Valued commenter Sanjeevs flagged some news that deserves its own thread:
CNN — Former President Donald Trump said in a social media post that he’s been informed by special counsel Jack Smith that he is a target of the criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” Trump posted on Truth Social.
Trump also received a target letter earlier this year from Smith before he was indicted in the investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.
Why is he shouting about Sunday night? Anyhoo, I’m short on time at the moment, but please feel free to discuss this or anything else — open thread!
