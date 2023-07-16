New Elon scam initiative announced!…

Is throwing huge piles of money (exclusively at men, apparently) based on what will probably wind up being unrealistic promises (if musk history holds) really that difficult? https://t.co/EwXNnah2Bs

if all it takes to recruit people is making up imaginary numbers to tell people they could maybe be rich then i am on the wrong career path pic.twitter.com/1lclGlRZfz

i guess to be fair he is not wrong in assuming there will be a legion of investors willing to pay insane premiums based on little more than the fact he’s running it

… which usually means the *old* initiative is failing / falling apart…

Does that mean his plan is not working, or that it is? https://t.co/mV9vcnTZmG



Wroking as nintempted, Zuck!

Based on this story by @TaylorLorenz it sounds like I should definitely sign up for twitters creators program and Elmo will pay me serious cash https://t.co/S6lsg63IKd

He’ll buy himself some high-profile friends! He doesn’t have to settle for a bunch of anonymous losers, clapping like seals… Taylor Lorenz, for the Washington Post, “Far-right Twitter influencers first on Elon Musk’s monetization scheme”:

On Thursday, Twitter announced that it would begin sharing ad revenue with content creators on its platform for the first time. But the offer won’t apply to all creators.

The first beneficiaries appear to be high-profile far-right influencers who tweeted before the announcement how much they’ve earned as part of the program. Ian Miles Cheong, Benny Johnson and Ashley St. Clair all touted their earnings…

So far, many of the influencers who have publicly revealed that they’re part of the program are prominent figures on the right. Andrew Tate, for example, who was recently released from jail on rape and human trafficking charges, posted that he’d been paid over $20,000 by Twitter.

“This is a nice turnaround from being banned by Twitter 1.0 for almost 2 years to now being paid to post Thank you @elonmusk,” tweeted far-right influencer Rogan O’Handley, known as DC Draino.

But not all prominent right-wing Twitter contributors appeared to be part of the program. When asked if she was part of the program, Chaya Raichik, the creator of @libsoftiktok, offered a tongue-in-cheek response claiming that her relationship with Musk was thriving. She did not respond to a question about whether she was receiving payments under the program…

Twitter claimed in a blog post that creators’ share of advertising revenue would be based on a calculation of replies to their posts and monthly impressions. However, on Friday, Musk tweeted that payouts were not tied to public impressions but were calculated using a proprietary metric based on ads served to other verified users.

The program is available only in countries where Stripe, a payment platform, supports payouts, and recipients must pay for Twitter Blue, the platform’s monthly subscription service, to be eligible.

Not all creators who want to monetize will be able to. Creators who apply to the program will have to pass “human review,” and there is currently no open application for those interested in joining…

Former Twitter staffers who worked on creator-focused products expressed skepticism over the rollout, with several calling it a PR stunt. One former Twitter executive who worked on creator partnerships and who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid retaliation, said that “any kind of content monetization we’ve done in the past was based on a revenue model. This just feels pulled out of thin air for a specific subset of creators that he wanted to placate.”

The former Twitter executive also cast doubt on Twitter’s revamped metrics, including impressions. “The numbers are totally and completely bogus. It’s all completely made up. It really feels like they’re arbitrarily writing checks to people they like, which is not a sustainable creator strategy.”…

The timing of Musk’s announcement comes on the heels of Twitter rival Instagram announcing that its Twitter-like app Threads had surpassed 100 million sign-ups in under a week, making it the fastest-growing app of all time...