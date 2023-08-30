Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 553: The Russian Bombardment of Civilians and Civilian Targets Continues

War for Ukraine Day 553: The Russian Bombardment of Civilians and Civilian Targets Continues

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Quick housekeeping note: we are all good here! Power never went out, some branches down on the property, but none of it on the house or roof. We were, once again, very, very lucky!

The Russians opened up on Ukrainian civilian targets again overnight:

Last night, russians attacked Ukraine with 28 cruise missiles and 16 Shahed UAVs.
All missiles and 15 drones have been shot down.
@CinC_AFU

Unfortunately, there are killed and injured civilians, as well as ruined buildings, as a result of falling fragments of destroyed missiles and drones.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

No queues: MMCs’ work digitalization is of great importance – address by the President of Ukraine

30 August 2023 – 22:37

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

A report for the day.

First of all, the NSDC. I held a meeting today. As I said earlier, there was only one issue – MMCs.

The inspection of military medical commissions across the country is underway. Law enforcers will complete it soon. And there are already several conclusions.

It is necessary to check a significant number of decisions of the military medical commissions on disability and unfitness for military service that were made after February 24. Today, the relevant statistics were presented at the National Security and Defense Council. There are examples of regions where the number of people removed from the military register due to the MMC’s decision has increased tenfold since February last year. It is absolutely clear what these decisions are. Corrupt decisions. And in the criminal proceedings that are currently underway against the staff of MMCs and MSECs, it is even clearer how many decisions could have been falsified. Law enforcement officers have already clearly identified unreasonable MMCs’ decisions. Specific evidence has been recorded. It has been presented behind closed doors. Different regions of the country, different TRCs, different officials. The bribes range from 3 to 15 thousand dollars. They will be held accountable.

The list of those who went abroad due to obviously dubious decisions of MMCs will be analyzed separately. First of all, due to the decisions of those who have already been caught taking bribes. We are talking about at least thousands of people.

We will also address the issue that almost all commanders in the field are referring to – the concept of so-called limited fitness. For a very long time, this concept allowed for manipulation in the manning of units. In particular, combat brigades. Everything related to fitness or unfitness for military service must be as clear as possible. So that a person understands how he or she can help the defense, and so that the units have clarity on who will be joining them.

And a very important point is the digitalization of the MMCs’ work. No more queues. No more wandering around to find or sign the right paper. All this can be ensured electronically and by the presence of the necessary military personnel at the place where the medical examination takes place, if it is in a civilian medical institution. Government officials will complete this digitalization work. And we need full accessibility in all areas of the civilian medical system for the purpose of undergoing the MMC’s examination. Some regions, such as Volyn, have ensured this one hundred percent. And another example is that in Kyiv, almost nothing has been done to allow people to undergo the MMC’s examination in civilian medical institutions.

Therefore, the military command, the medical sector, and all levels of government must work as actively as possible to resolve this issue.

The second topic for today is our international agenda. We are actively preparing for the negotiations and meetings scheduled for September. I have held meetings with international relations officials, with our ambassadors in the respective countries. We clearly see which leaders we need to meet and negotiate with, and what results we have to bring to Ukraine.

The third issue is the European Union. I held a large meeting with representatives of the parliament, government officials, and our international relations officials on our readiness for the launch of membership negotiations with the EU. The implementation of the recommendations. The necessary bills that have already been prepared and need to be passed in the parliament. 226 votes for each decision for Ukraine in the European Union is an obligation.

And a few more things.

Peace Formula. Today, a new meeting was held with representatives of diplomatic missions on the implementation of the Peace Formula. Andriy Yermak chaired it. And today, there were 11 more diplomats, bringing the total to more than 70 diplomatic missions involved. This is a very good dynamic. And there can be even more participating states. The world majority will be with us.

The Peace Formula is designed so that every country and every leader can demonstrate their capabilities for the sake of a common result, for a just and lasting peace.

And our air defense. I thank every warrior who defends Ukrainian skies every day and every night. We are working very hard to provide Ukraine with new air defense systems. Now is not the time to talk publicly about the details, but negotiations on additional air defense systems are ongoing with our various partners. Step by step, we are bringing this success closer for Ukraine.

Glory to everyone who fights and works for Ukraine! I thank everyone in the world who helps!

Glory to Ukraine!

The cost:

A childhood dream. In an art therapy session, 9-year-old Kamila illustrated her dream: to have her father, who perished in the war, return to Earth as an angel. They are all angels – our heroes – safeguarding their little ones in dreams as they slumber.
Story: Pierre Polard
📷 Patryck Jaracz

I meant to include this video yesterday and forgot until after the post had been up for several hours, so it goes in tonight. Since I don’t know the nym of the commenter who sent it to me, just the person’s real name, feel free to sound off in the comments and take credit it for sending it across. Thanks!

Last night in comments way2blue asked:

The past few weeks we’ve seen repeated complaints from unnamed Pentagon & intelligence officials—nitpicking the pace & focus of the Ukrainian counter offensive.My question to you is why?Could you offer insight into their motives?  Seems counter-productive & perverse.

Are their military assessments not being taken seriously by the White House?So they leak to the public hoping for traction?Or the opposite?Is Russian framing hardwired within segments of the Biden administration?Are they left over from the Trump administration?Scapegoating?Something else?

Thanks as always for your professional insights into so many facets of war in Ukraine.

You are most welcome. Thank you for the kind words. To answer your question, I do not know. Some of this stuff has leaked to WaPo’s David Ignatius, who is considered to be the go to source for the Intel Community leadership to get information they want out to the public out to the public. But since these concerns and complaints are being made anonymously I have no idea if these are senior people with permission to leak or they’re frustrated career folks or they’re uniformed or civilian. What I do know is that all this does is help the Russians with their information warfare campaign.

Speaking of Biden administration statements, this is interesting:

Here’s the screen grab from Rozen’s tweet above:

Screen grab of a statement regarding Russian-DPRK cooperation made by John Kirby.

This would be an authorized disclosure of information/intelligence.

Andriy Zagorodnyuk, the former Ukrainian Minister of Defense, did an interesting interview yesterday with Christianne Amanpour:

Verbove:

 

This is very, very bad. The Ukrainians cannot afford to lose any pilots or aviation assets.

Suspilne has the (machine translated) details:

August 29 on Bakhmut direction died six pilots from the 18th separate brigade of army aviation named after Igor Sikorsky. This happened during the combat task.

This was reported to the Public by a spokesman for the brigade Eugene Rakita.

The fallen had officer ranks. One of them — comes from Poltavshchyna, the rest – from other regions of Ukraine, the spokesman added.

 

For you Russian equipment go boom enthusiasts:

A bunch of locations in Russia and Russian occupied Crimea were attacked by drones last night:

Drone attack on six Russian regions reported:
– Pskov airport: four Il-76 military transport aircraft damaged;
– Bryansk: Kremniy El microelectronics factory on fire
– Kaluga: oil reservoir hit
– Moscow
– Oryol
– Ryazan

Sevastopol and the bay attacked by naval drones.

Is everything still according to plan?

The Financial Times has details:

Ukrainian drones struck seven Russian regions overnight, destroying several military cargo planes, in Kyiv’s most sweeping unmanned aerial attack inside enemy territory since Moscow invaded last year.

Videos showed nighttime blasts of rocket fire over the city of Pskov close to Russia’s border with Estonia. Flames could be seen rising over the city’s military-civilian airport as Russian air defences attempted to take down the drones. According to state news agency Tass, at least four Ilyushin Il-76 planes, large military cargo carriers, were destroyed in the Pskov attack.

Drones also attacked targets in the Oryol, Kaluga and Ryazan regions, and in Bryansk, where they aimed for the local television tower, among other buildings. Another drone aiming for Moscow was shot down in the Ruzsky district west of the city, the Russian defence ministry claimed.

In Bryansk, the region’s governor, said they had shot down seven drones overnight and in the early morning hours.

The airport in Pskov was closed to civilian use on Wednesday, Russia’s aviation agency said. The governor said authorities needed to assess whether there had been any damage to its landing strip.

Emergency services told the Tass state news agency that four Il-76 planes were damaged. “A fire started, two aircraft are engulfed in flames,” it said.

Ukraine has steadily extended its ability to strike targets deeper behind enemy lines. It has used foreign-supplied artillery and missile systems, such as US Himars and British Storm shadow missiles, to hit Russian targets on Ukrainian soil.

But to strike within Russian territory, Ukraine has had to develop homegrown solutions as its western allies have refused to give it weapons to attack Russia itself.

Such attacks “have military utility”, Mick Ryan, a former Australian general and frequent commentator on the war in Ukraine, said on social media, because they “could force redeployment of Russian air force assets from Ukraine”.

Since Ukrainian drones fly more slowly and at a lower altitude than missiles, and are often made of non-metallic parts, analysts say they have sometimes been able to dodge Russian air defences.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s improved air defences have been increasingly able to intercept Russian aerial attacks. Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight that left at least two dead and two wounded. But Ukrainian air defences managed to down all 28 missiles and 15 out of the 16 Russian drones, according to Valery Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces.

Much more at the link!

The Financial Times also brings this excellent piece by Bronwen Maddox, the Director of Chatham House:

Of the two startling images that circled the globe last week, only one should prompt a foreign policy rethink for the UK and its allies. It is not the flaming wreckage of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane near Moscow. The dramatic death of the leader of the Wagner group, widely predicted since his attempted mutiny against Vladimir Putin in June, told us nothing new. This assumed demonstration of theatrical brutality only strengthens Ukraine’s resolve in the fight against Putin.

It is the police mugshot of Donald Trump that deserves more thought. Carefully posed (he chose to glower rather than smile under the combed sweep of his hair) and immediately circulated by his team as a symbol of his supposed martyrdom, it drove his poll ratings only higher. The image will dominate next year’s presidential campaign (in which he holds the overwhelming lead for the Republican nomination). US District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Monday set a start date of March 4 2024 for his federal criminal trial on charges of alleged election interference, one day before “Super Tuesday”, when Republican voters in more than a dozen states head to the polls to pick their nominee.

British foreign policy, like that in much of Europe and many democracies beyond, is based on the presumption that the US in some sense always remains the same. Its presidents, its policies, its wars of choice come and go. But America upholds the principle of international institutions even if it rails against some of them or funds them sporadically. It continues to pick up the giant’s share of the tab for Nato, above all.

Those assumptions are confounded if Donald Trump is elected again. His critics say that surely he would not win more support than in 2016, but President Joe Biden’s stumbles, literal and figurative, and the unpopularity of Kamala Harris as vice-president have left the Democrat vote vulnerable.

Dealing with Trump in the White House again would present problems on a different scale. In a second term, he would be a president who had denied the result of one election and rejected the legal process of being held to account for that. He would have an utterly different conception of America’s role in the world and the nature of its democracy at home, of the rule of law at home and abroad. And so would the US voters who elected him.

At that point, the US becomes, for its allies, a different country altogether. The implications for global institutions, for international law and order, for predictability of a world superpower are stark. That they are barely discussed in published foreign policy is perhaps because of concern about jeopardising current relationships. But the prospect of the US being led by a president who denies the principles of American democracy is likely enough that this is no longer a good excuse.

Much, much more at the link!

I want to make an important point in light of Maddox’s op-ed. For those who think that Trump could not or would not be elected again in 2024 you need to realize that it is possible that he could or would be. Given the nature of the electoral college Trump still has the same 30% chance of getting reelected that he did in 2016. The revolt and insurrection of his followers is ongoing. Unlike in the 1860s, this is actually a civil war albeit a cold to lukewarm one. We sit the warmer to hotter spikes multiple times a week. This past week we saw them at UNC and in Jacksonville and in several other places. Yes, Trump and some of the more/most senior co-conspirators in the attempt to overthrow the constitutional order and the constitution itself have finally be indicted. That’s great. There is no way to know if Trump will actually be held accountable. In half the states, as I wrote about Florida last night in response to a question in the comments to hurricane update thread, we have illiberal managed Christian herrenvolk democracy:

[Florida] has been gerrymandered within an inch of its life and DeStupid also controls the courts as he’s appointed the majority of the state supreme and appeals court judges over the last five plus years. The state is a managed white Christian herrenvolk illiberal democracy run on behalf of DeStupid’s ambitions and the oligarchs that fund them.

