War for Ukraine Day 519: Son of (Some of) You Have Questions, I (May) Have Answers

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Quick housekeeping note: I’m fried, so just a brief update tonight.

The Russians opened up on Ukraine again last night. The Ukrainian Air Force has the details on their Telegram channel:

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Today, I had the honor to congratulate doctors and nurses, frontline medics on their professional holiday; I am grateful to everyone on whom the life of Ukraine depends – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

27 July 2023 – 22:54

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

We are finishing this day working in Odesa.

Dnipro region, Mykolaiv and Ochakiv… Now it’s our Odesa region. Our combat medics, all our medical workers who save the lives of our soldiers and civilians, our adults and our children.

Today I had the honor to congratulate Ukrainian doctors and nurses, frontline medics on their professional holiday. I awarded the best ones. But I am grateful to everyone who stays in our cities and villages, in the frontline areas, who work on the frontline, on whom the life of Ukraine really depends. I am grateful to you!

In the morning, I held a meeting of the Staff. As always, we discussed key issues of our defense, protection of our skies and our cities. There were reports on the situation at the front and we are checking the “military commissars”. I think you can see the state’s reaction to the abuses of the “military commissars”.

Mykolaiv has a lot of issues that need to be resolved for people, including in the regional hospital. The Minister of Health and the head of the regional administration heard everything.

Ochakiv – I thank our doctors working there. They are real heroes!

In Odesa, I also had the honor to award medical workers and thanked them for their work.

An important conversation also took place in the presence of the Minister of Health with Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Tetiana Ostashchenko. We talked about issues that are of great concern to our combat medics, our warriors. Issues on which lives depend. I expect the commander to work together with the community of combat medics, with volunteers and, on the other hand, with government officials to find the necessary solutions.

I listened to the report on the liquidation of the consequences of Russian strikes on Odesa and the region. Here, in Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral, which Russia tried to destroy, I feel that our people, our morale are still stronger. Stronger than the Russian terror.

We are looking for air defense systems to protect Odesa and our entire south. And I am grateful to everyone in the world who has already joined us in this endeavor!

One more thing.

Kyiv. Today there is minus one deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. That’s fair.

I think it’s also fair to say now: every intention of any official to go abroad, of any deputy, should be checked to the second. If someone really wants to take a break from working for the state, the state will also take a break from such people.

I thank everyone who is fighting for Ukraine! Thank you for the liberation of Staromaiorske. Congratulations again, guys!

Once again, I would like to congratulate our esteemed medical workers on their holiday. We are very proud of you!

Glory to Ukraine!

Kivsharivka Village, Kharkiv Oblast:

Staomayorske, Donetsk Oblast:

A short movie about the liberation of Staromaiorske:

“On July 27, 2023, the personnel of the 35th separate marines brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrogradsky, together with their comrades from the 7th separate battalion of AREY UDA, liberated the settlement of Staromayorske, located in Donetsk region.”

https://t.me/operativnoZSU/107489

The International Fencing Federation has not made the point it thinks it has:

Yep, they disqualified her.

Last night I answered a question for Urza, which led to this comment:

Wooh, mentioned on the front page for the first time ever, reading since Terry Schiavo but mostly just lurking.
Thanks for answering that Adam.

You’re most welcome. And now you’ve been on the front page twice. In two days!

In the next comment Nukular Biskits asked:

Adam, I appreciate your response to my last night’s question about your thoughts w/ reference to the probability of Russia attacking merchant/civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

Unfortunately, I didn’t see it until this morning around 0400 local (I usually hit the sack about now and arise for my morning pre-work coffee & constitutional around then).

Not to belabor the point, but given Russia’s complete lack of concern for civilian casualties, why would you think they wouldn’t escalate hostilities to the point of attacking commercial vessels going to/from Ukrainian ports?

I’ll try to stay awake longer tonight … LOL

I’d already gone to sleep when you asked that, so here’s the answer. I don’t think this is about Russia’s concern for civilian casualties. Rather, I think there are a couple of things at play here. The first is that Russia really cannot afford to alienate anyone else. A lot of these commercial vessels, regardless of who owns them, are flagged in states in the global periphery or south. These are places that Russia is working its elements of national power other than military power hard. And it is doing so in order to establish influence. If the owners of the commercial shipping vessels suddenly feel the need to reflag their ships within their own states or states that are members of NATO in order to increase the likelihood of protection, that is going to hurt business for the states in the global periphery and south. The other dynamic that is in play here is that Putin really can’t afford to piss off Erdogan. As Russia’s power wanes, the Black Sea becomes more and more Turkiye’s body of water. That’s what I think is going on here.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are two new Patron slide shows at his official TikTok. The first one is here and the second one is here. These don’t embed for some reason.

    25Comments

    1. 1.

