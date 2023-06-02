Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Late Night Open Thread: Ron DeSaster In New Hampshire

Late Night Open Thread: Ron DeSaster In New Hampshire

by | 7 Comments

But at least DeSaster has a high-quality staff to support him…

  • Ishiyama
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Tony Jay

    7Comments

      mrmoshpotato

      It was the POS Rethuglican party for decades, but now it’s the Dump party.

      Too bad, so sad, fuck ’em.

      Enjoy the monster that your monster factory* finally created.

      *h/t driftglass

      Tony Jay

      Credit where it’s due. It might have taken him 70+ years and decades of heavy groundwork by generations of nihilistic fucks, but Trump finally made a business deal that he hasn’t made a financial loss on.  He’ll go to jail, sure, and eventually to hell, but financially, he’s finally made his racist prick of a Daddy proud.

      As for DeSantis, if he wasn’t so sexy and charismatic his campaign would be in real trouble right now.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Tony Jay:

      As for DeSantis, if he wasn’t so sexy and charismatic his campaign would be in real trouble right now. 

      Someone’s a fan of meatballs!

