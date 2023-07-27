Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Welp…

So this has happened:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump faced new charges Thursday in a case accusing him of illegally possessing classified documents, with prosecutors alleging that he asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct a federal investigation into the records.

The indictment includes new counts of obstruction and willful retention of national defense information, adding fresh detail to an indictment issued last month against Trump and a close aide. The additional charges came as a surprise at a time of escalating anticipation of a possible additional indictment in Washington over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

I continue to regret my failure to purchase popcorn futures at the appropriate time.

Open thread.

    dmsilev

      dmsilev

      So, if I have the scorecard correct, we currently have indictments from Manhattan, and from the Feds filing in Florida re: the stolen classified documents case, and Any Day Now we are expecting indictments in Georgia for election tampering and the feds in DC (probably?) for Jan 6. Coming up next month will be indictment in The Hague for crimes against hair styling and steak cooking.

    4. 4.

      Keith P.

      I just read the indictment.  It looks like pretty open-and-shut obstruction, but I’m still looking forward whatever defense Trump can come up with, helpfully presented via Truth Social instead of via his lawyers.  But we’ll still get some “That’s it?” articles tomorrow from someone like Rich Lowry or Hugh Hewitt.

    Greg

      Greg

      There is going to be serious pressure applied to Nauta to flip. He will be going to jail without a plea deal. Wonder how sure he is that Trump will be able to pardon him?

    Tehanu

      Tehanu

      Can’t celebrate until I see Fake Hair Fuhrer being perp-walked through the prison gates, but this is good news nonetheless.

    Ken

      Ken

      @dmsilev: I’m expecting whining — not necessarily from Trump — about the unfairness of charging him with so many crimes in so many jurisdictions.

    8. 8.

      Jerzy Russian

      At this rate he will have broken all of the commandments by the end of the month.  The Evangelicals will then say “who among us hasn’t broken all ten of them at some point?  In fact, recent research indicates that a better translation is ‘suggestion’ instead of ‘commandment’…”.

    9. 9.

      MazeDancer

      Having the top secret document that Trump was heard waving around is good. Being able to play the recording to the jury, also good.

      And Mr. Smith hasn’t even charged the Jan 6 case.

    11. 11.

      Albatrossity

      It is interesting that they have now identified the document that Mango Mussolini was waving around in Bedminster, telling folks that it was classified and that he couldn’t declassify it since he was not POTUS then. It’s #32 in the superseding indictment – classified information about military operations in a foreign country. They have it back, and he is toast.

    Ken

      Ken

      @MazeDancer: I’m hoping for more revelations about these new obstruction charges over the next couple days, much like after the previous charges the news somehow got hold of the recording of Trump bragging about the secret papers. Maybe an e-mail from him telling the flunkies to hide the boxes of classified documents by Tuesday because the archives people are coming Wednesday.

    hitchhiker

      hitchhiker

      Pete Strzok is over on twitter having a good time. Here he is toying with Mary Oliver’s poem, The Summer Day:

      I know how to delete the server,

      how to drain the pool,

      how to empty the pool, how to be idle and unindicted.

      Tell me, Trump Employee 4, what else should I have done?

      Doesn’t everything get deleted, and too soon?

      I’ll never get over seeing trump doing dramatic readings of Strzok’s private texts, or of the fact that our very own DOJ leaded those texts to the press for no reason except to embarrass him and Lisa Page.

    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      Teri’s been going through the new indictment…

      Short sub-thread:

      Teri Kanefield
      @[email protected]

      Okay time for a story.

      I was called to the FBI office to see some evidence against my client. Evidently my client tried to wipe his server clean. The FBI guy (obviously a computer geek) took great delight in showing me exactly how it looks when someone repeatedly tries to wipe a server clean.

      He had a PhD. I sat there listening thinking, “If only people knew how smart these guys were.”

      My client thought he HAD wiped the disk clean.

      1/

      tl;dr – These guys working for the DoJ know what they are doing. TIFG’s minions don’t have a chance.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    20. 20.

      mrmoshpotato

      @matt:

      expecting Turley to come out with ‘obstruction of justice isn’t a real crime’ any second now. 

      Is that before, during, or after he sucks a rotting horse’s ass?

    p.a.

      p.a.

      According to sources, didn’t Team tRump trot out the “there’ll be unrest if he’s indicted” chestnut at this week’s DoJ face-to-face?

      Cue Orwell:

      under the spreading Chestnut tree,

      I sold you

      and you sold me

    27. 27.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Matt Fuller @MEPFuller

      Here’s a fun one for you:
      Eric Swalwell and Kevin McCarthy recently got into it on the House floor.
      McCarthy threatened to kick Swalwell’s ass.
      Swalwell called him a pussy.
      McCarthy said say it again and I’ll punch you.
      Swallwell: “You. Are. A. Pussy.”

      paywalled story at The Daily Beast .

    28. 28.

      different-church-lady

      @Another Scott:

      The FBI guy (obviously a computer geek) took great delight in showing me exactly how it looks when someone repeatedly tries to wipe a server clean.

      “The 409 leaves quite a residue.”

    Jay

      Jay

      So this is interesting,……….

      Chris Papalia 🇦🇺🇺🇦🇹🇼Quokkafella
      @papalia_chris
      14h
      Replying to @P_Kallioniemi @DanKaszeta @dom_lucre
      Elon Musk, personally reinstating an account that showed child pornography really shows where his heart is.

      Dom deLuca, ( a noted conman, serial liar, and vatnick), who The Nazi Failson paid to stay on Xcrap,

      https://vatniksoup.com/en/soups/206

      posted Xcretable child porn on his Xcrement account today.

      Not the Child porn from the Dark sides of the web, but the really horrible stuff you have to have another pedo send you personally.

      So the Xcrement workers shut down the account, scrubbed the links from the servers, then reinstated the account.

      Felony much?

