Albatrossity
The afternoon of our second day in the Serengeti was highlighted by a trip to Lake Ndutu, along a muddy track that hosted birds and more! At the end of the track, the lake itself was also a great place to spend some time!
One of the homeliest birds on the planet, a Marabou Stork (Leptoptilos crumenifer), was patrolling the lake shore when we arrived. Like many other storks, it feeds on snakes and frogs and fish that it catches in or near the water, but unlike many other storks, it is also an opportunistic carrion feeder, and is often found in large numbers near a site where a predator has taken a large mammal. As you can see, the bill is not really suitable for tearing into a carcass, so it usually bullies and steals scraps from the vultures if possible. This is a very large bird, well over 4 ft tall with a 9-ft wingspan, so it can bully all but the largest vultures! Click here for larger image.
The lake featured a flock of these Greater Flamingoes (Phoenicopterus roseus) near the shore as well as a flock of Lesser Flamingos (Phoeniconaias minor) that were too far out for decent pictures. None of these birds were in the hyper-pink breeding plumage that we associate with the American Flamingo (Phoenicopterus ruber), but they are good-looking birds in their own subtle way. This is the same species that occurs along the Mediterranean coasts of southern Europe, so you may have already seen it in France or Italy. Click here for larger image.
This bird is supposedly common across much of Africa and southern Asia, but as far as I know, this is the only one we saw during our time in Tanzania. It is a Laughing Dove (Spilopelia senegalensis), and according to the field guides, it is usually found relatively close to water (a description it shares with many American beers). It is approximately the size of the Mourning Dove that is familiar to North American birders, but apparently it laughs more than it mourns. Click here for larger image.
Shorebirds were skittering along the lake shore as well, and one of those was this Chestnut-banded Plover (Charadrius pallidus). Although it is found in some other parts of Africa, most of the world population of this small plover is located in Kenya and Tanzania. We saw these previously in Lake Manyara National Park, but it was great to see this guy again. Click here for larger image.
Another small plover here was the Three-banded Plover (Charadrius tricollaris), which is much more colorful than most shorebirds. Like the Chestnut-banded Plover above, this bird is only found in Africa; it is not migratory. Click here for larger image.
Not a shorebird, and not very colorful, but I had to include it here because of its silly name. This is a Flappet Lark (Mirafra rufocinnamomea). Many larks have an aerial display which is accompanied by singing; this one has an aerial display that has no song but has wing clapping noises instead. Personally, I think Flappet Lark sounds like an Elizabethan insult, but I will confess that, after perusing the field guide before the trip and while on the plane, it made its way to my bucket list. So I was thrilled to see it! Click here for larger image.
In the fading light on our way back to camp, we passed a den with some young canids peeking out. Golden Jackals (Canis aureus)! Unlike the Black-backed Jackals featured previously in this series, these guys are closely related to wolves and coyotes. You’ll have to ask Ancestry.com or 23 and Me if they are related to the batch of jackals at Balloon Juice. Click here for larger image.
Here’s one of the Golden Jackal parents making sure that we just moved along. Click here for larger image.
As the sun was setting we came across a group of giraffes (Giraffa camelopardalis), browsing on some low acacia trees. Better than TV. Click here for larger image.
This shot was taken from the “porch” of my tent back in camp. I just waited for the right sunset moment and a giraffe wandered into the frame. It’s one of my favorite pictures from this trip! Click here for larger image.
