Interesting Read: Casey DeSantis, Master Mistress of DeSaster

The Jackie O and Melania comparisons have been obvious, but the vibe I’m getting from the DeSantis marriage — which this article highlighted — is Ronnie & Nancy Reagan. The Reagans shared a history of severe childhood trauma, which bound them into a mutually unstoppable political force within the GOP at that particular point in time. Don’t know the explanation behind the Ron & Casey ‘juggernaut’, but the comparison is scary enough. Washington Post (unpaywalled) gift link:

Casey DeSantis was on the other side of the room. She knew, starting with his early days in politics, when Ron was still a member of Congress, elected at the age of 34, how she wanted to figure in his world. She knew the staff he should hire, former aides said, the invitations he should accept and the invitations he should decline. She knew his walking path at events, the people he’d stand next to on a stage. She knew his schedule, down to every meeting and call and fundraiser and congressional vote, because she asked to be copied on every calendar entry. She knew the cowboy boots he should wear, even though, at first, he complained that they hurt his feet, until a staffer suggested he buy dress shoes instead, at which point he said, “Casey got them for me,” and that was the end of the conversation about the cowboy boots. She knew the earpiece he should use for live interviews, because she had spent 15 years in television, even though, at first, the earpiece was uncomfortable in his ear, at which point an aide said, “Casey got this for you,” and that was the end of the conversation about the earpiece.

Ron was always talking about the two of them as one — when “we” got elected, when “we” protect freedom, when “we” fight the woke agenda — as if it was hard to see his role and hers in clear relief. Reporters approached Casey’s story with phrases like “co-governor,” “secret weapon,” “not-so-secret weapon” — the “X-factor” who “knows what’s best for Ron.” Ron was known to inspire fear, even in his allies. “If you can’t make ’em see the light,” he has said, quoting Ronald Reagan, “make ’em feel the heat.” But Casey — she was a subject they wouldn’t touch if they didn’t have to.

She stood, as many political spouses do, whether they wish to or not, as a mirror onto which the public could project its doubt and its criticism: Where Ron was hard and bellicose, people said, Casey was soft. Where he was unable to connect with voters, she was charming, telegenic, warm to the touch. Where he broke his stage presence — with an angry outburst, or a wild, sarcastic look in his eyes — she was steady in front of an audience. As a young TV anchor, she would stand in front of her bathroom mirror, practicing, practicing, practicing. Before debates during his campaign for governor in 2018, he was instructed to write “LIKABLE” in all-caps across the top of his notepad, according to footage published by ABC News, like a reminder…

Where was Casey? In 2011, she was in the back of small Republican gatherings, handing out copies of the book her husband had paid to publish, “Dreams From Our Founding Fathers,” a treatise on constitutional conservatism that mocked Barack Obama’s best-selling memoir. In 2012, she was working one TV show in Jacksonville, and planning to launch another, while spending her weekends knocking on doors for her husband’s first congressional campaign. In 2013, she was packing up their house in Sawgrass, a gated club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., to move to his new congressional district, making her commute to work an hour and seven minutes each way. In 2016, she was home with a newborn while he spent weekdays in Washington. In 2018, she was leaving TV altogether to help him run for governor. And then she was packing boxes again, this time to move to 700 N. Adams Street, the governor’s mansion in Tallahassee. She deactivated her cellphone number and didn’t give out the new one widely. She had always been exceptionally private. But there were friends and colleagues and people she mentored who didn’t hear from her again. “You’re chasing a ghost,” one said…

To try to define the relationship between politician and spouse is to muddle around in a marriage that only two people really know. But over the years, the practice has yielded a tradition of bad, gendered clichés, in which fear and suspicion glimmer just below the surface. There is fear of crossing the person closest to the politician — in this case, his wife. There is fear of a woman exerting control where, traditionally, she should not — fear of hidden influence, communicated in intimate spaces, behind closed doors, in darkened SUVs. People have ideas about what a first lady should be. There is a collective, tacit sense that when she oversteps her role, in what she does or says or wears, we will know it when we see it, even though the role itself has never been well defined or sufficiently updated. People feared Barbara Bush, whose image as “America’s grandmother” cloaked a caustic wit and opprobrium. People feared Nancy Reagan as the calculating secret power in the White House. People feared Hillary Clinton for making no secret of her power…

Fear was always going to follow Casey, in part because so many people are scared of Ron, many around him acknowledge. He wields fear like a currency in Tallahassee. The city is small. In the late spring, when the undergraduates are leaving and the state legislature is in session, the streets are humid and empty, and the city tenses with unseen activity — lobbyists and legislators navigating the force of the man in the governor’s office.

