Russia opened up on Kyiv for the 18th time in the past 30 days again overnight. And killed two Ukrainian children in the small hours before the dawn on International Children’s Day.

Last night, the russians attacked Kyiv with 7 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 3 Iskander-K cruise missiles.

All missiles were shot down.

Unfortunately, fragments of the destroyed missiles hit an apartment building and a pediatric hospital.

3 civilians, including a child, were… — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 1, 2023

Here’s the full text of the MOD’s tweet:

Last night, the russians attacked Kyiv with 7 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 3 Iskander-K cruise missiles. All missiles were shot down. Unfortunately, fragments of the destroyed missiles hit an apartment building and a pediatric hospital. 3 civilians, including a child, were killed, and 10 were injured.

Grandfather sits over the body of his dead 9-year-old granddaughter. The girl ran with her mother to a shelter in Kyiv. It was at night, a few minutes after the beginning of the air alarm in the capital. On June 1, the world celebrates Children's Day. Photo Getty Images pic.twitter.com/Pd8vZ6ix7N — Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) June 1, 2023

This infographic below represents all the Russian missile, air force and UAV attacks on #Ukraine in May 2023 alone. #Russia is engaging in outright terror of Ukrainian civilians: pic.twitter.com/kKgZxPl5Zo — Alex Kokcharov (@AlexKokcharov) June 1, 2023

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

The duty of local authorities is to ensure the availability and accessibility of shelters around the clock – address by the President of Ukraine Dear Ukrainians! This long and hard day is coming to an end. First of all, my condolences to the families and friends of those whose lives were taken by Russia, taken by Russian strikes. We are doing our best to protect people. There was no such international meeting, no such international negotiations where the issue of air defense for Ukraine was not raised. But protecting people means protecting them at all levels. Shelters must be accessible. The situation like last night in Kyiv, when people came to the shelter and the shelter was closed, should never happen again. It is the duty of local authorities, a very specific duty, to ensure that shelters are available and accessible around the clock. It is painful to see the negligence of this duty. It is painful to see casualties. And if the duty is not fulfilled on the ground, it is the direct responsibility of law enforcement bodies to bring to justice. Today, our country, like many other countries, marks Children’s Day. But even on this day, the terrorist state took the life of a Ukrainian child. But even on this day, Russia shelled our cities – from Kharkiv to Kherson, from Kyiv to Donbas. But we used this day to the maximum to bring the terrorists’ defeat closer. And this day has become a time when we are bringing Russia’s accountability – accountability of every murderer, every terrorist – closer. This morning, our Ukrainian delegation was in Moldova for the Summit of the European Political Community. This is the center of political discussions on our continent now. We had very important negotiations. The President of Moldova and the President of France, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the President of the European Commission, the President of Romania and the Prime Minister of Portugal, the Prime Minister of Albania and the Prime Minister of North Macedonia, the Prime Minister of Italy, the Prime Minister of Spain, the President of Switzerland, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, the President of Azerbaijan, the Chancellor of Germany. There was also an expanded format with representatives from the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, UK, Poland and Belgium. And, of course, there were meetings on the sidelines of the Summit and a joint meeting of all the participants… We are preparing new defense decisions for Ukraine, including air defense, aviation, and our advance on the ground. We are preparing real political content for the NATO Summit in Vilnius. We are preparing a package of security guarantees for our country on its way to the Alliance. We are doing everything to bring the EU’s political decision on membership for Ukraine closer. We are preparing a Peace Summit based on the Ukrainian Peace Formula. And I thank all the leaders, all the countries that support us on these points. This is not only support for Ukraine, it is support for real security for the whole of Europe. I would like to thank Mrs. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, for supporting our initiatives to protect our children, to find and return those young Ukrainians who were deported to Russia. We have to return them all, we have to do everything possible and impossible to protect all our people – to the maximum extent possible – from any Russian threats. I am confident that this is possible. I would like to thank President Michel, President of the European Council, who today held a special security session at the summit. I would also like to thank Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, for the decision on ammunition for Ukraine – for supporting the allocation of additional 500 million euros for this purpose. Thank you! Thank you to all our warriors! Thank you to everyone who trains our warriors! Who helps us with weapons! Who provides treatment for our heroes after their injuries! I thank all the rescuers, all our employees of the State Emergency Service and other services who are eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes! Thank you to all the volunteers who help our warriors, our people, our country! I thank everyone with whom we are walking side by side towards our victory, towards our peace and towards punishment for Russian terrorists. Glory to Ukraine!

President @ZelenskyyUa is reading the diary of a child from Mariupol.

Perhaps there are no better words to describe russia’s genocidal war against Ukraine.

