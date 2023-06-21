Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: June 21, 2023

There’s many reasons — contrarianism, credulity, GOP ratf*cking — but I honestly believe *part* of the current fad for ‘Vaccines are the devil, and scientists are his servants’ is that people want to forget the pandemic. If it was just a couple of bad flu seasons, exacerbated by globalists hoping to tighten their grip on an unwilling populace and Big Pharma wanting to increase profits, well… good thing clean people, superior intellects like the guy who owns twitter and the people who pay him for it, need nothing but their own informed debate and a sufficient supply of ivermectin!



======

(link)

The WSJ is *never* giving up it lab-leak chew toy:
(link)

(link)

(link)

(link)

======

(link)

One of the paramount lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic is that fresh air matters. Although officials were initially reluctant to acknowledge that the coronavirus was airborne, it soon became clear that the virus spread easily through the air indoors. As the pandemic raged on, experts began urging building operators to crank up their ventilation systems and Americans to keep their windows open. The message: A well-ventilated building could be a bulwark against disease.

It was not a novel idea. More than a century ago, when infectious diseases ravaged cities in the United States and Europe, public health reformers preached the power of good ventilation, and open-air homes, hospitals and schools sprang up in New York, London and other locales on both sides of the Atlantic.

But over the last century, society lost hold of that idea. Scientific advances turned pathogens into problems that could be solved at the individual, biomedical level, with medicines and vaccines, rather than through infrastructure or societal change. Skylines became crowded with air-conditioned towers. An energy crisis encouraged engineers to seal structures tightly. And by the time the coronavirus arrived, Americans were spending their days in schools, offices and homes that could barely breathe.

“So you get a virus that spread nearly entirely indoors butting up against our building infrastructure that we know is not designed for health,” said Joseph Allen, an expert on healthy buildings at the T.H. Chan School of Public Health at Harvard.

Three years later, many Americans have a new, hard-earned appreciation for the health benefits of clean air. But some experts worry that the lesson may not stick. The Covid-19 public health emergency has now expired, and public attention has shifted to other airborne threats, such as the acrid wildfire smoke that has recently smothered many Eastern cities. Given these developments, it might be tempting to seal our buildings back up again…

(link)

(link)

======

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      Soprano2

      I’m amazed that people are amazed that those who are in a cult don’t easily give up their beliefs. At this point anti-vaxx is a cult belief. No matter what evidence is presented, to them it gets twisted to show that vaccines are bad and cause injury.

      Also, enough with what seems like almost wishing for another Covid spike. I checked our local wastewater monitoring; one plant shows the lowest levels of Covid EVER since they started monitoring back in 2020, and the other shows historically low levels but not the lowest ever. It almost seems that some people are pining for another Covid spike!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WereBear

      I honestly believe *part* of the current fad for ‘Vaccines are the devil, and scientists are his servants’ is that people want to forget the pandemic.

      Of course they do. While I understand the impulse, Pretending Otherwise is a favorite and horrible strategy.

      It has yet to be scrubbed from our genetics because our imaginations are a double-edged sword. It makes things possible by letting us run with ideas. But allows us to use our own minds as a numbing drug.

      Pretending Otherwise is a hell we inflict on each other, and is only useful in a time span of mere days.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s Ministry of Health reported 400 new Covid-19 cases on 17th June, for a cumulative reported total of 5,108,586 cases. All 400 of these new cases were local infections; no new cases were imported. It also reported no deaths, for an adjusted cumulative total of 37,118 deaths – 0.73% of the cumulative reported total, 0.73% of resolved cases.

      5,587 Covid-19 tests were conducted on 17th June, with a positivity rate of 7%.

      There were 17,756 active cases on 17th June, 230 fewer than the day before. 515 were in hospital. 15 confirmed cases were in ICU; of these patients, 12 confirmed cases were on ventilators. Meanwhile, 630 patients recovered, for a cumulative total of 5,057,145 patients recovered – 99.0% of the cumulative reported total.

      The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) administered 188 doses of vaccine on 20th June: 31 first doses, 15 second doses, 107 first booster doses, and 35 second booster doses. The cumulative total is 72,851,997 doses administered: 28,137,818 first doses, 27,550,740 second doses, 16,338,307 first booster doses, and 825,132 second booster doses. 86.2% of the population have received their first dose, 84.4% their second dose, 50.0% their first booster dose, and 2.5% their second booster dose.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      New Deal democrat

      According to BIobot’s latest, no summer wave has started yet, either nationwide or in any Census region. Particles are at 170 per milliliter, the lowest in the past 22 months except for March 2022. Levels have continued to decline in all regions except the West, where they are level.

      Hospitalizations per week have also continued to decline to 6,649 as of the last update through June 13.

      Deaths per week have also declined to 682 as of the last week of reliable data, May 20. Preliminary, incomplete data suggests the decline has continued since then as well.

      Variant information was last updated June 10, showing that the various XBB subvariants continue to make up 99% of all cases. This information will next be updated on Friday.

      So far this summer solstice, so good. Continuing to keep fingers crossed.

      P.S.: society is always most vulnerable to those problems which have faded from living memory. Those who cannot see must feel.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Soprano2

      @WereBear: I’m not surprised; look at how people “forgot” the 1918 pandemic in just a few years. People don’t want to remember something that awful. I have to confess that sometimes the memories from 2020 seem hazy to me – it’s like a “lost” year in my  mind.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      gVOR08

      but I honestly believe *part* of the current fad for ‘Vaccines are the devil, and scientists are his servants’ is that people want to forget the pandemic.

      That may make the ground more fertile for it, but mostly it’s FOX/GOP propaganda

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Current status of this website: the billionaire owner and a podcast host worth hundreds of millions are currently dogpiling a pediatrician who develops vaccines to give to impoverished countries.

      Oh, so let me guess, this Dr’s vaccine program is undercutting Rogan and Musk’s latest grift and so he must be destroyed.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty

      Some anecdotal evidence for the importance of ventilation in the spread of Covid. Dominica had relatively very few cases and not close to a hundred reported deaths. Most people here have their windows open all the time. It is mostly only businesses in town that have air conditioning.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      AM in NC

      As a NC resident, and from a completely non-medical perspective, I thought Mandy Cohen did a GREAT job as our state health director during COVID, and I am thrilled that someone with a public health background (and a kick-ass public communicator) will be heading the CDC.   Democratic Executives at the state and national levels making smart, competent hires that benefit their citizens? Whocouldaknowed?

      Reply

