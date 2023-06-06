Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Visualizing An AR Manufacturing Future

Open Thread: Visualizing An AR Manufacturing Future

23 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Speaking of useful technological upgrades… yeah, I’m not gonna spend $3,500 for special goggles to improve the Zoom experience, either (if only because I’ve never used Apple products). But I found the following arguments quite interesting:

these are jobs that take a long time to train people for, they’re jobs that often require a lot of on-the-job experience to do well, and they often carry a much higher degree of physical risk to workers (or everyone else!) if done poorly.

plus, the jobs are getting more complicated. repairing almost anything made in the last ten years is going to be a *lot* more complicated than repairing something made twenty or thirty years ago.

there are going to *have* to be advances in the tools that all of these different workers use in order to do their jobs, because there are not going to be enough skilled workers left to train them all and look over their work.

the potential for AR tools is not that they will replace existing workers — those workers are already leaving the job! — it’s that they can shorten the training time and improve the work product/quality of new people entering the jobs.

people keep fearmongering about how tech like this is going to take people’s jobs, and it’s like, no, no man, you deeply and fundamentally misunderstand the looming labor crunch that assembly / manufacturing / repair / service industries are *already* facing *today*

and these aren’t minimum wage jobs, a ton of them are already unionized. these are very good jobs, they’re just not, like, software development jobs. i’d worry a hell of a lot more about the prospects of software devs with AI than all of these other jobs and AR.

this is also one of the many good arguments for increasing the number of immigrants we allow into the country by exponential numbers

first off, you have to remember that assisted reality has very different uses if you’re talking about consumer electronics vs. business/industry tools, and my experience is in the latter, i can’t speak much to the former.

within manufacturing, across multiple industries, factories, tools, products and processes are all accelerating much faster than worker skills have been able to keep up. the EV manufacturing industry in particular has seen a lot of this.

employers *hate* spending money on training, but they love spending money on technology, and even if you did value training, tech’s on a breakneck pace that training has a hard time keeping up with, even if they’re willing to pay for it.

this is where tools and technology comes in; assisted reality can — and does, there are many white papers in the field today, i’ve helped write a couple — help workers bridge the gap between where their current skills are and what they need to know in order to assemble/repair.

an awful lot of field service and manufacturing jobs are jobs that need you to have your hands free to work on something. tablets are better than laptops, but both are a pain in the ass when you’re trying to, like, assemble a product.

what industry has been looking for is a device that:
a. keeps worker hands free
b. provides real-time, contextual instructions
c. allows the worker to get help/assistance without delay
d. verifies the work that’s being done

plenty of this in the medical field, too, especially in training medical students, though i’m not as familiar with that. but during early covid, our customers were using our devices to scan people at-a-glance with thermal cameras for high temperatures.

the reason that i think apple’s on the edge of a breakthrough is that — according to the demos — they’re solving one of the main problems every AR device has had so far, which is user input.

whether you’re using voice control or gesture recognition, every other solution up to this point has been pretty clumsy or unnatural. none of them have worked well, hololens was probably the best of the bad.

if apple actually *has* solved this through a combination of eye tracking and better gesture recognition (and they’ve been focusing on the latter for more than a decade), then they’ve probably cracked the code for serious breakthroughs.

the big money in AR is not really in the consumer space, at least, not right now. but the consumer space is where you’re going to get a ton of useful data for improvement. the big money is in B2B/enterprise/industrial applications, where big tech investments are already baked in.

like, we had a customer whose business was big rig inspections. just using an AR workflow app for completing inspections both increased their productivity for new employees and decreased their defect rates *significantly*.

also, apple has been pretty aggressively moving into the enterprise hardware space for years now, and they’ve got a mature ecosystem for third-party software development. they’re not at windows-level ubiquity yet, but they’ve been gaining ground for years.

when it comes to AR/wearables, right now, google glass can’t even pass google’s own enterprise requirements for wearables without cheating and cutting a bunch of corners. MSFT has abandoned the field entirely, at least in public.

the whole entire competitive field for this has been cleared, because the science and the tech just haven’t been good enough to make it worth it. but if you’re making your own *incredibly* powerful chips, that’s one huge, enormous problem solved.

    23 Comments

    1. 1.

      cope

      Six hundred bucks for the first iPhone when it came out. We should never have sold our Apple stock 15 years ago.

      Love ‘em or hate ‘em, Apple seem to know what they’re doing.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      To me, Apple products look better when advertised than when I’m actually using one.  But my experience is limited to iphones and ipads.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      I need these to help me ID birds outside my window. They move too damn fast for me to get good photos!

