Thanks, once again, to commentor Glidwrith for these photos from their lunchtime rambles:
Top photo: These are pretty ubiquitous, sort of a California daisy.
Century plants putting out their spikes.
Also fairly common, still don’t know its name.
Someone planted multi colored kale. I was surprised that they sprouted bright yellow flowers.
Last one, the ever present bird of paradise.
***********
Some of these are distinctly Dr. Seussian!
What’s going on in your gardens, this week?
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings