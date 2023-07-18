Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Meet Amir’s Kitty, Aoife!

Meet Amir’s Kitty, Aoife!

24 Comments

Come for the politics, stay for the  snark  sweet kitty pics!

Introducing Aoife!

Too adorable for words!

That face!

A few words from Amir:

I’ve decided that Aoife is a butterscotch tabby. I think that’s the best description of her colour. (Check out those beautiful golden eyes.) She’s a delight to have around, most of the time. She’s mischievous, something of an escape artist, prone to zoomies when the mood takes her — which can happen at any hour of the day or night — and also very affectionate. She’s perfect.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    13. 13.

      Amir Khalid

      @sab:

      The shelter said she was about 10 months old when I adopted her in May, which means Aoife and I share a July birthday. So we can celebrate them together.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      PBK

      She is lovely and as I recall from a previous post of yours very intelligent!  Just think of her as a furry toddler and keep an eye out for anything she could get into that she shouldn’t.

      Is her tail really that short or is it just the angle of the photo?

      ETA Happy birthday!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jackie

      Happy Birthday to you both! She’s adorable!

      I love kitties that get the zoomies! When they’re done they act like “why are you looking at me like that,?” while daintily washing their face.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      CaseyL

      Happy birthday, albeit belatedly, to Amir and Aoife!

      She is adorable, Amir.  Congrats on your House Tiger: may you have many happy years together!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Amir Khalid

      @PBK:

      Aoife’s tail really is that short, about 10cm/4” long. I don’t know if she was born that way or she had some kind of accident, but it’s a distinguishing feature and it looks cute.

      Reply