      Here’s a happy thing for Californians with little kiddos:

      Exciting news, #California! We’re thrilled to kick off the statewide expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library! We’re expanding over the next several years so all children under five in California will be eligible for a free book each month, including a fully bilingual English/Spanish book language option. Special thanks to our wonderful community partners and supporters! To learn more, visit https://dollyslibrary.com/ca and check back as we continue expanding programs across the state!

      Click through for a quick video with Dolly being the cutest, as she always is. What an angel.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      PsiFighter37

      The concept of AR/VR is cool. I still remember going to a shop in the local mall where I grew up, putting on some goggles, and playing a VR game while I was on something resembling an elliptical machine. That was over 25 years ago.

      I’m not convinced that there’s a business case to be made for why VR/AR is so great unless it actually resembles what is portayed in ‘Ready Player One’. And if that happens, we will be living in a truly dystopian future.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Percysowner

       

      Ohio Republican speaking out against the anti-transgender bill being debated in Ohio. Of course this compassion comes because he has a transgender son. OTOH, he loves his transgender son and supports him, which makes him one up an a lot of people.

      This conservative Republican, who describes himself as “anti-woke as you can get,” warns Ohio lawmakers that a bill to ban gender-affirming care for teenagers is appalling. He said he learned the complexities of the issue from raising a transgender son. (Reposted due to typo) pic.twitter.com/JsSTGOB68z— David Heath (@davidhth) June 6, 2023

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Edmund dantes

      To further the point about this stuff already being out there, I swear I was just reading the other day about the military complaining about Microsoft’s HoloLens not working properly or the way they wanted.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      geg6

      I cannot imagine ever using these.  I tried some AI device owned by one of our psych profs who is doing research on something to do with it.  Horrible, heavy and just awkward in every way.  I was nauseous for an hour afterward after having them on for less than five minutes.  No thanks.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      PsiFighter37

      @geg6: That was the main issue when I tried Oculus a couple years back. I played some video game in it and got so dizzy that I had to lie down and ended up sleeping for a couple hours. The immersive experience was interesting but I felt absolutely terrible in the near-immediate future.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      C Stars

      Stars spouse works in a research lab that adapts various VR/AR devices in engineering/prototyping processes. It’s been happening for a few years at least, not really new, although every time a new product comes out they try to figure out how to develop it for their purposes. They’re all super excited about the Apple goggles tech. 

      Reply
    12. 12.

      RSA

      @Edmund dantes: To further the point even further, people have been building augmented reality applications targeted at repair, maintenance, and related tasks for over 30 years, even if the work remained in research laboratories.  Here’s one introduction to the state of the art, in 1993:

      Instead of blocking out the real world, this approach [augmented reality] annotates reality to provide valuable information, such as descriptions of important features or instructions for performing physical tasks.

      Apple has historically been great on the user experience side of things, though not so much since the 2000s.  If they can pull this off, though, it could be a big win for industry. But the basic ideas are very, very familiar.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Cameron

      How quickly humans are moving from merely “assisted living” to “assisted reality.”  Though I guess that shouldn’t be too surprising.  We’ve had “assisted transcendence” ever since our ancestors popped their first magic mushrooms.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      lowtechcyclist

      Might want to mention toward the top of the article that AR stands for ‘assisted reality.’  I had to get near the bottom of the post before I learned that.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SpaceUnit

      Going out on a limb and suggesting that the biggest niche for this technology will be in the field of “adult entertainment”.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Gvg

      Funny, I would swear it was one of the apple founders complaining years ago that the school systems weren’t training students to know how to work for his company and my dad yelling it’s not the schools responsibility to train YOUR WORKERS to use your proprietary systems and invent your future products and profits. You are supposed to do worker training all their employment years! And went on to list all the classes he attended in house and also taught in house to junior engineers at the companies he worked at. It used to be understood. Of course, he was a computer engineer whose degree was electrical engineering because computers didn’t exist really when he went to college and the field created itself….but still, companies used to train all the time.

      It’s part of the MBA cost cutting tax cutting shareholders rule short term thinking that has led to this debacle.

      I really think it was Steve Jobs, but I guess he’s dead and someone else is in charge now.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      AnonPhenom

      Gaming.

      It’ll be used primarily for gaming and be one more *brick in the wall*  keeping misanthropic individuals locked in their basements and feeding their reactionary vision of the world.

      Reply

