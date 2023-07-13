Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: *International* DeSaster Tourism

Now it’s gone (almost) global!

It was often said that when Bill Clinton walked into a room, each person thought he noticed them in particular. Clinton was the ultimate retail politician: he liked people and they knew it. When Ron DeSantis shows up, even those who want to support him feel that he harbours a special dislike for them. Being a black hole in terms of charisma is not automatically fatal to a candidate’s prospects. When your target is the diabolically charismatic Donald Trump, however, you are working at a big disadvantage.

The story of how DeSantis went from being the favourite, or near-favourite, Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential race to America’s most rapidly falling meteor in years, tells us a lot about the mindset of US conservatism. The Florida governor’s campaign began with every advantage. He had huge sums of money, name recognition, powerful backers and the sense that he was the only Republican capable of replacing Trump. Yet he has singularly failed to perform. One of his detractors memorably called this “electile dysfunction”.

In theory, the case for DeSantis was very good. Republicans would embrace Trumpism without Trump: in Florida’s youthful governor, they could have their war on woke before breakfast, lunch and dinner without the personality flaws of its namesake. DeSantis was Trump without the indictments and future jail sentences. He was Trump minus the drama. He would offer the kind of Trumpism that college graduates could vote for without apology.

It turns out there was a serious flaw: Maga voters cannot get enough of the Trump drama. The case against Trump in 2016 was that he was not electable. His base nevertheless recklessly voted for his nomination, then he went on to win. If part of the thrill of backing Trump is precisely because he is not electable — that he is unsafe and not respectable — it takes some brass to announce yourself as the electable version of Trump. It is now clear that the DeSantis hypothesis is a fatal misreading of what Maga wants…


Even one of the most FTFNYTimes bigoted narcissists!

Guy tongue-bathes one bunch of nazis, and everyone calls him…

    7. 7.

      CaseyL

      @twbrandt: Private equity is an evil, evil thing.  It squeezes to death whatever it gets its mitts on, and it’s taking over every segment of modern life.

    9. 9.

      Trivia Man

      Scott walker always looked better on paper than he did in reality. A key similarity here is a governor with a rubber stamp legislature that does all the work. Roughly even party split in voters but outsized split in the legislature means he can steam roller the sound bite stuff without being challenged. Small pond, AAA competition

    10. 10.

      Baud

      OT via Reddit

      It’s official: Smartphones will need to have replaceable batteries by 2027
      Almost every smartphone — including iPhones — will need to have a replaceable battery by 2027

      EU rule.

    14. 14.

      Suzanne

      @dmsilev:

      Less likable than Ted Cruz is unpossible. 

      You know, I think that, and then they all see to try really hard to outdo him. DeSantis has my maximum loathing right now, but, yanno, I have contempt to spare.

    16. 16.

      Baud

      I am a little surprised Cruz has enough self awareness not to put his hat in the ring again.

      And Hawley too. Both seem ambitious and arrogant.

    17. 17.

      gene108

      I don’t get the Chris Christie comparison.

      What fucked Christie up is getting nailed with an actual scandal, and NJ voters getting pissed off at him for it.

      The Bridgegate scandal started leaking out in early 2014. By 2016, Christie had something like a 15% approval rating in NJ. His personality, charisma, etc. were not the immediate cause of his undoing.

    19. 19.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @dmsilev: Less likable than Ted Cruz is unpossible.

      I don’t know. I don’t care enough to dislike Ted Cruz as much as I do Ron DeSantis.

    21. 21.

      Baud

      @Martin:

      I’ve personally never kept a phone long enough for the battery to become an issue.

      I was surprised that I also transitioned pretty easily from the traditional headphone jack.

    22. 22.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @gene108: I don’t get the Chris Christie comparison.

      Having Christie’s charisma, as I understood Mr. McLaughlin, is supposed to be a good thing.

      ?

