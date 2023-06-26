Lake Ndutu, Tanzania

One of the homeliest birds on the planet, a Marabou Stork (Leptoptilos crumenifer), was patrolling the lake shore when we arrived. Like many other storks, it feeds on snakes and frogs and fish that it catches in or near the water, but unlike many other storks, it is also an opportunistic carrion feeder, and is often found in large numbers near a site where a predator has taken a large mammal. As you can see, the bill is not really suitable for tearing into a carcass, so it usually bullies and steals scraps from the vultures if possible. This is a very large bird, well over 4 ft tall with a 9-ft wingspan, so it can bully all but the largest vultures! Click here for larger image.