New Elon
scam initiative announced!…
Is throwing huge piles of money (exclusively at men, apparently) based on what will probably wind up being unrealistic promises (if musk history holds) really that difficult? https://t.co/EwXNnah2Bs
— Karl Bode (@KarlBode) July 14, 2023
if all it takes to recruit people is making up imaginary numbers to tell people they could maybe be rich then i am on the wrong career path pic.twitter.com/1lclGlRZfz
— rat king ?? (@MikeIsaac) July 14, 2023
i guess to be fair he is not wrong in assuming there will be a legion of investors willing to pay insane premiums based on little more than the fact he’s running it
— rat king ?? (@MikeIsaac) July 14, 2023
… which usually means the *old* initiative is failing / falling apart…
Does that mean his plan is not working, or that it is? https://t.co/mV9vcnTZmG
— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) July 15, 2023
Wroking as nintempted, Zuck!
Elon Musk has lost the Mandate of Heaven https://t.co/xygJieCbta pic.twitter.com/giO33d3c3E
— steven monacelli ?? (@stevanzetti) July 14, 2023
Based on this story by @TaylorLorenz it sounds like I should definitely sign up for twitters creators program and Elmo will pay me serious cash https://t.co/S6lsg63IKd
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 14, 2023
He’ll buy himself some high-profile friends! He doesn’t have to settle for a bunch of anonymous losers, clapping like seals… Taylor Lorenz, for the Washington Post, “Far-right Twitter influencers first on Elon Musk’s monetization scheme”:
On Thursday, Twitter announced that it would begin sharing ad revenue with content creators on its platform for the first time. But the offer won’t apply to all creators.
The first beneficiaries appear to be high-profile far-right influencers who tweeted before the announcement how much they’ve earned as part of the program. Ian Miles Cheong, Benny Johnson and Ashley St. Clair all touted their earnings…
So far, many of the influencers who have publicly revealed that they’re part of the program are prominent figures on the right. Andrew Tate, for example, who was recently released from jail on rape and human trafficking charges, posted that he’d been paid over $20,000 by Twitter.
“This is a nice turnaround from being banned by Twitter 1.0 for almost 2 years to now being paid to post Thank you @elonmusk,” tweeted far-right influencer Rogan O’Handley, known as DC Draino.
But not all prominent right-wing Twitter contributors appeared to be part of the program. When asked if she was part of the program, Chaya Raichik, the creator of @libsoftiktok, offered a tongue-in-cheek response claiming that her relationship with Musk was thriving. She did not respond to a question about whether she was receiving payments under the program…
Twitter claimed in a blog post that creators’ share of advertising revenue would be based on a calculation of replies to their posts and monthly impressions. However, on Friday, Musk tweeted that payouts were not tied to public impressions but were calculated using a proprietary metric based on ads served to other verified users.
The program is available only in countries where Stripe, a payment platform, supports payouts, and recipients must pay for Twitter Blue, the platform’s monthly subscription service, to be eligible.
Not all creators who want to monetize will be able to. Creators who apply to the program will have to pass “human review,” and there is currently no open application for those interested in joining…
Former Twitter staffers who worked on creator-focused products expressed skepticism over the rollout, with several calling it a PR stunt. One former Twitter executive who worked on creator partnerships and who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid retaliation, said that “any kind of content monetization we’ve done in the past was based on a revenue model. This just feels pulled out of thin air for a specific subset of creators that he wanted to placate.”
The former Twitter executive also cast doubt on Twitter’s revamped metrics, including impressions. “The numbers are totally and completely bogus. It’s all completely made up. It really feels like they’re arbitrarily writing checks to people they like, which is not a sustainable creator strategy.”…
The timing of Musk’s announcement comes on the heels of Twitter rival Instagram announcing that its Twitter-like app Threads had surpassed 100 million sign-ups in under a week, making it the fastest-growing app of all time...
Apparently, Elon paid out some cash to certain content producers as part of his long-promised ad revenue sharing plan, but inadvertently omitted his biggest star. pic.twitter.com/AItlKEIwko
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 14, 2023
A little more context for paying the grifters. It’s a pure scam. The site is dying, but don’t pay attention to that, keep giving it $8 and keep subscribing to white nationalist feeds. You’re definitely not getting fleeced. Definitely not. pic.twitter.com/9JfetucHVv
— Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) July 15, 2023
The account that's supposedly getting the biggest payout does nothing but post screenshots of other's tweets. At the same time Elon is saying they will not reward people for stealing content. Great job all around pic.twitter.com/FGC3i8P76T
— Wild Geerters (@steinkobbe) July 14, 2023
Ahahaha hahahaha it is so stupid for them to confirm this. This makes the whole PR push of “we’re paying creators” utterly moot https://t.co/R7I1FhoJYH
— Ed Zitron (@edzitron) July 15, 2023
elon literally pays people to pretend to be his friend man https://t.co/Mnz5a8C20Y
— your himbo boyfriend (@swolecialism) July 14, 2023
Us Haterz love to see it!
“Went Red, Cash Bled “ ?
Or how about
“Go Red, No Bread “ ?
Or maybe
“Went Red, Advertisers Fled ?
And the obligatory – “Why is no one in the Red stream media talking about this?”
Maybe @twitter needs a little Woke in it’s life ? https://t.co/O4XFfxsHEw
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 15, 2023
Food $200
Data $150
Rent $800
Paying users so they talk about how great your dying platform is instead of replacing the engineers you fired $127,129,329,301
Utility $150
someone who is good at the economy please help me budget this. my website is dying
— hannah gais (@hannahgais) July 13, 2023
He's paying people for generating ad revenue as overall ad revenue drops?
Sounds unsustainable.
Only one thing to do now:
INCREASE PRODUCTION IN THE UNOBTAINIUM MINE! https://t.co/kIhpKyI9sm
— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) July 15, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings