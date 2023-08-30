Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Someone Who Does Appear To Be Aging Out Of His Position of Power

Mitch McConnell is not well.  This happened today:

Mr. McConnell, 81, was taking questions from reporters after an event hosted by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce when he was asked for his thoughts on running for re-election in 2026. Mr. McConnell, who appeared thinner and frailer than he has in recent months, began to answer the question with a slight chuckle when he abruptly stopped speaking, standing motionless behind a lectern with his mouth pursed and his eyes wide.

When an aide approached to ask if he had heard the question, he mumbled “yes,” but he seemed unable to continue speaking or to move.

I wish I believed in hell (other than that we create for ourselves on our third rock from the sun); if I did I’d be certain that McConnell was bound for a very toasty eternity.  So I’m not going to pretend that his suffering offers any excuse for all the harm he’s wrought in power.

Still, I’ll admit to a certain empathy, if no sympathy; as I age and more bits work less well I do not wish that sense of encroaching limitation on myself or others. I don’t feel sorry for him; I do recognize that old age , as my grandmother-in-law was known to have said, is not for sissies.

Anyway, enough trying to parse my unwillingness to entertain a sense of earned punishment in these circumstances. The reality is that McConnell looks like he is really not in good shape. That leads directly to speculation on what comes once he is forced from the stage, whether by death or disability.  I have no real insight, except to channel Clubber Lang’s prediction for his upcoming bout with Rocky:

It will mean a vacancy for at least a little while in the Senate, on the order of a month or so.  KY law (changed in 2021 to hamstring its Democratic governor) requires the governor to appoint a senator from a list supplied by the state party to which the previous incumbent belonged. The seat must be filled within three weeks of receiving that list, and if I’m Andy Breashears, I’d wait till the last day the law allows.  In the meantime, the GOP Senators would have to choose a new leader, a process that I’m sure will be marked by much hilarity.

Which is, I guess, an appropriate postscript to McConnell’s legacy: leaving all he touches worse for his passage through this time and place.

This thread is as open as the IHOP on Soldiers Field Road in Boston.

Image: Vincent van Gogh, Old man with a stick, 1882

    1. 1.

      MattF

      Since the two ‘lapses’ we know about happened in public, one can assume it’s happening in private as well. So, it’s bad.

    2. 2.

      RaflW

      Oh! He froze at the podium a second time. I imagine he’ll leave the Senate when dead, but that’s just so gruesome.

    4. 4.

      Ryan

      Oh, that roach Thune will take over leadership.  He swore to term limits back in the 90s if I recall correctly.

    5. 5.

      RaflW

      Any of the top names bandied about as the possible next minority leader will be both more MAGA and more trashy than McConnell, and I gainsay they’ll be less effective and skilled.

      To some extent that may not portend well for many of the nations residents in that there is and will continue to be real work for Congress to do, but it will make for some fascinating (to the terminally politically obsessed, ahem, like me) clownshow antics.

    6. 6.

      bbleh

      Just a question of when, not if, and whether it happens gracefully or because of some public episode that can’t be talked away.  Pretty sure the Republican Cardinals have been discussing the passing of the Pope for some time, and the transition will be smooth, as befits the Elders of the Grand Old Party

      @RaflW: not entirely sure about that.  Of the names I’ve seen discussed, one is indeed more MAGA, but he’s a freshman and I can’t see them electing him, and the others are either middle-of-the-road or old-line.  They’re all at least MAGA-adjacent, of course, but so is McConnell.

    8. 8.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      I read that Beshear thinks the law about appointing a replacement may be in violation of Kentucky’s constitution. If so he may be taking the issue to court which could delay things considerably. Or at least the threat gives him some leverage over who the nominees are.

    9. 9.

      JoyceH

      @MattF: Just what I was thinking. Surely he doesn’t only freeze at a podium. And the smoothness of his staff – they’re familiar with this and know what to do.

    10. 10.

      MattF

      Someone will make a grab for power, and there will be a split between MAGA and non-MAGA Senators.  Not very different from the House, I predict.

    12. 12.

      TriassicSands

      I’ve come to believe that aging helps prepare us to accept death

      I wish I knew what would get McConnell to accept retirement.

    13. 13.

      hotshoe

      If I were a prayer-type person, I would pray that Mitch falls down dead in the Senate the next time this happens. Why? because I don’t want any of his corrupt supporters to be able to fake comfort that he “died peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones” — like telling your kids the sweet little lie that their sick doggie has gone to live at a farm out in the country.

      Would it make any difference to the political outcome in the long run? Not really. But I’m petty, and I want them to be at least a little bit discomfited by the shock and the stink of their old man, dying as he lived to cause the most possible harm.

    15. 15.

      Feathers

      LOL. Many memories of the Soldiers Field Road IHOP. In my friend group it was the location for where interventions were held to gather to convince a friend that a breakup was was really in her best interest. Or to offer consolation when someone was dumped. Or to celebrate when someone finally dumped the MF. It was actually kind of odd to go there with my family.

      The Harvard Square IHOP is interesting to walk by because it’s almost entirely frequented by out of towners who are clearly relieved to be eating in someplace that they recognize from home.

    16. 16.

      RaflW

      Another thing about McConnell: he has been prodigious at shaking down corporations and wealthy sh*ts for his PACs. Which are then (reportedly) quite ruthless and strategic about funding GOP Senate runs.

      I don’t doubt that other Republican senators, and some holdover Mitchie campaign & PAC staffers, can raise money. But one does read about donor fatigue/disinterest/anxiety about the value of funding p.o.s. candidates like Tuberville.

      So I hold some hope that ol’ Mitch riding into the sunset of his years also triggers some painful money challenges for the Grotesque Old Party.

    19. 19.

      Tom Levenson

      @Feathers: The Soldiers Field Road IHOP played an important role in post excess carbohydrate cures while I was in college–back when I still thought that the house blueberry “syrup” was edible.

