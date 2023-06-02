After declining to take audience questions after his first New Hampshire campaign event today, Ron DeSantis lashed out at a reporter for asking him about it while he was chatting with members of the crowd individually.
Here’s the video, via @NBCNews —> pic.twitter.com/Z2WtLy0JNj
— Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) June 1, 2023
My understanding is Ron read a book on how to be normal published in the 1950s.
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 1, 2023
There is a certain kind of Republican who is rooting for Ron DeSantis with the same kind of manic energy one roots for a 5* freshman running back because Ron DeSantis getting the nomination would be proof that they still understood what was going on in the world
— Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) June 1, 2023
But at least DeSaster has a high-quality staff to support him…
Ron DeSantis campaign leaker was invited to donor meeting by staffer he met on a dating app https://t.co/g6aUusHRpO
— Raw Story (@RawStory) May 31, 2023
Oh my god. Jeff Roe had him wearing a Glenn Youngkin fleece vest!! It’s like his signature move now.
“Jeff…he has no personality. Sounds like a robot and hates people.”
“Get him a fleece vest!”
It’s going to be 87° in Des Moines today. https://t.co/dxlDZ2rIZl
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 31, 2023
there is no meaningful anti-trump movement in the republican party, just as there wasn't during the 2016 republican primary and there wasn't during all four years of his term. it's his party and it'll be his until he croaks.
— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) May 30, 2023
