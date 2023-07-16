



Thanks, once again, to commentor Glidwrith for these photos from their lunchtime rambles:

Top photo: These are pretty ubiquitous, sort of a California daisy. Century plants putting out their spikes.

Unknown tree.

Tiny random blooms in some grass.



Also fairly common, still don’t know its name. Someone planted multi colored kale. I was surprised that they sprouted bright yellow flowers. Last one, the ever present bird of paradise.

***********



Some of these are distinctly Dr. Seussian!

What’s going on in your gardens, this week?