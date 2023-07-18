Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

We still have time to mess this up!

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Let’s finish the job.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Learning Spanish

Learning Spanish

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: 

I have decided I am going to spend the next few months trying to learn Spanish prior to heading to Arizona in December, and was wondering if any of you wanted to do it with me. I’m researching free online courses and would love recommendations should any of you have some, but the other thing I think might be fun is if there are others who want to learn with me, we could have weekly or bi-weekly zooms where we talk together. I’m sure there are also some multilingual folks who might want to join us. Just a thought.

FYI- when I was talking to Watergirl about this, I mentioned the zooms and the potential of multilingual commenters joining and she quipped “to do what, point and laugh” and I got a good belly laugh out of that.

As to the makeup of the courses, what is the best way to learn a language? I think I would benefit most from a blending of audio, video, and text. I don’t know how other people’s minds work but I see words in my head and think it would be best for me to be able to associate the written form of the word with the spoken form as well as how people’s lips and mouths move when they say it. I don’t know if I am weird that way (and yes, I know I am weird in many ways), but when I meet someone if they tell me their name is Katherine, I need to know if it is spelled Katherine or Kathryn or Catherine or Katharine or you get the point. Because then when I think about them from that time on I will see the spelling, my mental image of them, and the essence of that person all at once, if that makes sense.

So what say you all? You want to do this?

***

On another note, I would like to once again thank you all for the peace of mind your donations this weekend have provided. On the other hand, I fully recognize that I did in fact say “If you ever you were inclined to have the thought ‘hey, I think I will send John Cole millions so he can spend it on hookers and blow,’” I must admit that I did not anticipate opening my email this morning and realizing that you all would in fact put “HOOKERS AND BLOW” in the note/memo portion of the paypal/venmo thingamabob. That’s gonna be fun explaining to the accountant, you fuckers.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Brachiator
  • FelonyGovt
  • Jackie
  • Joy in FL
  • Lyrebird
  • mrmoshpotato
  • pika
  • Ruckus
  • Suzanne
  • Tom Levenson

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    2. 2.

      Tom Levenson

      I’d be interested. Duolingo has worked for me in the past. (I had to cram whatever Spanish in me I could when my nephew gave me 5 weeks notice that he was going to get married in Peru and would I please come.) Never got passed the gifts several lessons, but it suited my brain.

      Happy to learn of alternatives.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      mrmoshpotato

      and yes, I know I am weird in many ways

      As so you started a website for fellow travelers. 😁

      I must admit that I did not anticipate opening my email this morning and realizing that you all would in fact put “HOOKERS AND BLOW” in the note/memo portion of the paypal/venmo thingamabob. That’s gonna be fun explaining to the accountant, you fuckers.

      I need to restrain myself, because my laughter would break the margins beyond repair.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      pika

      @Tom Levenson: So glad Duolingo worked for you! I tried it for French when going to Senegal. I knew how to read and write things like “the gentlemen are calm,” but I didn’t learn much in the way of everyday use. (And the terribleness of my French pronunciation is on me…). When I learned some basic Wolof instead, I found that online guides put together for Peace Corps volunteers in various nations were really helpful, especially for what John seems to be looking for

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Lyrebird

      Duolingo can be annoying but since you like to know how words are written out, it might be a great starting point. You can do a ton for free. I’ve looked into Busuu but have not tried it. Rosetta Stone & Pimsleur might not be as well suited to what you’re looking for.

      I also recommend you ask some of the Spanish-speaking commentariat to suggest kids’ shows and/or YouTube videos. Why kids’ shows? They speak with fewer idioms etc. Like can you watch Kung Fu Panda voiced in Spanish? Or youtubers talking about your favorite video games, only in Spanish, so you will know some of the terms.

      I have no idea how much Spanish Humboldt Blue speaks, but since you love to cook, you might enjoy watching those videos he posted a while ago, something like From My Ranch to Your Kitchen (but in Spanish), because you can follow along pretty well even before knowing a ton of Spanish.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Joy in FL

      I’ve been using the Duolingo app for almost 2 years. I use the paid version- $79ish annually. I started it because I was trying to learn some Latin and brush up on French. But for the past 4 months, I’ve been using it for Spanish only. I am going to Madrid in November, and I would like to be able to read some of the signs and maybe communicate a bit and eavesdrop : )

      I am super shy about using a language other than English because I know I am a slacker about pronunciation. But I would try with some Jackals (los chacales) on a Zoom. I think it would be fun. I bet we would laugh as much as we used any Spanish.

      As for the best way to learn? I don’t think Duolingo is the best, but it is accessible and affordable for me and better than nothing. Live, personal learning is the best, and doing that with other, interested people makes it that much better.

      I would like to participate if we do español por los chacales : )

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      Spawn the Elder has great success with Duolingo.

      When you go to AZ in December, can you take any time in Mexico? Go drive around Sonora a bit? You’ll learn more.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ruckus

      Audio, visual, textual seems a lot better to me. I think it helps wrap your mind around the structure and the words of different languages. And spanish and english are languages with different structures and obviously words. I think it helps to learn the structure of the language against the one that you normally speak first because that can change the message conveyed. And you need good audio to help you learn to speak.

      IOW it’s all of a piece, learning a new language. It’s all important. And do not forget slang. Every language has slang, in some it can be more obvious.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Lyrebird

      Sir Cole, just explain to the accountant that you were getting married and your friends thought thiis would be funny. (ETA: most  accountants I have met are very normal.  Now I wish I knew how our own David Koch insrts little alien emojis in here.)

      It’s probably a more tasteful joke than lots of bachelor party stuff.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Brachiator

      I must admit that I did not anticipate opening my email this morning and realizing that you all would in fact put “HOOKERS AND BLOW” in the note/memo portion of the paypal/venmo thingamabob. That’s gonna be fun explaining to the accountant, you fuckers.

      That is so goddam funny. A very jackal thing to do.

      I don’t know how other people’s minds work but I see words in my head and think it would be best for me to be able to associate the written form of the word with the spoken form as well as how people’s lips and mouths move when they say it.

      Interesting. When I first learned Spanish, the emphasis was on a conversational approach, immediately speaking given simple contexts. Spelling and vocabulary came later. I can’t say that this is the best approach, and didn’t work for other students. For all that, I could generally read Spanish better than I could speak it.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.