’t wake me up yet! Lol)

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Scout211

      So what is Tara Reade’s game here? Money? Celebrity? Power? I don’t understand. Anyone have a clue?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      NotMax

      When do the Rs begin excoriating Connecticut for succumbing to “wokeness?” (WaPo link.)

      On May 26, 1647, Alice “Alse” Young was ordered to Hartford, Conn., to be hanged. Young, a botanist, was accused of using witchcraft to start a pandemic that resulted in children’s deaths in nearby Windsor.

      Young, who was believed to be roughly 32 years old, was the first of at least 11 people put to death for witchcraft in Connecticut.

      On Thursday — nearly 376 years after Young’s death — Connecticut’s Senate passed a resolution absolving dozens of state residents who were accused, convicted and executed for the crime of witchcraft in the 1600s. Source

      Reply
    55. 55.

      JPL

      @Scout211: recognition

      She hasn’t been in the news for a few years, so it’s time for her reappearance.

      Of course, she could have been an agent for Russia all along.

      Reply