If they manage to survive, their next stop will be their trial at #tribunal4russia#ChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/KEFhZr1JUl — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 1, 2023

Today, and every time we prepare and make decisions for the sake of our Europe, for the sake of our values, we must remember that every doubt we show here in Europe is a trench that 🇷🇺 will definitely try to occupy. I said this at the second meeting of the European Political… pic.twitter.com/cV87yWKBUn — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 1, 2023

Here’s the full text of the tweet:

Today, and every time we prepare and make decisions for the sake of our Europe, for the sake of our values, we must remember that every doubt we show here in Europe is a trench that 🇷🇺 will definitely try to occupy. I said this at the second meeting of the European Political Community, which is taking place today in Moldova. Since February 24 last year, the limits of security in Europe have in fact been the limits of our determination, our ability to act together for the sake of the interests of our peoples and the whole Europe. As much as we can reject doubts, we can reject the evil of aggression. This year – is for decisions. In summer – in Vilnius, at the @NATO summit – the clear invitation to membership for 🇺🇦 is needed, and the security guarantees on the way to NATO membership are needed. In fall, on our accession to the 🇪🇺 – clear positive decision is needed. And we are also preparing the Peace Summit, which will guide the world majority to implement the joint #PeaceFormula, and it is a global need. The time has come, and the doubts must vanish. We openly say that only a strong air defense, namely the coalition of “Patriots”, namely the coalition of modern fighter jets can defeat 🇷🇺 terror. We are offering appropriate decisions and promoting appropriate decisions. 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦

Bakhmut:

The New York Times gives us the butcher’s bill for the Caterer’s activities in Bakhmut.

At least 20,000 Russians have been killed and another 40,000 wounded just in the yearlong grinding battle for the small eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a senior Western official said on Thursday in a new estimate of casualties. Overall, Western officials now estimate that the total of Russian casualties, including dead and wounded, is well over 200,000 since the beginning of the war in February 2022, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence. The figures track very well with those provided publicly late last month by the head of the Wagner Group, which claims to have done all the fighting for Bakhmut and took credit for finally seizing it. The Wagner head, Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, said that Wagner alone had 20,000 dead in Bakhmut — 10,000 of them prisoners who joined the fighting to get pardons, and 10,000 more regular Wagner recruits. Mr. Prigozhin, who has been sharply critical of Russia’s defense ministers and top generals, also claimed that Ukraine had lost at least 50,000 in Bakhmut. He said the whole purpose of the battle was to exhaust the Ukrainian forces and give some breathing space to the Russian military. The Western official, following normal practice, declined to comment on Ukrainian casualties. The role of Mr. Prigozhin now is puzzling, the official said. The mercenary leader has said his fighters need a month of rest and have been withdrawing from Bakhmut, replaced in defensive positions by regular Russian military units, including Russian airborne forces, a move that is likely to be resented by its officers as a misuse of elite troops, the Western official said.The official also said it was unclear whether the Wagner Group is still being given tasks by Russian commanders, as it used to be, or whether Mr. Prigozhin, who has close ties to President Vladimir V. Putin, now has more autonomy.

Ukrainska Pravda reports Colonel General Syrskyi’s recent statements regarding Bakhmut.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, has stated that Russia changed the operation format on the Bakhmut front, so there is a temporary lull. Source: Syrskyi in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda Quote: “The situation on the Bakhmut front has changed. There is a significant decline in any active hostile actions with an increase in the number of attacks from heavy weapons, mainly artillery and mortars. At first glance, it seems the enemy has given up on further offensive actions in this area, but this image is not true. The format of the operation has temporarily changed, with the withdrawal of Wagner units and their replacement by the [regular] army and air assault units. Therefore, the current situation may appear to be calm. However, unfortunately, it is only a temporary lull.” Details: Syrskyi stressed that Russia seeks to seize the initiative to prevent Ukrainian counterattacks and go on the offensive. In addition, he said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces suspended their advance on the flanks on the Bakhmut front over the past few days.

So Wagner trotted out the original Dmitry Utkin today after Prigozhin got into it with the Chechens on social media.

Daudov said Prigozhin's daily statements are creating panic in Russia and tells Prigozhin not to forget where he got his PMC, planes, helicopters, MLRS. Utkin responded by saying Wagner didn't receive MLRS, helicopters, and planes from him. 2/https://t.co/HvFQ6igopM — Rob Lee (@RALee85) June 1, 2023

Chechen warlord Adam Delimkhanov responds to Wagner leader Prigozhin questioning the performance of the Akhmat unit, asks him to shut up about the lack of ammunition, and offers a face-to-face meeting to solve any questions. pic.twitter.com/77imLOHXzF — Dmitri (@wartranslated) June 1, 2023

Extraordinarily, responding to two video messages posted today by Chechen leaders in which they accused Prigozhin of various sins is no other than Dmitry "Wagner" Utkin, founder and commander of the PMC, who previously extremely rarely appeared in public. The message, a text… pic.twitter.com/phekyftH2Q — Dmitri (@wartranslated) June 1, 2023

Here’s the full text of Dmitri’s tweet followed by the screen grabs of the English translation of the Telegram post and the recent picture of the original Utkin.

