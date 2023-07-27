Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Highbrow Entertainment Open Thread: They… Are… SPARTA!!!

Highbrow Entertainment Open Thread: They… Are… SPARTA!!!

72 Comments

But they had such a KEWL saga / movie / video game!… A historian explains, for those aspiring authoritarians who imagine themselves as the citizen elites ruling over dozen, nay hundreds, of faceless broken slaves — “Spartans Were Losers”:

The Athenian historian Thucydides once remarked that Sparta was so lacking in impressive temples or monuments that future generations who found the place deserted would struggle to believe it had ever been a great power. But even without physical monuments, the memory of Sparta is very much alive in the modern United States. In popular culture, Spartans star in film and feature as the protagonists of several of the largest video game franchises. The Spartan brand is used to promote obstacle races, fitness equipment, and firearms. Sparta has also become a political rallying cry, including by members of the extreme right who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Sparta is gone, but the glorification of Sparta—Spartaganda, as it were—is alive and well…

Much of this tendency to imagine U.S. soldiers as Spartan warriors comes from Steven Pressfield’s historical fiction novel Gates of Fire, still regularly assigned in military reading lists. The book presents the Spartans as superior warriors from an ultra-militarized society bravely defending freedom (against an ethnically foreign “other,” a feature drawn out more explicitly in the comic and later film 300). Sparta in this vision is a radically egalitarian society predicated on the cultivation of manly martial virtues. Yet this image of Sparta is almost entirely wrong. Spartan society was singularly unworthy of emulation or praise, especially in a democratic society.

To start with, the Spartan reputation for military excellence turns out to be, on closer inspection, mostly a mirage. Despite Sparta’s reputation for superior fighting, Spartan armies were as likely to lose battles as to win them, especially against peer opponents such as other Greek city-states. Sparta defeated Athens in the Peloponnesian War—but only by accepting Persian money to do it, reopening the door to Persian influence in the Aegean, which Greek victories at Plataea and Salamis nearly a century early had closed. Famous Spartan victories at Plataea and Mantinea were matched by consequential defeats at Pylos, Arginusae, and ultimately Leuctra. That last defeat at Leuctra, delivered by Thebes a mere 33 years after Sparta’s triumph over Athens, broke the back of Spartan power permanently, reducing Sparta to the status of a second-class power from which it never recovered.

Sparta was one of the largest Greek city-states in the classical period, yet it struggled to achieve meaningful political objectives; the result of Spartan arms abroad was mostly failure. Sparta was particularly poor at logistics; while Athens could maintain armies across the Eastern Mediterranean, Sparta repeatedly struggled to keep an army in the field even within Greece. Indeed, Sparta spent the entirety of the initial phase of the Peloponnesian War, the Archidamian War (431-421 B.C.), failing to solve the basic logistical problem of operating long term in Attica, less than 150 miles overland from Sparta and just a few days on foot from the nearest friendly major port and market, Corinth…

Sparta’s military mediocrity seems inexplicable given the city-state’s popular reputation as a highly militarized society, but modern scholarship has shown that this, too, is mostly a mirage. The agoge, Sparta’s rearing system for citizen boys, frequently represented in popular culture as akin to an intense military bootcamp, in fact included no arms training or military drills and was primarily designed to instill obedience and conformity rather than skill at arms or tactics. In order to instill that obedience, the older boys were encouraged to police the younger boys with violence, with the result that even in adulthood Spartan citizens were liable to settle disputes with their fists, a tendency that predictably made them poor diplomats.

But while Sparta’s military performance was merely mediocre, no better or worse than its Greek neighbors, Spartan politics makes it an exceptionally bad example for citizens or soldiers in a modern free society. Modern scholars continue to debate the degree to which ancient Sparta exercised a unique tyranny of the state over the lives of individual Spartan citizens. However, the Spartan citizenry represented only a tiny minority of people in Sparta, likely never more than 15 percent, including women of citizen status (who could not vote or hold office). Instead, the vast majority of people in Sparta, between 65 and 85 percent, were enslaved helots. (The remainder of the population was confined to Sparta’s bewildering array of noncitizen underclasses.) The figure is staggering, far higher than any other ancient Mediterranean state or, for instance, the antebellum American South, rightly termed a slave society with a third of its people enslaved…

Gosh, I wonder if this Peculiar Institution might have anything to do with the Spartan-tastic fantasies of our modern American… authoritarians?