Over half the states are just like Florida in terms of GOP trifectas. Right now Robin Vos, the Speaker of the Wisconsin House is working to overthrow the last judicial election. The minute he files the impeachment charges against the new state supreme court justice she is suspended from all further judicial activities. Meaning she can’t rule on anything and the state supreme court is a 3-3 deadlock, which essentially neuters it. Bloomberg just published a piece on how the GOP majorities and supermajorities in red state legislatures are subverting the Democratic municipal governments inside their states. These governments are usually in the largest urban areas.

In red states across the South, Republican legislatures are increasingly interfering in the governance of Democratic cities by blocking liberal reforms and often dictating conservative policies in their place. In Texas, Republicans overrode measures in Austin and Dallas guaranteeing water breaks for construction workers and blocked cities’ ability to mandate paid leave for workers. In Mississippi, Republicans created a separate police force and court system for a majority White part of the heavily Black capital city of Jackson, prompting the US Department of Justice to file a complaint calling the move “racially discriminatory.” In Missouri, Republicans forced Kansas City to increase spending on policing and have been trying to take control of police oversight in St. Louis, which would reverse the outcome of a statewide ballot initiative passed 10 years ago.

Much, much more at the link.

As I’ve written here before: an insurrection (or revolt or rebellion or civil war) that goes unpunished is practiced. The only way to ensure that it is stopped is a transparent response that happens quickly. The response in regard to the leadership to the 6 January revolt and the ongoing insurrection and cold to lukewarm civil war has neither been transparent nor quick. The only reason it is happening at the Federal level is that former Speaker Pelosi set up the January 6th Committee in order to shame AG Garland into doing more than pencil whipping whatever DOJ was doing around the executive suite of the building. The US is being internally subverted – out administered – in conjunction with the non-kinetic elements of a world war being waged against us by Russia. Our domestic institutions are sclerotic, unstable, and in need of significant TLC. The international order we established after WW II is in similarly bad shape and, because we are in a world war being waged against us and our allies by Russia, despite no one in the Biden administration being willing to even consider that reality, let alone admit it, once that war concludes the global system we have all been living in is going to be remade whether we like it or not. Think I’m being hyperbolic, here’s Fiona Hill’s assessment:

“This is a great power conflict, the third great power conflict in the European space in a little over a century,” Hill says. “It’s the end of the existing world order. Our world is not going to be the same as it was before.”

Part of the problem is that conceptually, people have a hard time with the idea of a world war. It brings all kinds of horrors to mind — the Holocaust and the detonation of nuclear weapons in Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the dawning of the nuclear age. But if you think about it, a world war is a great power conflict over territory which overturns the existing international order and where other states find themselves on different sides of the conflict. It involves economic warfare, information warfare, as well as kinetic war.

We’re in the same situation. Again, Putin invaded Ukraine in 2014, exactly 100 years after Germany invaded Belgium and France — and just in the same way that Hitler seized the Sudetenland, annexed Austria and invaded Poland. We’re having a hard time coming to terms with what we’re dealing with here. This is a great power conflict, the third great power conflict in the European space in a little over a century. It’s the end of the existing world order. Our world is not going to be the same as it was before.

People worry about this being dangerous hyperbole. But we have to really accept what the situation is to be able to respond appropriately. Each war has been fought differently. Modern wars involve information space and cyberspace, and we’ve seen all of these at play here. And, in the 21st century, these are economic and financial wars. We’re all-in on the financial and economic side of things.

Much, much more at the link.

