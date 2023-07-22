Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

And We Walked Uphill Both Ways

10 Comments

I was at a little convenience store on the stateline throwing down 2 bucks for my idiot tax aka Powerball ticket (that island with capybaras ain’t paying for itself) and the guy in front of me bought a 30 pack of coors, a tastykake, and a carton of cowboy killers (aka Marlboro Reds), and the cashier said “$108” and I blurted out “Jesus Christ.” It wasn’t even for me and I about shat myself.

I had no idea cigarettes and beer were that fucking expensive. No wonder the working class is not feeling the effects of the economy.

For $110 back when I was in the Army, I could go to the class six, get two cartons of smokes, two big bottles of jack daniels, head to the PX and buy a pair of Levi’s, then go across the border to my East German friend’s place (this is after the wall feel), give them that stuff, watch them act like I had just given them the crown fucking jewels, and then stay there and eat and drink and party for FREE for an entire four day pass.

Fucking hell.

On a side note, that is another fucking thing that really infuriates me about the past couple of Republican Presidencies- it’s just destroyed the American brand. Yes, there was always the ugly American shit in some sectors (Fuck you Parisians you’ll never see another dime from me- the French countryside is a different story), but by and large, every where I went they fucking loved us. Their eyes would light up and they would pour a drink and smile and talk about freedom and coca cola and other shit. In the town I was in, Fulda, we were always treated like kings there. Our base brought millions of dollars to the economy, we were young and fit and polite and said “ma’am” and “sir” and tried to speak German and paid for shit in cash and they just fucking loved us. On occasion when someone would get too drunk and get a little rowdy, I’ve seen them not call the police and or protect the drunk and disorderly America from the MP’s should that happen around.

And that was everywhere I went in Europe (except Paris- fuck you guys). Now, they look at us as if we are violent and volatile and racist and gun crazy. Were I to go overseas I’d probably tell everyone I was fucking Canadian, ehh.

Fuck Republicans. They honest to fucking god ruin everyfuckingthing.

      Baud

      Now, they look at us as if we are violent and volatile and racist and gun crazy.

      Pretty sure that’s just you. They love me overseas.

      Redshift

      @japa21:

      Oh, and I am pretty sure you don’t have the accent to pretend to be Canadian.

      During the Shrub administration people in England would sometimes ask us if we were Canadian, and we’d say yes.

      Matt McIrvin

      This is why, once an episode of inflation happens, you have some people who will never believe it is over even 30 years after it ends. Because to them, “inflation” means “stuff costs more than I remember”, and those prices aren’t ever going back down all the way to what they were unless there’s a deflationary episode. Which you don’t want.

      The great exception, of course, being goods that can become explosively cheap because of technological advances, such as computers or nice TVs.

      SpaceUnit

      To be fair, I automatically assume everyone is crazy until they can prove otherwise.  Just saves time.  This country is a looney bin.

      Redshift

      And TFG is still braying to his cult members that America wasn’t respected before him, and he made us respected, and now we’re not any more because Biden. And despite that being the opposite of every objective measure, they eat it up, because they’re a cult, and also he and they don’t know the difference between being respected and being feared.

