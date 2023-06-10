Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Car Guys Open Thread: Is This How It’s *Supposed* to Work?

… “If it had been a smaller child,” Lynch said, “the child would be dead.”

The crash in North Carolina’s Halifax County, where a futuristic technology came barreling down a rural highway with devastating consequences, was one of 736 U.S. crashes since 2019 involving Teslas in Autopilot mode — far more than previously reported, according to a Washington Post analysis of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data. The number of such crashes has surged over the past four years, the data shows, reflecting the hazards associated with increasingly widespread use of Tesla’s futuristic driver-assistance technology as well as the growing presence of the cars on the nation’s roadways.

The number of deaths and serious injuries associated with Autopilot also has grown significantly, the data shows. When authorities first released a partial accounting of accidents involving Autopilot in June 2022, they counted only three deaths definitively linked to the technology. The most recent data includes at least 17 fatal incidents, 11 of them since last May, and five serious injuries.

Mitchell survived the March crash but suffered a fractured neck and a broken leg and had to be placed on a ventilator. He still suffers from memory problems and has trouble walking. His great-aunt said the incident should serve as a warning about the dangers of the technology…

Tesla’s 17 fatal crashes reveal distinct patterns, The Post found: Four involved a motorcycle. Another involved an emergency vehicle. Meanwhile, some of Musk’s decisions — such as widely expanding the availability of the features and stripping the vehicles of radar sensors — appear to have contributed to the reported uptick in incidents, according to experts who spoke with The Post…

Former NHTSA senior safety adviser Missy Cummings, a professor at George Mason University’s College of Engineering and Computing, said the surge in Tesla crashes is troubling.

“Tesla is having more severe — and fatal — crashes than people in a normal data set,” she said in response to the figures analyzed by The Post. One likely cause, she said, is the expanded rollout over the past year and a half of Full Self-Driving, which brings driver-assistance to city and residential streets. “The fact that … anybody and everybody can have it. … Is it reasonable to expect that might be leading to increased accident rates? Sure, absolutely.”…

Musk rebuttal: Look, it’s only a problem when used by ordinary drivers in the real world. That’s not the kind of situation it was designed for!

Related topic — I get the impression the Cybertruck would be even more dangerous, except it’s unlikely it will ever make it as far as a public release:

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Big win for Tesla on charging technology standard.  GM and Ford are adopting it. Tesla’s headstart on charging stations paid off.

    5. 5.

      Another Scott

      @Baud: Still, to get the IRA money, he has to put standard plugs on the Superchargers.

      Whitehouse.gov (from February 15):

      […]

      Today, companies including Tesla, General Motors, EVgo, Pilot, Hertz and bp, among others, are announcing new commitments to expand their networks by thousands of public charging ports in the next two years, using private funds to complement federal dollars and putting the nation’s EV charging goals even closer within reach.

      […]

      Tesla, for the first time, will open a portion of its U.S. Supercharger and Destination Charger network to non-Tesla EVs, making at least 7,500 chargers available for all EVs by the end of 2024. The open chargers will be distributed across the United States. They will include at least 3,500 new and existing 250 kW Superchargers along highway corridors to expand freedom of travel for all EVs, and Level 2 Destination Charging at locations like hotels and restaurants in urban and rural locations. All EV drivers will be able to access these stations using the Tesla app or website. Additionally, Tesla will more than double its full nationwide network of Superchargers, manufactured in Buffalo, New York.

      […]

      Cynical me is thinking that the Detroit carmakers are announcing these deals with Tesla to get some buzz and try to make up for the fact that they aren’t selling enough EVs yet.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    7. 7.

      BeautifulPlumage

      I hadn’t realized it was that bad. We have a ton of Teslas on the roads in the suburbs around Seattle.

    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      @Baud: Yup, but that’s not a good thing.

      InsideEVs.com:

      In Q1, the company delivered 968 Lyriq, which is an order of magnitude more than in Q4 2022 (86) and Q3 2022 (36 units). That’s about 2.7 percent of the brand’s total volume.

      300-ish cars a month isn’t great.

      GM’s CEO said on Marketplace this week that they’re ramping up and are betting the company that they’ll be selling millions a year in a couple of years. And I have no doubt by the early 2030s EVs will be everywhere (and probably won’t all be 5-6000 pound monsters). But GM and Ford and Honda and Toyota too many others are late to the EV production game. And it’s hurting them.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    13. 13.

      Baud

      @Another Scott:

      EV pioneer Tesla remains the market leader, with 64% of the share, down from 66% in Q2 and 75% in Q1. The declining share was inevitable as legacy automakers look to catch Tesla’s success, racing to fill the growing demand for electric vehicles.

      Ford, GM, and Hyundai brands are leading in this respect as they scale production of popular EV models such as the Mustang Mach-E, Chevy Bolt EV, and Hyundai IONIQ 5.

      Despite rising prices (not just with EVs), US consumers are buying electric vehicles at a record pace. New government incentives, such as the EV tax credit provided in the Inflation Reduction Act, are expected to drive demand even higher in the next few years.

      The United States has now crossed 6% in total EV market share, working toward its goal of a 50% share by 2030.

