Moneyballsacks (Open Thread)

The Q2 campaign fundraising report deadline was yesterday, and Politico posted some tea-leaf reading here. A few highlights:

  • Politico described the overall fundraising report as “a little underwhelming.”
  • Small-dollar donors are scarce for GOP candidates, which Politico interprets as a troubling sign for Repubs in general and also a signal that Joe Biden is a “mediocre fundraising driver for conservatives.”
  • Oligarch candidates Burgum and Ramaswamy gave their own campaigns lots of money.
  • About 85% of donations to the DeSantis campaign came from oligarchs writing big fat checks rather than small-dollar donations.
  • Mike Pence’s fundraising results are anemic — he might not make the cut for the first debate due to lack of individual donors. But at least he’s doing better than Asa Hutchinson.
  • Nikki Haley has been in the race twice as long as fellow South Carolinian Tim Scott, but he raised more money.

The New York Times also reported that the DeSantis operation shed some staff, but according to anonymous staffers, the layoffs involved fewer than 10 people, and possibly the campaign is just shuffling them over to the DeSantis Super PAC.

The real problem is that DeSantis hasn’t figured out how to turn on the bigot spigot like Trump did, probably because Trump still has his pail under that tap. Some excerpts from the NYT coverage:

An aide, Andrew Romeo, described the campaign’s circumstances in an upbeat tone.

“Americans are rallying behind Ron DeSantis and his plan to reverse Joe Biden’s failures and restore sanity to our nation, and his momentum will only continue as voters see more of him in person, especially in Iowa,” he said in a statement. “Defeating Joe Biden and the $72 million behind him will require a nimble and candidate-driven campaign, and we are building a movement to go the distance.”

“Candidate-driven” meaning, driven by the sparkling personality and inspirational message of…Ron DeSantis? Okay then!

Mr. DeSantis’s struggles appear to be not just about the numbers, but also with the campaign’s message. Late last week, two top DeSantis advisers, Dave Abrams and Tucker Obenshain, were announced to be leaving to join an outside group supporting Mr. DeSantis.

The message is a noun, a verb and “woke.” That’s it. My feeling is it’s not the kind of message that lends itself to subtle tweaks.

Still, Mr. DeSantis’s allies note that he is further ahead in polls in Iowa than Mr. Bush was in the fall of 2015 and that he has a more natural constituency in Iowa than other challengers.

Oof. If outperforming Jeb Bush circa 2015 is your success metric, you are in big trouble! Also, didn’t that “natural constituency” in Iowa deliver a win for Ted Cruz in 2016? Also not a president!

Open thread!

  • Baud

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      An aide, Andrew Romeo, described the campaign’s circumstances in an upbeat tone.

      And then wasted a ton of ink transcribing a long statement attacking Biden is full.

      ETA: Garbage.

      Reply

