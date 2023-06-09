Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

“woke” is the new caravan.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

You cannot shame the shameless.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

This fight is for everything.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Cold Grey Dawn Indictment Open Thread: Current Status

Cold Grey Dawn Indictment Open Thread: Current Status

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

Best quickie aggregate I can provide, so that commentors who don’t want to face this over breakfast can just jump to the next thread:

Vulgar (i.e., media) gossip:

A second source close to Trump says “Trusty knows the special counsel” and is expected to try to work with Rowley and Blanche to figure out exactly how to play the next step, which will be a move to dismiss/formal attempt to question special counsel and especially DOJ’s Bratt.

Monday’s mtg. with DOJ didn’t go well. It was mostly the Trump team laying out their concerns and the DOJ officials listening. This was not a negotiation or a friendly “let’s see where things stand” meeting, per multiple people briefed on it… Blanche didn’t go but was briefed

The Florida factor has thrown Trump’s team for a loop since it wasn’t always expected but they believe the DOJ has been looking hard at jurisdictional challenges, thinking ahead… another factor that has several longtime Trump people on edge: MEADOWS

“Why the f— has he been so quiet?” one Trump ally fumed in recent days. Confusion about whether Meadows has cut a deal or not, lots of guessing about what his attorney, George Terwilliger, is telling him to do as he faces mounting pressure on Jan. 6 case (remember the texts).

People who know Jack Smith personally have repeatedly told Trump’s lawyers and friends that he’s somewhat friendly as a person, but a killer as a prosecutor, per several people who are close to Trump team. “He’s known as someone who will push and push and push,” one says.

A law enforcement official says US Secret Service will be meeting tomorrow Friday with former president Trump’s staff and his security officers and agents assigned to him to develop a plan for Trump’s travel and appearance for arraignment, per CBS’s Pat Milton

Speaking tonight to key strategists w/ several top contenders, evident that for now this isn’t internally being tracked as an opening for rival camps. They think GOP voters will mostly rally to his side. But they also believe that once Georgia comes, Trump pol. bleed out possible

Learning lots of new info as of 10 p.m. ET tonight… this is a grave, serious case in the eyes of many law-enforcement sources… those who know Jack Smith say he would NEVER bring charges of this nature unless he had tons of testimony and evidence and is convinced he will win

According to a former federal prosecutor, proving obstruction is very difficult and to bring this charge likely means there is a lot of specific evidence in the hands of the special counsel. He is described as someone who would hesistate to bring that charge unless it was nailed.

Two campaigns to watch in the coming days: Christie and Pence. Christie is a former U.S. attorney who is willing and able to take on Trump, not just on the political front but the legal one. Has a grasp of the seriousness of Smith and the case, can respond with authority on both.

Pence, meanwhile, just jumped into the race and directly challenged his former running mate’s respect for the Constitution and the rule of law. A witness in the Jan. 6 grand jury and a rival all at once, and someone who had classified docs but can say the feds dropped the probe.

Caring is sharing!

Meanwhile, the ‘defense’ will *never* rest!


(Star Trek: Next Generation reference – to a society whose members communicate entirely through allusions to their ‘classic’ myths)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Geminid
  • Joe Falco
  • kalakal
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MisterDancer
  • MomSense
  • RSA
  • satby
  • Splitting Image
  • Wyatt Salamanca

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      I’m interested in seeing how Christie plays this. He has pitched himself as the candidate with the courage to take on Trump.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      satby

      Missed all the hoo-ha yesterday. Mea-culpas owed (not by me) to Merrick Garland. Now, let’s see if voir dire can uncover 12 people in Florida more loyal to their nation and Constitution than to tfg.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Fox’s Mark Levin: “President Trump is 76 years old. If the Department of Justice gets its way, he will die in federal prison.”

      I hope and pray each day that Trump will die in federal prison. It’s the perfect destination for an unrepentant fascist

      Mark Levin needs to be sedated.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Christie may wait to comment until the indictments are unsealed. That would be the smarter play. Then he can pull his “as a former prosecutor…” schtick.

