it's cool how florida government has forgotten that like a third of the economy is based on tourism. y'all wanna go back to being The Phosphate Mining State? https://t.co/JFPL6JabSD — your himbo boyfriend (@swolecialism) June 27, 2023

Guess ol’ Rick is actually considering running for president, or at least soliciting funds from the angry rubes who’d otherwise throw their money away on losers…





Love his vote of confidence of fellow Floridians Trump & DeSantis. https://t.co/hW7VKkvLG9 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) June 14, 2023

In a 2024 Republican presidential field full of long-shot candidates, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez may be — on paper anyway — the longest long shot of all: No sitting mayor has ever been elected U.S. president. Suarez is undeterred. https://t.co/QDIxLFkkaw — The Associated Press (@AP) June 18, 2023

Losers, I tells ya…

Make American Turkey Again https://t.co/1XZE6yUXcX — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 26, 2023

The ones who weren’t nodding along in agreement, anyways https://t.co/WPXCAKNHm3 — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) June 26, 2023

I believe the technical term for this approach is "throwing shit at the wall & seeing what sticks" https://t.co/3If5i6YiAK — chatham harrison is tending his garden (@chathamharrison) June 26, 2023

… Except among a very, shall we say, select audience?