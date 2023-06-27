Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Night Open Thread: Florida, Man

Tuesday Night Open Thread: Florida, Man

by

This post is in: , , ,

Guess ol’ Rick is actually considering running for president, or at least soliciting funds from the angry rubes who’d otherwise throw their money away on losers
 
Tuesday Night Open Thread: Florida, Man

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

Losers, I tells ya…

… Except among a very, shall we say, select audience?

    25Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      In a 2024 Republican presidential field full of long-shot candidates, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez may be — on paper anyway — the longest long shot of all

      Longer than Ramaswamy?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      If you click through to the story, the alimony thing doesn’t cast DeSantis is such a negative light.  The story isn’t very clear, however.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: Easy targets make themselves easy.  At least that’s what I assumed, when the forwarded tweet showed up in multiple places on the not-Florida political threads I follow!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      So much winning for DeSantis and his policies in the courts.

      Link

      WILMINGTON, Delaware, June 27 (Reuters) – The Walt Disney Co (DIS.N)board did not act negligently when it criticized a sexual identity bill signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Delaware judge ruled on Tuesday, in a case the judge said was improperly directed by a conservative legal group.

       

      The ruling by Lori Will of Delaware’s Court of Chancery means that Disney will not have to turn over internal records including years of board members’ emails sought by shareholder Kenneth Simeone, who sued Disney in December.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Suzanne

      @Shalimar: Um, yeah. My, uhhhhh, dad? Sperm donor? Absent male figure? Whatever. THAT GUY. The guy who gave up all child custody in order to eliminate child support payments, then backed out of paying for my grad degree after promising? Yeah. He lives in Florida.

      Irony: he contacted me yesterday, saying he wanted to send a birthday gift to Spawn the Youngest. I wrote back and said she had enough clothes and toys, but she’d love a savings bond. I also told him my other two kids’ birthdays.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Chris T.

      Stg it’s like DeSantis is trying to outflank Trump from the left and right. He simultaneously wants to position himself as the competent candidate for the conservative intelligentsia while adopting psycho shit like shooting immigrants and waging war on vaccines for the far right.

      He should combine these two by saying he’ll shoot competent conservatives. (Since there are so few, this will not be too difficult!)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      oldster

      I hope Gavin Newsome will just go for broke and declare that California does not welcome nazis, fascists, and christian nationalists.

      It all offends me. Freedom of speech and freedom of association mean that a state cannot ban people for their political views. This should not need to be said, but in Trump’s America it needs to be said.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Calouste

      I got divorced in a rather blue state, and my lawyer explained to me that spousal alimony would depend on the length of the marriage. (Alimony for children was a different matter).

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Alison Rose

      Re: Scott, DeSantis, and all of these fuckers, a line I came across just now in the book I’m reading: They passed out the brains, but he thought they said trains and he missed his.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SpaceUnit

      The performative Republican stupidity is going to be insufferable until trump clinches the nomination.

       

      And then it will probably get worse.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Anne Laurie

      @Alison Rose: They passed out the brains, but he thought they said trains and he missed his.

      My old man’s favorite among similar negs:  When they were passing out the brains, this guy snuck out for a smoke.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      twbrandt

      I’m warning socialists and communists not to travel to Florida.

      Since I have no intention whatsoever to travel to Florida, I am for once in complete agreement with Rick Scott.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Raoul Paste

      @SpaceUnit: Just imagine the first Republican primary debate.   A boatload of candidates, each trying to be noticed with some extremist gimmick.  Ugh

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Ken

      @Dan B: Well there is the fact that these Fflorida pols have powerful lizard brain function.  Everything unfamiliar, and many familiar thing, scares them.

      Also when they see a beetle, human baby, or other prey, they open their jaws widely and attempt to engulf it.

      Reply