(It’s been almost sixty years, but my first memories of reading about Sparta involved my mother’s battered 1930s edition of Hendrik Willem van Loon‘s The Story of Mankind. As I remember it, van Loon kinda stressed that the British Empire had its reasons for promoting the glory of an ancient culture where a tiny minority of institutionally-reared elite males ‘righteously’ ruled over a vast expanse of lesser, uncultured tribalists. These reasons, he pointed out, did not particularly translate to a democratic global culture, especially in a place like America. But of course van Loon was writing in a time where a different European society’s political theories also bent towards Sparta worship.)

Guy with 14.4K followers responds to Professor Devereaux:

    72Comments

    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      A while back, I remember reading a long-form version of that article, going into considerable detail about all the many ways in which Sparta sucked compared to their peer city-states and how their reputation was mostly a myth.

      Still, at least we can laugh at the right-winger love-fest for a movie that was about as homoerotic as possible while still being something that mainstream theaters were willing to show.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jackie

      Indictment! Not for J6 – yet – but MAL:

      “A maintenance worker at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago private club has been charged by Special Counsel Jack Smith in the same criminal case against former President Donald Trump, the AP reports.”

      This involves the draining of the pool and “accidentally” flooding the area where the classified documents were kept.

      PLUS!:

      “Donald Trump is facing additional charges in the Justice Department’s classified documents investigation,” the AP reports.”

      ”“The additional allegations of obstruction and willful retention of national defense information were added to the indictment Thursday by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith’s team of prosecutors.””

      Reply
    6. 6.

      prufrock

      It seems the more militarized the society, the worse it is at logistics. For example, all the Axis powers inflicted a lot of their supply problems on themselves, even early in the war when things were going well for them otherwise.

       

      It may come down to the simple fact that if your society instills a desire for glory in too many of its citizens, there won’t be enough people left who are willing to do the mundane tasks that are boring but necessary to successfully prosecute a war.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      p.a.

      @dmsilev: Still, at least we can laugh at the right-winger love-fest for a movie that was about as homoerotic as possible while still being something that mainstream theaters were willing to show.

       

       

      These people really have less self-awareness than amoeba.  An amoeba will move toward what benefits it and away from threats.  An amoeba would never ingest horse de-wormer.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      UncleEbeneezer

      So…people can’t study history unless they admire historical figures?  That is an utterly ridiculous claim that sounds an awful lot like an attempt to justify white-washing the past in order to keep historical study rooted in nostalgia.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      bleh

      Let’s not go overboard attributing reasoned debate based on imperfect knowledge of history to people who never matured emotionally beyond, say, 10-12 years old.

      Might as well debate the historical accuracy of, I dunno, the Hulk, or Wolverines!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      piratedan

      @Jackie: I believe that they added a Mr. DeOliviera to the list of people on the hook for 45.  He’s supposedly the brains behind the convenient flooding of the MAL server room, based on what I’ve seen on the web.

      so a Nauta equivalent, if you wish….

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I hate to say it, but my HS alma mater’s sports teams were called the Spartans…

      lol

      They were fairly decent FWIW

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Chetan Murthy

      It’s so great that Deveraux is getting a slot in Foreign Policy.  So many of his posts/post-series have been enormously educational and timely, these past few years.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @prufrock:

      I remember reading that late into the war the Nazi government basically stole from their own citizen’s savings. Minimum wage laws were also suspended

      Reply
    18. 18.

      coozledad

      The Spartans caught a lucky break at Aegospotami, anyway. The Athenians had beached their ships to go hunt down something to eat, and the Spartans just torched the unguarded vessels.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Roger Moore

      I think the key to understanding the modern fascination with the Spartans is that their contemporaries were impressed by them.  Herodotus, for instance, apologized in his work for contradicting the generally held belief in his time that the Spartans had been most responsible for Greek victory in the Persian War.  It’s clear the Spartans had a huge mystique among the Greeks, and that’s reflected in the way the primary sources wrote about them.  That bias was perpetuated by subsequent historians who depended on those primary sources. It’s one of the key things to understand about doing history.  Yes, it’s important to go back to primary sources, but you need to keep an eye on their biases.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      bleh

      @piratedan: CNN also saying there is evidence that TFG told him he wanted the video records deleted, which may explain the additional obstruction charge.