Extraordinarily, responding to two video messages posted today by Chechen leaders in which they accused Prigozhin of various sins is no other than Dmitry “Wagner” Utkin, founder and commander of the PMC, who previously extremely rarely appeared in public. The message, a text note for now, was posted on the large GREY ZONE Telegram channel, which became known since the start of the full-scale invasion for posts criticising negative elements of the Russian army, but the channel admin’s identity remained anonymous. A photo is attached to the post, apparently showing Utkin exiting a helicopter at an unknown landing area, signed with “GREY ZONE” “Wagner”. The note itself lists responses to a number of claims and accusations made by the Chechens loyal to Putin. Utkin reminded his counterparts of knowing each other since the times of the 1st and 2nd Chechen wars and his readiness to “talk”. The mention of two wars in this case is hardly too accidental since during the first war the men were on opposite sides of the front. But the appearance of Utkin on stage is likely to continue as it serves the purpose of supporting Prigozhin and carving out more influence in the internal conflict between rapidly emerging factions within the Russian public space.

And here’s the screen grabs:

I’m honestly a bit amazed. I had pretty much concluded, despite the RUMINT that the original Utkin is and has been operating in Syria, that he’d either been retired to a dacha somewhere nice(ish) or that he was dad. That they broke radio silence and trotted him out, or have issued a statement in his name and accompanied it with what is supposed to be a somewhat recent picture is significant.

Kursk, Russia:

In Kursk, explosions are reported. Activity of air defense also reported. As said at least 5 explosions in total. pic.twitter.com/209DajSlHZ — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 1, 2023

Belgorod, Russia:

The Legion of Freedom of Russia, not to be confused with the Russian Volunteer Force (which is led by a white supremacist), staged another attack or raid, if you prefer, in Belgorod. As did the Russian Volunteer Force:

The Legion of Freedom of Russia claims the destruction of a Russian KAMAZ truck with ammunition, as well as a 2S4 Tyulpan 240 mm self-propelled heavy mortar.https://t.co/8pnWhPexIU pic.twitter.com/Nleu0UlJQK — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 1, 2023

/3. Mortar and KAMAZ with ammunition were destroyed on the Bilgorod region territory. (50.3682310, 36.9040000) https://t.co/O5bCtNs8bf pic.twitter.com/ArNvI95fs9 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 1, 2023

/2. Looks like the same position as the one where Tyulpan mortar was destroyed 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/xV3DimN0vo — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 1, 2023

A police building is on fire in Shebekino. pic.twitter.com/7OyDVSEv1v — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) June 1, 2023

On the border of the Bilhorod region, in the area of ​​Novaya Tavolzhanka, a battle continues, Russian media report pic.twitter.com/zjSANno6Dx — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) June 1, 2023

Reported as the administrative building of the Shebekino district, Bilhorod region. Employees are burning documents as they expect volunteers to enter. pic.twitter.com/bGsBD9tKvv — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) June 1, 2023

Smoke rises over Shebekino and the surrounding areas in the region. Russian media report heavy shelling. pic.twitter.com/EpJhEYW8ev — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) June 1, 2023

Russian army reinforcements are arriving in Shebekino, Russian media report. pic.twitter.com/OLCUFeRRNa — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) June 1, 2023

The Pentagon has signed a contract with SpaceX for Starlink terminals and service for the Ukrainians. The Financial Times has the details.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has secured US funding to provide satellite internet to the Ukrainian military, as its founder abandoned his stated doubts over how his company’s terminals were being deployed in a major conflict. The Department of Defense has agreed to buy Starlink terminals from Musk but has not disclosed the quantities it will purchase, or how much it is paying for the service. Musk had earlier complained SpaceX was making too little money from the various contracts that have seen at least 20,000 terminals being used for a mix of civilian, humanitarian and military purposes. While the total number of terminals is unknown, hundreds are destroyed each month in the fighting and need replacing. SpaceX is expected to be paid out of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which has financed the procurement of weapons and training to modernise the Ukrainian military as it battles the Russian army. “Satellite communications constitute a vital layer in Ukraine’s overall communications network and the department contracts with Starlink for services of this type,” the Pentagon said in a statement on Thursday. Musk enabled access to SpaceX’s low-orbit satellites within Ukraine in late February 2022 in response to a public plea by a Ukrainian minister. But he has since expressed reticence about the cost and complexity of continuing service. Since the war began, an mix of terminals has flowed into the country, including some donated by SpaceX, purchased by Ukraine’s allies, such as Poland and the UK, and others crowdfunded by supporters. People familiar with those contracts said the pricing depended on various factors, including whether the terminals were intended for civilian or military use.

More at the link!

