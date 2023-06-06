About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function https://t.co/ow78vl5CMr pic.twitter.com/DvyalKCAz6 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 5, 2023

Speaking of useful technological upgrades… yeah, I’m not gonna spend $3,500 for special goggles to improve the Zoom experience, either (if only because I’ve never used Apple products). But I found the following arguments quite interesting:

A lot of people are dunking on the Apple AR headset for looking goofy, but that won't matter much if it's useful. If it actually works as intended and boosts productivity, what it looks like will matter about as much as the aesthetics of a welding mask https://t.co/AIQOtbB8tR — Profile Name (@CIevarUsername) June 5, 2023

Apple's #VisionPro isn't like a traditional VR rig. Instead, it's designed to project apps into the space around you. #WWDC23 📹: Apple pic.twitter.com/WIobrgt7TY — WIRED (@WIRED) June 5, 2023

here's the thing: this exists today, and i know it does, because i've worked on it. it's just very clumsy and limited right now. apple constantly gets dunked on for just doing something someone else does better, but this is tech with a million miles of room for improvement. https://t.co/UQJEbS87DY — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) June 5, 2023

real-time point of view streaming. hard to hold an oil filter and turn an oil wrench with one hand holding your phone. first-person perspective allows the expert to go "no, dummy, i told you to turn it left" — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) June 5, 2023

here's the elephant in the room when it comes to AR in manufacturing / assembly / field tech jobs; every second of every day, another boomer is punching out for the last time, and there are nowhere near enough people going into the field to replace them. — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) June 5, 2023

these are jobs that take a long time to train people for, they’re jobs that often require a lot of on-the-job experience to do well, and they often carry a much higher degree of physical risk to workers (or everyone else!) if done poorly. plus, the jobs are getting more complicated. repairing almost anything made in the last ten years is going to be a *lot* more complicated than repairing something made twenty or thirty years ago. there are going to *have* to be advances in the tools that all of these different workers use in order to do their jobs, because there are not going to be enough skilled workers left to train them all and look over their work. the potential for AR tools is not that they will replace existing workers — those workers are already leaving the job! — it’s that they can shorten the training time and improve the work product/quality of new people entering the jobs. people keep fearmongering about how tech like this is going to take people’s jobs, and it’s like, no, no man, you deeply and fundamentally misunderstand the looming labor crunch that assembly / manufacturing / repair / service industries are *already* facing *today* and these aren’t minimum wage jobs, a ton of them are already unionized. these are very good jobs, they’re just not, like, software development jobs. i’d worry a hell of a lot more about the prospects of software devs with AI than all of these other jobs and AR. this is also one of the many good arguments for increasing the number of immigrants we allow into the country by exponential numbers

okay, like, five of you have told me you don't understand who AR is for, so here's a quick summary of my view of it, which is influenced by having worked in the industry a bit. it's not comprehensive and not definitive, just a take, but a somewhat-informed one. https://t.co/2y3ezq5Jz2 — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) June 5, 2023

first off, you have to remember that assisted reality has very different uses if you’re talking about consumer electronics vs. business/industry tools, and my experience is in the latter, i can’t speak much to the former. within manufacturing, across multiple industries, factories, tools, products and processes are all accelerating much faster than worker skills have been able to keep up. the EV manufacturing industry in particular has seen a lot of this. employers *hate* spending money on training, but they love spending money on technology, and even if you did value training, tech’s on a breakneck pace that training has a hard time keeping up with, even if they’re willing to pay for it. this is where tools and technology comes in; assisted reality can — and does, there are many white papers in the field today, i’ve helped write a couple — help workers bridge the gap between where their current skills are and what they need to know in order to assemble/repair. an awful lot of field service and manufacturing jobs are jobs that need you to have your hands free to work on something. tablets are better than laptops, but both are a pain in the ass when you’re trying to, like, assemble a product. what industry has been looking for is a device that:

a. keeps worker hands free

b. provides real-time, contextual instructions

c. allows the worker to get help/assistance without delay

d. verifies the work that’s being done plenty of this in the medical field, too, especially in training medical students, though i’m not as familiar with that. but during early covid, our customers were using our devices to scan people at-a-glance with thermal cameras for high temperatures. the reason that i think apple’s on the edge of a breakthrough is that — according to the demos — they’re solving one of the main problems every AR device has had so far, which is user input. whether you’re using voice control or gesture recognition, every other solution up to this point has been pretty clumsy or unnatural. none of them have worked well, hololens was probably the best of the bad. if apple actually *has* solved this through a combination of eye tracking and better gesture recognition (and they’ve been focusing on the latter for more than a decade), then they’ve probably cracked the code for serious breakthroughs. the big money in AR is not really in the consumer space, at least, not right now. but the consumer space is where you’re going to get a ton of useful data for improvement. the big money is in B2B/enterprise/industrial applications, where big tech investments are already baked in. like, we had a customer whose business was big rig inspections. just using an AR workflow app for completing inspections both increased their productivity for new employees and decreased their defect rates *significantly*. also, apple has been pretty aggressively moving into the enterprise hardware space for years now, and they’ve got a mature ecosystem for third-party software development. they’re not at windows-level ubiquity yet, but they’ve been gaining ground for years. when it comes to AR/wearables, right now, google glass can’t even pass google’s own enterprise requirements for wearables without cheating and cutting a bunch of corners. MSFT has abandoned the field entirely, at least in public. the whole entire competitive field for this has been cleared, because the science and the tech just haven’t been good enough to make it worth it. but if you’re making your own *incredibly* powerful chips, that’s one huge, enormous problem solved.

that's the thing, apple doesn't have to fill it spectacularly, there are already industry software companies who do that, apple just provides the hardware. — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) June 5, 2023