When a group of state lawmakers pledging to support DeSantis for president received invitations to the governor’s mansion last month, they refused to talk about the gathering with anyone who hadn’t been there, treating it like a state secret, according to two people familiar with the meeting who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid retribution. Of the 113 Republicans in the legislature, 100 are backing DeSantis for president. Twelve have stayed out of the race. Just one, state Sen. Joe Gruters, has been willing to publicly support Donald Trump. In Tallahassee, if you cross the governor, you aren’t just shown the door — you leave with the belief that he and his enforcers will try to harm your career. “People are terrified of them,” said a former Republican state House member. “These guys are not normal politicos. There’s no inner circle, because they just chop off heads and move on so quickly.”…

And he has done it with the language of zero tolerance. Listen to him talk onstage: The pandemic was a “Faucian dystopia.” Woke ideology is a “mind virus.” Parents are seeing gender identity issues “shoved down their throats.” The governor’s office would “wield 100 percent of executive power.” It would “spit nails” for its mission. If a member of the team wasn’t on board, that person would be eliminated: “Pack your bags right now — you’re gone,” he’s explained to crowds. No “leaks,” “no drama,” no “palace intrigue.” Other Republicans, they were like “potted plants,” DeSantis says. They didn’t do anything. Whatever “S.O.B.” succeeds him as governor would have nothing left to accomplish. “I’m getting all the meat off the bone.”

Ron and Casey live as an inner circle of two. They were always two private people, trusting of each other, often exclusively so, but the level of prominence and power they achieved in Tallahassee seemed to insulate their world further, creating a level of distance between Ron and Casey and everyone else. They don’t take social calls to the mansion, except for Christmas receptions and Easter egg rolls and the like. DeSantis’s supporters say this is a good thing, to be so focused on “the mission” at work and on their family at home. They say Ron and Casey are normal people in abnormal positions. Normal people go to Chick-fil-A, they say, just like Ron and Casey do. Normal people play T-ball with their kids, just like Ron and Casey do. At the residence, invited guests post Instagram photos standing next to a sign that reads “Governor’s Mansion: Closed to Visiting.” Outside, new layers of security fencing have been added to the perimeter…

By the time Ron was elected governor, aides could see that Casey would not be a typical first lady.

As Thanksgiving approached ahead of the inauguration, staffers planned for Ron and Casey to spend the day before the holiday at Trinity Rescue Mission, a homeless shelter in Jacksonville. The couple helped prep and stuff turkeys in the kitchen. Afterward, an aide suggested that Casey sit down with children at the shelter to read a book, a soft-focus event they might have arranged for Florida’s departing first lady, Ann Scott. The aide, who recounted the visit, said that after it ended, “it was made clear to everyone present that she didn’t want to do what Ann or other first ladies had previously done.”

Instead, Casey began taking daily, in-depth meetings at the Republican Party of Florida offices. Aides watched her drink cup after cup of Bulletproof Coffee. As she was preparing for her new role, she asked an aide what Melania Trump would do or wear, what stores and designers she liked, looking to the president’s wife as a model.

When it came time to plan the seating chart for the inauguration ceremony, including the reserved “Friends and Family” section, Casey provided a list of just eight names, according to a copy of the seating chart…

Much, much more at the link — read the whole thing!

Lighter, less hair-raising articles:

  • Alison Rose
  • Anne Laurie
  • Anonymous At Work
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Betsy
  • Brachiator
  • cliosfanboy
  • different-church-lady
  • Elizabelle
  • Roger Moore
  • Ruckus
  • satby
  • Scout211
  • Warblewarble
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      I couldn’t bring myself to read it.  Can the worst of it be summarized in 25 words or less?  Is it anything like either of these?

      Oh my god, it’s worse than we thought!

      These people are scarier than previously imagined.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      different-church-lady

      @WaterGirl:

      Can the worst of it be summarized in 25 words or less?

      It’s very Manchurian Candidate, without the Chinese Communist angle.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Alison Rose

      I don’t need to know anything about this woman other than the fact that she apparently enjoys, or at least can tolerate, having sex with Ron DeSantis.

      I’d rather fuck a cactus.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Brachiator

      First Ladies should be abolished. I don’t care about presidential spouses, not even those I respect, like Mrs Biden or Mrs Obama.

      If you need a Protocol and Party Person, hire somebody for the job.

      I could guess that whoever married DeSantis would either be a total nothing or the Queen of Evil. But I am not going to read about her. She is or should be unimportant.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Betsy

      Oh look!! The candidate’s wife is going to “show us his softer side.”

      She’s going to “humanize him for the voters”!

      She’s his .. wait for it .. “SECRET WEAPON”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      @satby:

      Except the last one got in his bad side and disappeared from public life, IIRC

       
      Exactly. Much better than having to go through a divorce.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Another Scott

      @Brachiator: +1

      The candidate is the one elected – not the spouse.

      But, on the other hand, if the candidate cannot do anything without the spouse deciding for them, then voters should know about it before casting their votes.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      cliosfanboy

      I still can’t wrap my head around someone meeting DeSantis and thinking he was romantically desirable, let alone fuckable.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Scout211

      Ugh. Casey DeSantis looks and acts so fake, like her husband. They need some acting lessons if they want to portray themselves as real people.

      As for good reads, I like this one much better. For some reason, it’s not paywalled right now, but I will excerpt some excellent words for you in case you run into that dreaded paywall.

