A dark day: If they can indict Trump for taking classified documents to his house that he knew were classified and that he refused to give back and that he lied about giving back then they can indict ANYONE for doing that.

Best quickie aggregate I can provide, so that commentors who don’t want to face this over breakfast can just jump to the next thread:

No, Trump didn’t follow the Presidential Records Act. No, Obama and the Bushes didn’t take millions of papers. No, the feds couldn’t have just asked nicely. No, 1,850 Biden boxes haven’t vanished.

Vulgar (i.e., media) gossip:

(thread/tonight) What I'm hearing… Trump is frustrated not just with the indictment but with people in his inner circle who reassured him for months that it was very unlikely to happen… source close to Trump says "too much happy talk for way too long" about what could happen

A second source close to Trump says “Trusty knows the special counsel” and is expected to try to work with Rowley and Blanche to figure out exactly how to play the next step, which will be a move to dismiss/formal attempt to question special counsel and especially DOJ’s Bratt.

Monday’s mtg. with DOJ didn’t go well. It was mostly the Trump team laying out their concerns and the DOJ officials listening. This was not a negotiation or a friendly “let’s see where things stand” meeting, per multiple people briefed on it… Blanche didn’t go but was briefed

The Florida factor has thrown Trump’s team for a loop since it wasn’t always expected but they believe the DOJ has been looking hard at jurisdictional challenges, thinking ahead… another factor that has several longtime Trump people on edge: MEADOWS

“Why the f— has he been so quiet?” one Trump ally fumed in recent days. Confusion about whether Meadows has cut a deal or not, lots of guessing about what his attorney, George Terwilliger, is telling him to do as he faces mounting pressure on Jan. 6 case (remember the texts).

People who know Jack Smith personally have repeatedly told Trump’s lawyers and friends that he’s somewhat friendly as a person, but a killer as a prosecutor, per several people who are close to Trump team. “He’s known as someone who will push and push and push,” one says.

A law enforcement official says US Secret Service will be meeting tomorrow Friday with former president Trump’s staff and his security officers and agents assigned to him to develop a plan for Trump’s travel and appearance for arraignment, per CBS’s Pat Milton

Speaking tonight to key strategists w/ several top contenders, evident that for now this isn’t internally being tracked as an opening for rival camps. They think GOP voters will mostly rally to his side. But they also believe that once Georgia comes, Trump pol. bleed out possible

Learning lots of new info as of 10 p.m. ET tonight… this is a grave, serious case in the eyes of many law-enforcement sources… those who know Jack Smith say he would NEVER bring charges of this nature unless he had tons of testimony and evidence and is convinced he will win

According to a former federal prosecutor, proving obstruction is very difficult and to bring this charge likely means there is a lot of specific evidence in the hands of the special counsel. He is described as someone who would hesistate to bring that charge unless it was nailed.

Two campaigns to watch in the coming days: Christie and Pence. Christie is a former U.S. attorney who is willing and able to take on Trump, not just on the political front but the legal one. Has a grasp of the seriousness of Smith and the case, can respond with authority on both.

Pence, meanwhile, just jumped into the race and directly challenged his former running mate’s respect for the Constitution and the rule of law. A witness in the Jan. 6 grand jury and a rival all at once, and someone who had classified docs but can say the feds dropped the probe.