      Ed. Christie may also slam DeSantis for not waiting for the indictments to be unsealed. Christie is seen as an anti-Trump hit man, but I think he’ll work DeSantis over also in this campaign. DeSantis is an easy target.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MisterDancer

      I’m going to go a bit off-topic.

      I hear a lot of people complaining about how long this is taking. I’m the inverse — too many cases where lower-case justice didn’t take it’s time, didn’t get all the facts right, didn’t go in with care…and basically knew that the defendant(s) lacked the money and power to refute the allegations. And there are FAR more cases like that, cases where people are building legal careers off the downtrotten and destitute, than cases like what Trump has done to America.

      And, arguably, had we taken more care with ensuring the right people get the right justice, there would be enough people on the voting rolls to have made a difference in 2016, when it mattered. Maybe even before.

      If people use these situations to argue that we need to seriously reform how we do prosecutions in America, I’m all ears. Otherwise, I don’t even know what they are saying we, as a country, need to do to resolve these issues in future. I will weight their opinions, accordingly.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MomSense

      Really, Ben.  If someone likes things they can take them?  I wonder what would happen if I tried that out at the mall today.
      These GOP influencers are so infuriatingly stupid..

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Matt McIrvin

      @MisterDancer: Often we hear about powerful people being arrested and rapidly convicted for seditious or other criminal activity in other countries and people complain that it’s not happening here. Teri Kanefield has pointed out that these countries are usually pretty terrible on civil liberties and rights of the accused in general. If we’re slower than they are it’s probably not a bad thing.

      The comparison to justice for rich powerful white guys vs. everyone else is similar–as you said, it’s not that we need to be sloppier about proving cases against the powerful.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MisterDancer

      @Matt McIrvin: If we’re slower than they are it’s probably not a bad thing.

      I’m pretty sure I said that I felt there were too many cases that were too fast in a negative way, yes?

      My point is that we’re so obsessed with “swift” justice that we allow it in many case where slowing down might be useful. AND that complaining about the speed of these prosecutions w/o making a larger point of advocating for fixing things makes me look side-eyed at those opinions.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: When a Republican is in office, he’s immune from prosecution. When a Republican is not in office, it’s illegitimate banana-republic behavior to prosecute him.

      Put them together: a Republican President is rightly above the law forever and has a license to freely commit crimes. They’re not even really crimes. He could shoot a guy on 5th Avenue and it becomes the right thing to do.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Splitting Image

      I’ve given up trying to explain to the left why burning the world down to obtain justice is a bad idea. I’ll just say if Biden loses in 2024, he, Hunter, and many others better have lawyers asap. The Rubicon has been crossed. Guilt won’t matter. The pain of litigation will.
      — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) June 9, 2023

      This is, of course, the man who called David Souter a “goat-fucking child molester” because he served the cause of justice on the Supreme Court rather than promoting conservative ideas.

      These fuckers crossed the Rubicon decades ago. Guilt never mattered to them.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      lowtechcyclist

      Daniel Dale, above:

      No, Trump didn’t follow the Presidential Records Act. No, Obama and the Bushes didn’t take millions of papers. No, the feds couldn’t have just asked nicely. No, 1,850 Biden boxes haven’t vanished. Fact check on Trump’s blizzard of documents dishonesty:

      But evangelicals will continue to repeat all of these lies because they bear false witness almost as easily as breathing.

      Nine-commandment Christians, my friends and I used to call them.  (These days, I think even that number is a bit too high.)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      RSA

      Trump mishandled classified documents “not for any nefarious purpose, but because Trump likes things and so he takes them”

      Similarly, Jack Smith has no nefarious motives, but Smith likes convicting criminals and so he convicts them.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      kalakal

      Fox’s Mark Levin: “President Trump is 76 years old. If the Department of Justice gets its way, he will die in federal prison.”

      Your point being?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.