      Gin & Tonic

      Posted about this downstairs, but I’m sure it’s just one of those weird coincidences that the President of the FIE (International Fencing Federation) up until last year was the russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

      And here is the “neutral” Smirnova:

      The photo features Anna Smirnova, the Russian fencer who Ukrainian Olha #Kharlan refused to shake hands with at the World Championships after winning a fair bout. As you can see, she openly admires the Russian army, which is killing Ukrainians and destroying our cities. The… pic.twitter.com/je1o94n3OX
      — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) July 27, 2023

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Gin & Tonic

      Also posted on this earlier, but the has-been Sy Hersh posted an article today (no linkies) in which he has an anonymous “US official” referring to Zelensky as a “poor waif in his underwear.” Please raise your hand if you’ve ever heard an American use that turn of phrase. Again, I’m sure it’s just one of those weird coincidences that that phrase is a literal translation of the fairly common russian idiomatic expression “мальчик в трусиках.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Gin & Tonic

      Yeah, one more and it’s dinnertime. Here’s a UA drone taking out a russian thermobaric missile launcher:

      #Ukraine: The spectacular destruction of a Russian TOS-1A thermobaric multiple rocket launcher by an FPV loitering munition of the Ukrainian SBU “Alpha”. pic.twitter.com/BCGYMAfc5s
      — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) July 27, 2023

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Alison Rose

      If someone really wants to take a break from working for the state, the state will also take a break from such people.

      Snap.

      I love that photo of Zelenskyy with Zaluzhnyi. Two men not to be fucked with!

      Three videos of Zelenskyy visiting medical facilities: one in Ochakiv, one in Odesa and one in Mykolaiv. These videos don’t get subtitled and I can only pick out a few words here and there, but I always love seeing him on these visits and the interactions with staff and patients. Leadership in action, mutual respect, honor on all sides.

      Thank you as always, Adam. Go get some rest!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Steppanhammer

      Blade taps, elbow bumps, and fist bumps are all still considered acceptable replacements for the end-of-bout handshake. There’s even video of a pouty Italian male foilist giving a begrudging fist bump from the other day. Smirnova wanted to make a scene.

      I’m also seeing that Smirnova’s social media posts violate the neutrality agreement she’s supposed to be under to even be competing, and that’s also resulted in her being black carded (DQed), but the FIE (the acronym everyone uses for the French name for “International Fencing Federation”) site still lists her finishing place, so I’m looking for confirmation.

      I don’t know if the FIE is as bad as FIFA or the IOC but it’s, uh, not good.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      zhena gogolia

      I looked up “learning Ukrainian for Russian speakers” even though I have no time to learn anything. I didn’t see any good options. Maybe I’ll teach myself. I can read it with a dictionary.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Steppanhammer

      @zhena gogolia: Oh, absolutely. I just mean to say that the FIE laid out some actual conditions for Russian athletes to meet to be allowed to compete under a ‘neutral’ flag, which include things like social media distancing/lack of media support for the war, etc. This (assuming there’s no weird timeframe-of-post restriction) would obviously be flaunting that, so somebody didn’t do their due diligence and/or she just lied about it.

      There’s a very high level former-Russian Olympic men’s fencer who very recently moved to the US to coach and compete and there was a whole public statement from him about it and everything as per US Fencing terms.

      ed: a little extra context: the FIE allowing a neutrality path for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete again has largely been very unpopular, and a significant number of European-hosted World Cups this season were straight-up canceled by their host federations over it (some ‘ostensibly’ about visa issues).

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Steppanhammer

      @Gin & Tonic: No problem! I lurk on and off and have for some time, just usually have nothing to add. :)

      And a big thanks to Adam for putting these together, since I’ve never expressed it before.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      oldster

      @Gin & Tonic:

      That was a particularly satisfying kaboom, wasn’t it? All 24 thermobaric rockets skedaddled from that launcher, and to all appearances none of them harmed a single Ukrainian.

      Amazing what these drone pilots can do.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      oldster

      @Alison Rose:

      “I love that photo of Zelenskyy with Zaluzhnyi.”  Me too!

      You know what else I see? An expression of complete trust from Zelenskyi to Zaluzhny. Here is a pistol. Here are the bullets. My life is in your hands, right now, and 24 hours of the day. I trust you to keep me safe. (Okay, you and Budanov).

      I hope that they will both stay safe for many years to come.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Captain C

      I would be fine with FIE’s actions in, and only if, all opponents of Russian and Belarusians are allowed to use real swords against their “neutral” competition.  It doesn’t have to be the kind of sword that is technically used in the competition.  If, say, a Ukrainian fencer wanted to use a full-on two-handed Conan-style longsword against a Russian or Belarusian foil opponent, that would be fine.  Needless to say, Russian and Belarusian competitors must use the standard equipment in such a scenario.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Anonymous At Work

      Adam,

      Can Russians under a neutral flag be neutral?  It’s a big deal in chess since more than a few top players immediately opted out of Russian Federation, except one who will not be named and was immediately banned from international competition.  And, if they can be really “neutral”, how does one tell?

      Was taking a break from peppering the questions; this stuff gets depressing to read from sidelines.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Anonymous At Work

      Adam,

      Question about the Chinese (et alia) exporting US electronics to Russia for military use.  What can consumers do?

      Hard to refuse business with electronic components suppliers when you are buying far downstream and, to me, it’s not clear what control companies have over resales.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Anonymous At Work: one presumes that for high ranking players, they can simply apply to another country and join their national federation.  For instance recently the Iranian woman who had to flee Iran because she did not wish to play chess wearing hijab was given Spanish citizenship.  My guess is that there will be many countries that will be willing to take high ranking players in many sports from Russia who did not wish to associate themselves with that piece of shit country.

      Even leaving the country and publicly saying you’ve done so and disavowing yourself from anything the damn place does is a good start.

      Reply

