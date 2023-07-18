Come for the politics, stay for the snark sweet kitty pics!

Too adorable for words!

That face!

A few words from Amir:

I’ve decided that Aoife is a butterscotch tabby. I think that’s the best description of her colour. (Check out those beautiful golden eyes.) She’s a delight to have around, most of the time. She’s mischievous, something of an escape artist, prone to zoomies when the mood takes her — which can happen at any hour of the day or night — and also very affectionate. She’s perfect.