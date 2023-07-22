I was at a little convenience store on the stateline throwing down 2 bucks for my idiot tax aka Powerball ticket (that island with capybaras ain’t paying for itself) and the guy in front of me bought a 30 pack of coors, a tastykake, and a carton of cowboy killers (aka Marlboro Reds), and the cashier said “$108” and I blurted out “Jesus Christ.” It wasn’t even for me and I about shat myself.

I had no idea cigarettes and beer were that fucking expensive. No wonder the working class is not feeling the effects of the economy.

For $110 back when I was in the Army, I could go to the class six, get two cartons of smokes, two big bottles of jack daniels, head to the PX and buy a pair of Levi’s, then go across the border to my East German friend’s place (this is after the wall feel), give them that stuff, watch them act like I had just given them the crown fucking jewels, and then stay there and eat and drink and party for FREE for an entire four day pass.

Fucking hell.

On a side note, that is another fucking thing that really infuriates me about the past couple of Republican Presidencies- it’s just destroyed the American brand. Yes, there was always the ugly American shit in some sectors (Fuck you Parisians you’ll never see another dime from me- the French countryside is a different story), but by and large, every where I went they fucking loved us. Their eyes would light up and they would pour a drink and smile and talk about freedom and coca cola and other shit. In the town I was in, Fulda, we were always treated like kings there. Our base brought millions of dollars to the economy, we were young and fit and polite and said “ma’am” and “sir” and tried to speak German and paid for shit in cash and they just fucking loved us. On occasion when someone would get too drunk and get a little rowdy, I’ve seen them not call the police and or protect the drunk and disorderly America from the MP’s should that happen around.

And that was everywhere I went in Europe (except Paris- fuck you guys). Now, they look at us as if we are violent and volatile and racist and gun crazy. Were I to go overseas I’d probably tell everyone I was fucking Canadian, ehh.

Fuck Republicans. They honest to fucking god ruin everyfuckingthing.