Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Further Serendipity

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Further Serendipity
 
Thanks, once again, to commentor Glidwrith for these photos from their lunchtime rambles:

Top photo: These are pretty ubiquitous, sort of a California daisy.

Century plants putting out their spikes.
Unknown tree.
Tiny random blooms in some grass.
Also fairly common, still don’t know its name.

Someone planted multi colored kale. I was surprised that they sprouted bright yellow flowers.

Last one, the ever present bird of paradise.

Some of these are distinctly Dr. Seussian!

What’s going on in your gardens, this week?

      raven

      We had a century plant in Whittier and I managed to get stuck with one of those spikes! Also, there was a field down the street that had giant tumbleweeds and we’d suit up in our Chicago winter outfits and dive in! in