If you don’t think Trump can be elected again in 2024 you are deluding yourself. If you don’t think he will then capitalize on being elected and quickly move to overturn the constitutional order and the Constitution in the name of protecting them to establish an illiberal, managed white Christian herrenvolk democracy then you haven’t been paying attention. The greatest domestic threat to the US would be a second Trump administration. It would also be the greatest threat to the international order and global system. The US would hand Ukraine, as well as Moldova over to Russia. And the Baltics would likely be in play too because Trump will pull the US out of NATO. He just announced he’d impose a set of tarriffs and start a trade war that would crash both the US and global economies. None of this is written in stone. Our fate is not utterly binding. There are a lot of dynamics in play, such as the continued effects of the Dobbs decision. However, we are dealing with a civil war inside and related to a world war and if we don’t get our heads around this soon we will wake up in November 2024 and it will be too late.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There is a new Patron slideshow at his official TikTok. These don’t embed here, so click through if you want to see it.

Open thread!

    1. 1.

      Citizen Alan

      A hundred years from now (assuming our species survives that long), historians will say that World War 3 took place in 2016. It was fought entirely in cyberspace, and the victory of Czar Putin’s New Russian Empire was so absolute that Great Britain willingly committed national suicide and America inflicted what may yet be fatal wounds on its polity. I genuinely don’t see how the country survives the next twenty years. Not unless the Millennials give up on gun control and start stockpiling weapons at a faster pace than the orcs of the right wing.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Freemark

      Seeing President Zelenskyy at the ceremony greeting the family of the fallen really fucks with my allergies.

      How anyone in the West can observe Zelenskyy, observe Putin,  then choose Putin and Russia blows my fucking mind. It’s a moral test like choosing Trump x1000. It ain’t a difference of opinion, it’s a difference in morality. I really can’t trust the humanity of those who choose like that and that includes family.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Cameron

      I wish it was harder to believe that Trump couldn’t get elected again.  But that is a very real possibility.  I can’t begin to imagine what everyday American life would be like – certainly nothing like it is now.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Freemark

      @Cameron: The, probably wrongly attributed, Chinese curse “May you live in interesting times” comes to mind. The power gained by Trumpians (racists, misogynists, etc.)  may actually not last long if he was elected, but the instability would probably last for decades here and globally.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      This is important to say because it really is easy to lose sight of the stakes sometimes, at least for me. (I’m sure Ukrainians don’t have that problem.) Thanks, Adam.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chetan Murthy

      For those who think that Trump could not or would not be elected again in 2024 you need to realize that it is possible that he could or would be. Given the nature of the electoral college Trump still has the same 30% chance of getting reelected that he did in 2016. The revolt and insurrection of his followers is ongoing. Unlike in the 1860s, this is actually a civil war albeit a cold to lukewarm one. We sit the warmer to hotter spikes multiple times a week. This past week we saw them at UNC and in Jacksonville and in several other places.

      Adam, I think this is really important.  Two thoughts occurred to me:

      1. Murc (of Murc’s Law) noted over a year ago that *given the structural advantages the GrOPers enjoy*, it’s a lead-pipe cinch that they’ll gain the trifecta sometime in the next 10-15 years.  Sure, maybe not in 2024.  But if so, only b/c the dice rolled well for our side, *not* because the GrOPers have been defanged.  It’s a *lead-pipe cinch* they’ll take the trifecta.  And when they do, there’s every chance that democracy in America will be ended.
      2. Barbara F. Walter wrote a book about civil wars: _How Civil Wars Start: And How to Stop Them_.  And the things you note about the stochastic violence that flared up at UNC and Jacksonville are precisely the things she talks about.

      I feel blessed that you’ve been running this seminar series for all of us, about the peril our Republic faces.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      oldster

      Reading Zelenskyy’s daily address today I noticed something I should have picked up on a long time ago:

      He writes it as though he is a subordinate updating his superiors.  Here are the tasks I have been working on. Here’s the progress I have made. Here’s what I still need to do.

      It perfectly reflects his ethos of being a literal servant of the people.

      And from the sublime to the ridiculous:

      Yeah, Trump, yeah, doom and gloom. We’re going to survive the next 20 years, and many more years than that. But how well those years go is partly up to us. So, recommit yourself to the cause of doing something to make those years go better. Dedicate yourself to the great task remaining before us, as someone once said.

      And keep your chin up. As Josh Marshall likes to say, optimism is not an evidentiary stance, but a moral stance.

