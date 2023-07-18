Start with the good news:

"I don't expect a recession" Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen tells @annmarie the US is "on a good path to bringing inflation down," and the labor market is strong https://t.co/ZGfUtaJXOo pic.twitter.com/CeSG4wWtKQ — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) July 17, 2023

Biden National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says the House passed NDAA has no chance, "This legislation is never getting to the president's desk." pic.twitter.com/0XElaiKCx0 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 16, 2023

Then… ICYMI yesterday’s posts:

"The tendency is, we look at the last Trump administration and say well democracy survived. But, what I think a lot of people forget is, democracy was on the emergency room table with no heartbeat, bleeding out from multiple wounds" – @petestrzok w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/RqN86NXaVq — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) July 17, 2023

There’s nothing this gonif won’t try to steal…

Of course it comes full circle: The second major piece of classified intelligence Trump leaked — to Russia!! — came from the Israelis. They should have known then that you can't give Donald anything. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) July 18, 2023

Necessary respite — Florida’s latest invasive species news…