      Big fat orange drops of flop-sweat …

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Subsole

      @prufrock:

      I would argue that militarism, or at least right wing militarism, is at heart a Romanticist/emotionally-rooted ideology. It is a vicious, emotional lashing out at logic and reason and coolly-measured thought. It may dress itself up in the trappings of same, but ultimately those trappings are deployed for emotional gratification.

      Witness the endless hordes of debate-me-bros. They are not engaging in debate to convince. They are debating to hurt, to trigger, to evoke the hot cathartic flash of seeing the person they disagree with humbled and made lesser. It is not, in any sense, debate. It is snot-nosed bullying dressed up in a windsor-knot.

      Such ideology (if we so wish to dishonor the word) disdains the hard, difficult work of the intellect. All of it. The kind of work that is the very bedrock and DNA of logistics.

      They suck at diplomacy and they suck at logistics and very, very often they suck dead skunk ass at fighting wars, because they aren’t interested in any of that. They pursue all that for emotional gratification rather than concrete achievement.

      The right wing state cannot help but collapse into a flaming ruin. Because it is not strong enough to do the hard work of being a state. It is too busy being the soft, padded little emotional hugbox/playground of frightened, angry people.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Roger Moore

      @Baud:

      I remember seeing a really good, similar thing contrasting Sparta and Thespiae.  Thespiae sent a contingent of hoplites to fight at Thermopylae- a larger one than the Spartans sent, BTW- that fought just as well as the Spartans did.  The difference was that Thespiae was a cultured place, so that today actors are known as thespians, while Sparta was a dull, boring place so that we say something bare bones with no frills is spartan.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Subsole

       

      I would actually like to see a HS team call itself the Sacred Band.

      Just to watch ALL the heads explode.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Mike in NC

      Steven Pressfield’s historical fiction novel Gates of Fire

      A really terrible book. Steve Bannon probably read it several times.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      bleh

      @Jackie: That was my first thought.  He lied like a good factotum, he got caught and squeezed hard, he sang, and this charge is part of the deal.  Or maybe they think he has more to tell, and this charge is part of the squeeze.  Either way, it seems all but certain he’s the source of at least some of the info that’s behind the additional obstruction charge of TFG.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Subsole

      @Roger Moore:

      It has been observed that, at least in the modern era, people who treat violence as some deep, mystical, genetically-mandated act of testosteroid strengthitude tend to fare very, very poorly indeed when they come up against folks who take a more pragmatic, workaday approach to their violence.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Subsole: Deveraux makes the argument (backed up with historical facts) that it has been thus since the founding of city-based civilizations of reasonable size.  Cities allow specialization that supports armies that can train as units for long periods, and hence get their skills up.  They allow specialization in all the kit that goes with those soldiers, which takes a massive tail of workers who aren’t soldiers, with very, very specialized skills.  And on and on.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @coozledad:

      Thucydides had all kinds of axes to grind. An early David Petraeus.

      Spot on. Conservative and arrogant. Difficult to read in Greek to boot.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Subsole

      @coozledad: Yeah. One of the more heartbreaking experiences of my youth was seeing footage of the emaciated, ragged horses struggling along on Operation Barbarossa.

      War is no place for a man, and damn sure not an innocent animal…

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Chip Daniels

      @prufrock:

      Its been demonstrated convincingly that undemocratic societies generally CAN’T make the trains run on time, or make much of anything work because the central organizing principle is loyalty, not competence.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Geminid

      Sparta’s success in the second phase of the Peloponnian war was enabled by an Athenian. Alcibiades had been picked to be a general in the ill-fated Athenian expedition to Syracuse. But when he got word that he was to be recalled to Athens and put on trial for sacrilege, Alcibiades defected to Sparta. He gave the Spartans some shrewd advice: fortify Decelea, on Attica’s western edge, and use it as a base from which to ravage Attica’s farms year-round.

      Alcibiades later defected back to Athens after he got the wife one of Sparta’s two kings pregnant. He was a successful general for Athens until he fell out with authorities again, and fled to the Anatolian coast. Alcibiades was killed there not long after, by bandits said to be in the pay of the Persian governor.

      Alcibiades was a student of Socrates, and he makes an appearance in Plato’s Symposium. He also figures in an anecdote about his stay in Sparta. In Athens, Alcibiades was famous for his luxurious ways, so people wondered how he would adapt to the simple life Spartans prided themselves in. The story is that when he ate the Spartan’s distinctive black bean soup with gusto, a Spartan asked Alcibiades what he thought of Sparta’s famous “black broth.”

