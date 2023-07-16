Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Economics / Show Us on the Doll Where the Invisible Hand Touched You / Late Night Open Thread: Musk-y Business, Trying to Buy Friends

Late Night Open Thread: Musk-y Business, Trying to Buy Friends

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

New Elon scam initiative announced!…

… which usually means the *old* initiative is failing / falling apart…


Wroking as nintempted, Zuck!

He’ll buy himself some high-profile friends! He doesn’t have to settle for a bunch of anonymous losers, clapping like seals… Taylor Lorenz, for the Washington Post, “Far-right Twitter influencers first on Elon Musk’s monetization scheme”:

On Thursday, Twitter announced that it would begin sharing ad revenue with content creators on its platform for the first time. But the offer won’t apply to all creators.

The first beneficiaries appear to be high-profile far-right influencers who tweeted before the announcement how much they’ve earned as part of the program. Ian Miles Cheong, Benny Johnson and Ashley St. Clair all touted their earnings…

So far, many of the influencers who have publicly revealed that they’re part of the program are prominent figures on the right. Andrew Tate, for example, who was recently released from jail on rape and human trafficking charges, posted that he’d been paid over $20,000 by Twitter.

“This is a nice turnaround from being banned by Twitter 1.0 for almost 2 years to now being paid to post Thank you @elonmusk,” tweeted far-right influencer Rogan O’Handley, known as DC Draino.

But not all prominent right-wing Twitter contributors appeared to be part of the program. When asked if she was part of the program, Chaya Raichik, the creator of @libsoftiktok, offered a tongue-in-cheek response claiming that her relationship with Musk was thriving. She did not respond to a question about whether she was receiving payments under the program…

Twitter claimed in a blog post that creators’ share of advertising revenue would be based on a calculation of replies to their posts and monthly impressions. However, on Friday, Musk tweeted that payouts were not tied to public impressions but were calculated using a proprietary metric based on ads served to other verified users.

The program is available only in countries where Stripe, a payment platform, supports payouts, and recipients must pay for Twitter Blue, the platform’s monthly subscription service, to be eligible.

Not all creators who want to monetize will be able to. Creators who apply to the program will have to pass “human review,” and there is currently no open application for those interested in joining…

Former Twitter staffers who worked on creator-focused products expressed skepticism over the rollout, with several calling it a PR stunt. One former Twitter executive who worked on creator partnerships and who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid retaliation, said that “any kind of content monetization we’ve done in the past was based on a revenue model. This just feels pulled out of thin air for a specific subset of creators that he wanted to placate.”

The former Twitter executive also cast doubt on Twitter’s revamped metrics, including impressions. “The numbers are totally and completely bogus. It’s all completely made up. It really feels like they’re arbitrarily writing checks to people they like, which is not a sustainable creator strategy.”…

The timing of Musk’s announcement comes on the heels of Twitter rival Instagram announcing that its Twitter-like app Threads had surpassed 100 million sign-ups in under a week, making it the fastest-growing app of all time...

Us Haterz love to see it!

  • Alison Rose
  • Amir Khalid
  • Anne Laurie
  • BR
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Jerzy Russian
  • Martin
  • Maxim
  • Ripley

    3. 3.

      Anne Laurie

      @Alison Rose: Musk being able to “recruit top engineers” just tells me those top engineers are fucking dumb.

      To be fair, since Ben Smith advertises himself as a markopen-minded media’, all we really know is that Elon told Ben he was hiring.  True, lots of fools with engineering degrees have fallen for the Musk Grift before, but even those guys must be getting a little suspicious about the payoff-for-performance ratio.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Amir Khalid

      Over here, Elon has just this week promised our PM, Anwar Ibrahim, investments in a Tesla assembly plant, a service centre, and an R&D centre. I’ll believe it when I see it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      BR

      There’s no way Space Caligula got top engineers for his weird xAI project. You mean they’ll choose the guy who is stiffing his engineers, erratically lurching from strategy to strategy, and behaving like a badly-behaved middle schooler? Instead of getting literally $1m / year starting compensation at OpenAI? Or at Google? Or the dozens of other AI companies VCs are pouring money into since crypto and the metaverse have gone belly up?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Martin

      I mean, Musk only promised to pay out $3M as a one time thing. I wouldn’t expect anyone to get a check after this.

      But this AI thing is very transparent. He was an original board member of OpenAI, then left when the board refused to make him CEO, 6 months ago he called for a moratorium on AI to buy him time to tip up this venture, which is going to get a free API key to scrape Twitter for training data, giving it something of an economic advantage, providing it can build anything sensible out of Twitter posts. This is the side hustle to leverage value in Twitter to help stem the bleeding at Twitter, and a few hundred million good dollars after $44 billion bad ones isn’t the worst bet. It’s not a good bet, though.

      A top AI scientist is $5M-$10M/yr, and there aren’t that many of them, so this is the sort of thing you need to do to get them. I doubt it’ll work, but the space is kind of fluid right now, so you never know.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ripley

      I’ve literally never seen an ad on Twitter. What’s my secret? I suppose you could say it’s clean livin’ and a healthy lust for life.

      No, it’s uBlock Origin.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Martin

      @Anne Laurie: I think the only engineers that really regret working for Musk are the recent Twitter ones. Tesla guys made bank (apart from the ones Musk illegally harassed out of the job) as have SpaceX ones. I sent a bunch of students to SpaceX in the early years and they all did really well and generally got a lot of rep for having been part of that effort.

      But Musk is in a very different place now, and engineering tends to be a very networked environment. If you get a bad reputation, you have a bad reputation with *everyone*.

      Reply

