Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Come on, man.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Consistently wrong since 2002

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

T R E 4 5 O N

The words do not have to be perfect.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

The revolution will be supervised.

You are here: Home / Jan 6: Insurrection / Target! (Open Thread)

Target! (Open Thread)

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

Valued commenter Sanjeevs flagged some news that deserves its own thread:

CNN — Former President Donald Trump said in a social media post that he’s been informed by special counsel Jack Smith that he is a target of the criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump also received a target letter earlier this year from Smith before he was indicted in the investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.

Why is he shouting about Sunday night? Anyhoo, I’m short on time at the moment, but please feel free to discuss this or anything else — open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Jackie
  • japa21
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Ramalama
  • UncleEbeneezer

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      Ramalama

      Trump is a Target? Hoping their aim is steady (and true).

      And now I’ve got the song Alison running through my head.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      UncleEbeneezer

      “No person is above the law in this country” — Merrick Garland (pretty much from the moment he was sworn in)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      japa21

      @UncleEbeneezer:  Sure, but Garland was just saying it, he didn’t really mean it.  And the fact that Trump isn’t already in Guantanamo is proof of that.  Target, schmarget, means nothing.

      At least a sizable contingent of people, including a few here, truly believe that.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Why is he shouting about Sunday night?

      Because he is a good and faithful Christian who holds the Sabbath holy.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jackie

      Maybe TIFG gets his indictment notice this Fri!

      What happens if he doesn’t “report to duty” within the four days as stipulated in the Target Letter?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.