      The First Lady of Florida showed up on the campaign trail in Iowa this weekend wearing a ghastly black leather jacket—American flag on the front, an alligator and the silhouette of her state on the back, with the sneering words, “Where Woke Goes to Die”—that brought to mind nothing so much as the racks of a Red State big-bin store where it would be retailing for $24.99.

      To be fair, Casey DeSantis wore the bomber to a charity biker rally and I’m sure the campaign intended it to be a viral moment, like Melania Trump’s infamous “I Really Don’t Care” coat that the former First Lady donned to check out the border crisis.

      . . .

      By contrast, Casey DeSantis’ coat is just like her husband Ron DeSantis’ campaign: Crude. Grasping. Saying the ugly part out loud. Whereas Trump would wink-wink at the fascists—who can forget his dog whistle to the “very fine people on both sides” at Charlottesville—DeSantis wants to peel off Trump’s base by being even more explicit about who he intends to target. You can see it right there on his wife’s jacket: DeSantis’ Florida is where the woke go to die—and a lot of other people die as well.

      . . .

      Ron and Casey will also never be the Trumps. For one thing, the Trumps have all that wealth to retreat into, not bothering themselves with the lives they wrecked along the way. Like Tom and Daisy Buchanan, just over in West Egg, not East Egg. For another, Trump manages to command attention naturally, whereas the governor’s attempts to make headlines always feel forced. Whereas Donald Trump is terrifyingly, inexorably himself, the DeSantis’ are more like poseurs. Fake Birkins. Mar-a-Lago imitators. They rail against the elites but Ron went to Harvard. They wear black leather jackets to a biker rally—regular folks!—but they really prefer to be mingling with Elon’s tech bros and wearing those designer duds. They want it way too much and it shows. Why else would Ron whine so bitterly about his wife being jilted by Vogue?

       

      Still, as they appear on the campaign trail, we are seeing clues as to who the DeSantises are at heart. We’ve got a Sunshine State Lady Macbeth, in her green cape and white gloves, with her middling husband and her thirst for the crown—and we’ve got a guy who wants to be sitting in a corner, mumbling about the Federalist Papers and gobbling pudding off his fingers.

      . . .

      So what does Casey DeSantis want us to know about her? What does she stand for? Well, we know she’s a woman who has high ambitions for her awkward husband. We know she’s a woman who understands the power of the image. We know she’s a woman who has overcome the great trials of a breast cancer diagnosis. Anyone going through that must have strength and grit. Still, we’ve all met people who stared death in the face and came out the other side incandescently glowing with life and with love.

       

      Perhaps that is the case in Casey DeSantis’ private and personal life, but on the public stage, with that black leather jacket, she’s telling us she stands for something else. She’s telling us she is cheering on a spouse who gets his kicks off targeting his fellow Americans. She’s telling us she’s down with his message of division and dehumanization. She’s telling us they are ready for far more power. She’s incandescent in her black leather jacket, at her husband’s side—both of them seething with hate.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Roger Moore

      @Brachiator: ​
       

      First Ladies should be abolished.

      Good luck with that. Besides, even if you abolish First Spouse as an official role, you can’t keep them from influencing the other spouse who was actually elected. I would rather have the media publicize that Ron DeSantis is a puppet and Casey will be pulling the strings than have them hide it because the office holder’s spouse isn’t supposed to play any role.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Anonymous At Work

      1. As long as she isn’t Janet Huckabee, aka the Vindictive Preacher’s Wife, she’s not the worse spouse of a Presidential candidate.
      2. Ronnie-D is suffering from the Hierarchy of Media Attention: The higher the office, the more actual media attention.  At a certain level, stunts and, in his case, performative ‘owning the libs’ no longer is enough to advance.  You need ideas, personality, friends & proxies, a historical narrative, etc. to satiate media attention.  Ronnie lacks that.
        To me, the telling line is that “friends and family” was 8 people for the inauguration, probably including their 3 children.  That’s a sign that they lack depth beyond what we know.
      Reply
    25. 25.

      Roger Moore

      @cliosfanboy:

      I still can’t wrap my head around someone meeting DeSantis and thinking he was romantically desirable, let alone fuckable.

      It sounds to me as if it was calculation rather than romance.  Casey decided Ron was going places, so she attached herself to him so she could get some of that power for herself.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Ruckus

      @cliosfanboy:

      There is someone for almost everyone.

      OK maybe not complete asshole drunks. But I’d bet even then, the odds are rather likely that there is. They may never be in the same place at the same time, but there is someone.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      satby

      OT: my jambalaya came out great. Cajun style, not Creole, so no tomatoes; but Cajun andouille sausage, ham, chicken, the usual vegetables (ed: and seasonings), and the rice browned in the meat drippings before the homemade chicken broth was added. 10 minutes on the rice cycle in the InstaPot and YUM!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Elizabelle

      WaPost reader commenters can’t stand Casey either.  They see through the act; see the fascism of both.

      I am completely cynical about what any republican says about anything, particularly a Floridian that looks like she was created by a 3D printer.

      Reply