      “Now I know why the Spartans do not fear death,” he replied.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      PJ

      @Roger Moore: The Spartans dominated Greece militarily for around 200 years.  It’s not that they never lost, but they had the only professional army in the area – citizens of other cities all had other jobs they had to do, and they drilled when they could.  The Spartans had helots to do all their work, so could spend all their time training.

      Sparta had lots of problems – they could never leave home for too long for fear of the helots revolting, and due to restrictions on the Spartiate class, their number of professional soldiers steadily dwindled – but they had the overall best army in Greece until the Epaminondas figured out weighting the line to win hoplite battles.  Devereaux exaggerates when he says that they were losers – it’s like saying the Prussians were losers because they lost WWI and WWII.  This is true, but it ignores that they won an awful lot of battles for a couple of hundred years.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Subsole

      @Chetan Murthy:

      Yes. He makes the very good point that vast, multiethnic, multicultural empires have larger pools to draw on. Both in skill and raw bodies

      The monocult ethnostate is a sociogenetic dead end.

      …So of course the conservatives are rushing to embrace it and drag us all along for the ride.

       

      @Sure Lurkalot: I always appreciated Thucydides. He at least seemed to give a damn about the suffering that befell people as a result of war.

      I don’t like his attitude to democracy, but, honestly? If I’d sat there and watched my politia vote to go to Syracuse, I’d probably despair for the concept a bit, too…

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Chetan Murthy

      @PJ:

      it’s like saying the Prussians were losers because they lost WWI and WWII.

      Adam Tooze had an entire semester seminar about this.  His argument (IIRC) was that the Prussian way of war was a smashing first strike, hoping to destroy the enemy completely, bringing them to surrender.  When that doesn’t happen, they basically have nothing, being unable to mount the full society-wide mobilization to support a war of attrition.  In that sense, yes, they were losers.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Subsole

      @PJ:

      In fairness to Prof. Devereaux, in his initial series over at ACOUP, he didn’t argue that the Spartans were losers, tactically speaking. Merely that they were above average.

      He does argue that strategically and operationally, they stank on ice.

      I’m sure someone could argue with that assessment. I can’t.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      PJ

      @Subsole: Direct democracy leads to a lot of bad decisions, as the Athenians demonstrated time and time again.  Indirect democracy has a lot of problems, too, but fewer, and less extreme, as the Americans demonstrate time and time again.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      different-church-lady

      It’s super weird that some people don’t realize they can still have all the movie Spartans they want no matter what historians say.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Subsole

      @PJ:

      Very true. Democracies also tend to correct those bad decisions at much less cost than competitor modes. If only because you can just vote the screw-ups out instead of having to get your paramilitaries to batter their paramils into submission first.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      PJ

      @Subsole: I’ve read the same historical sources as Devereaux.  He doesn’t have some magic insight into things.  What happened to the Spartans happens to a lot of states at war – they are successful until they are not.  The Spartans couldn’t make an extended empire work, but neither could the Athenians (for mostly different reasons.)

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Subsole

      @different-church-lady:

      I can’t speak for the entire type, but the few I encountered all seemed to embrace Sparta because they didn’t know how to laugh at themselves.

      They were thus very poorly equipped to handle other people laughing at them.

      Completely unarmed, you might say.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      PJ

      @Chetan Murthy: As I said in another post, it’s the same as with many states and military power – they are successful until they are not.  The Thebans figured out how to win at hoplite warfare by weighting one side of the line and broke Spartan military supremacy.  The Macedonians took that and added longer spears and superior cavalry and crushed the Thebans thirty years later.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Fraud Guy

      Is this the DeVos plan for schools?:

      The agoge, Sparta’s rearing system for citizen boys, frequently represented in popular culture as akin to an intense military bootcamp, in fact included no arms training or military drills and was primarily designed to instill obedience and conformity rather than skill at arms or tactics.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      geg6

      I have come to the conclusion that these 300 fanbois on the hard right are deeply closeted and self-hating.  It’s kind of sad if you forget they are also violent shitheads.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Another Scott

      Someone here pointed us to Bret’s site a year or few ago, probably in a thread about shaving cats or something. It’s well worth clicking over to read his longer comments there.

      Smart dude who writes well.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

