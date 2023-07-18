Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: The Daily Grind

Start with the good news:

Then… ICYMI yesterday’s posts:

There’s nothing this gonif won’t try to steal…

Necessary respite — Florida’s latest invasive species news…

      Baud

      Somewhat surprised to hear that the Florida homeowner left their bunnies behind. Would have expected it to be a tiger or something like that.

      NotMax

      Tropical storm Calvin forecast to pass over Maui Tuesday evening through most all of the day Wednesday. High wind and flash flood warnings anticipated for 6 a.m.-ish today. Predictions of wind gusts of 55 to 60 mph, local rain forecast varies from 2 inches to a possibility of 8 inches over some areas.

      Not particularly concerned at my place about less than optimal weather as things are currently tracking except if power should go out.

      Meanwhile, for your listening pleasure, a little bit klezmer, a little bit jive.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Israel should just send Mossad in. None of this screwing around with polite requests that drag on for years.

      We have a zillion bunnies in our PA neighborhood as well, and they’re very bold. They know dogs on leashes can’t get to them.

      We also have a couple foxes and a hawk. Not sure if they prey on the bunnies but something provides enough reason for them to stick around.

