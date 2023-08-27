Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Evening Open Thread: The GOP Grifter Speedrun

When it comes to Republican candidates, never say never in this fallen world, but I’m beginning to think Vivek chose to jump into the 2024 primaries because he expects to be in jail or in hiding by 2026.


Or, if the Ukrainians get their hands on him, in no condition to ‘run’…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    2. 2.

      eversor

      He’s also a Hindu that pushes that the US needs to go back to Christianity.  That’s the reason he’s popular.  I know some are going to “Hitler made the trains run on time” around Christianity but they need to get over it.  Republicanism is the symptom, Conservatism is the cancer, Christianity is the carcinogen.  Until that is admitted all efforts on this are useless.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      John S.

      It’s so great to see politicians like Pramila Jayapal and Kamala Harris out there because so many others of Desi background are just fucking awful (like Nikki Haley and Bobby Jindal).

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Betsy

      They’re all sociopaths.  All Republicans candidates are some degree of sociopath.

      Their voters are either idiots or sociopaths.

      or both.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      S Cerevisiae

      That tweet where he compared Ukraine to Afghanistan was offensive and showed how little he knows about either.

      Fuck that guy.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      C Stars

      @Betsy: yeah, this. Like if he wasn’t a corrupt grifter would he even be in the running? Those qualities seem to be top line job requirements for modern GOP candidates. I feel like that’s why the MAGAs hate Pence so much…sure, he’s shallow and incompetent, but he’s got at least an iota of honesty and that is verboten.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Anne Laurie

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation: If Chuck Todd were smarter, I’d think he was insidiously putting an idea in his viewers’ minds.

      Up-Chuck Todd ain’t paid to be smart, he’s paid to read off the script that’s put in front of him.  And he’s highly compensated because he does those readings with real verisimilitude!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      wjca

      @C Stars:

      if he wasn’t a corrupt grifter would he even be in the running? Those qualities seem to be top line job requirements for modern GOP candidates.

      I’m not sure it’s a requirement.  But it’s not an impediment at all.  So if you’re already a grifter, it could seem like an irresistible opportunity.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Scout211

      Ramaswamy is interested in Elon Musk as a White House adviser, he has said to multiple news outlets.  So we know who he is and we also know who his closest friends and donors are:

      It’s The Guardian but an interesting read

       

      Vivek Ramaswamy has described himself as an “outsider”, accusing rivals for the Republican presidential nomination of being “bought and paid for” by donors and special interests.

      But the 38-year-old Ohio-based venture capitalist, whose sharp-elbowed and angry display stood out in the first Republican debate this week, has his own close ties to influential figures from both sides of the political aisle.

      Prominent among such connections are Peter Thiel, the co-founder of tech giants PayPal and Palantir and a rightwing mega-donor, and Leonard Leo, the activist who has marshaled unprecedented sums in his push to stock federal courts with conservative judges.

      Ramaswamy is a Yale Law School friend of JD Vance, the author of the bestselling memoir Hillbilly Elegy who enjoyed success in finance before entering politics. At Yale, Vance and Ramaswamy attended what the New Yorker called an “intimate lunch seminar for select students” that was hosted by Thiel. Last year, backed by Thiel and espousing hard-right Trumpist views, Vance won a US Senate seat in Ohio.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jinchi

      Pekka Kallioniemi’s overview of Ramaswamy gives me serious George Santos vibes.
      Has anyone seen the two of them in the same room?​

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Mai Naem mobileI

      @eversor: if you think GOP evangelicals are going to vote for a Hindu you don’t know GOP evangelicals. That’s the number one reason Vivek won’t be there nominee.

      BTW this business scandal of his is not new. I don’t understand why reporters have not covered this already. He’s been registering in the polls for a while now. I think we heard about Cornel West’s child support and tax issues before we heard about Ramalamadingdong’s issues.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      karen marie

      Ramaswamy’s lack of understanding about how anything works is mind blowing.

      People who have given him money for his projects in the past must be among the stupidest people on the planet.  It simply is not reasonable to believe he has a better understanding of “business” than he does of the rules and laws surrounding elections.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      eclare

      @Scout211:

      I saw that and wondered about the phrasing “both sides of the political aisle?”  What both sides?  These are all hard right/libertarian nutjobs that Vivek associates with.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Tony Jay

      So Ramaswamy’s whole grift is to say whatever he thinks MAGATs want to hear to a news media desperate to normalise it in the hopes that he’ll be treated as a ‘serious presidential candidate’ long enough to stay out of jail for some kind of drug based con?

      Huh. Who’d have thought it. The super-positive brown guy dancing the jig for all those white supremacists is a bit of a fraud. Amazing. Totally out of the blue. I am so utterly nonplussed I can’t even cross my legs right now,

      And yet, after all that, he’s still less of an annoying gobshite than the Pontificating Pope of Predictability.

      Reply