      You may have seen — if you have not, then I cannot recommend it — footage from the evacuation of a wounded Ukrainian soldier earlier today. He is in considerable pain, and clearly wounded in several places. And while his comrades help him out of a trench using a tarp as a makeshift stretcher, he begins to sing the Ukrainian anthem. Not well, but with as much strength as he can muster. His friends join in.

      We don’t know what the next years will bring us. But we must have the courage to sing the songs of our nation, even during setbacks, even when we are suffering, even when we think we may not make it. We owe it to each other, to our descendants, and to those who suffered far worse than we have, but still made a joyful noise.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      zhena gogolia

      I’m glad you’re all safe.

      Those assumptions are confounded if Donald Trump is elected again. His critics say that surely he would not win more support than in 2016, but President Joe Biden’s stumbles, literal and figurative, and the unpopularity of Kamala Harris as vice-president have left the Democrat vote vulnerable.

      Fuck her.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Old School

      Regarding Zelenskyy’s address, are people bribing their way out of being drafted?  Is that how it should be interpreted?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Omnes Omnibus: I think what he means  is, the probability is high enough *just based on structural factors and Duverger’s Law* that over 4-5 trials, they’re going to win one of them.  And I agree with him.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Dan B

      Thanks for the WW III and Cold Civil War analysis.  It’s felt that way to me since 2016 and is ramping up.  We watched the PVS special series on the Troubles and it seemed like watching the current USA with a brogue.  There are too many Americans who are not paying heed or who want to do nothing to disturb their shopping and entertainment – bread and circuses.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Alison Rose

      I am not naive to the risk of TIFG being elected again, but when people write things like this:

      President Joe Biden’s stumbles, literal and figurative, and the unpopularity of Kamala Harris as vice-president

      I don’t see how that helps our side. (With the caveat that I don’t know the author’s political party.) His “literal stumbles” is ableist bullshit, and as for figurative, literally every single politician who has ever lived has made “figurative stumbles” and acting like that’s a bad scary thing is inane. Also, Harris is not actually that unpopular, unless the person claiming so chooses to completely ignore POC, which tells me a lot more about the person making the claim than the object of said claim. If we want to avoid TIFG being reelected, the path to doing that does not include shitting all over our candidates.

      (Note: I’m not accusing you, Adam, of shitting on them.)

      Watching that video of Zelenskyy giving out the posthumous awards should show every fucking Democrat, Independent (or as I call them, spineless ignoramuses), and the roughly 11 Republicans who have somehow retained a few molecules of their souls what it means to actually be a patriot and to actually fight for something, what a real leader looks like, what integrity looks like. Getting out the vote doesn’t just mean getting people to their polling places — it means getting them to understand why they need to go, and what is truly at stake when they mark their ballots. But that doesn’t mean only emphasizing how horrible the other side is. It also means highlighting how good our side is. Because our side is really fucking good, “literal and figurative stumbles” and all.

      Anyway.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      oldster

      Omnes and others, — thanks. And just one more story, to tell you where I’m coming from.

      Before COVID came, I used to sing with a wonderful choir, led by the son of an African Methodist Episcopalian preacher, and mostly composed of members of the Black church. There was also a minority of us pallid people in it, drawn by our love of spirituals and gospel music, the foundations of all genuinely American music to this day.

      At our first rehearsal after Election 2016, a number of us were staggering, shell-shocked at the enormousness of the catastrophe that had occurred. We had just lost the Presidency. We had lost Congress. We had lost the Supreme Court. The police departments were going to turn into fascist enforcers of the new Trump regime. We felt that we were cut off from every avenue of recourse or appeal. We felt despair.

      And our choir director beamed at us with weary amusement, and said, “do you understand now, what my people have lived through for the last four centuries? Do you understand, a little better, why we sing these songs?”

      When have Black Americans ever been able to say, “well, we lost the Senate this time, but we still retain a solid lock on the House and the Presidency”? When have they been able to say, “if the Supreme Court turns against us, we know that we can count on Congress to protect us”? Or, “if vandals and thugs attack us, at least we can always call the Police for protection”?

      There is no realistic political outcome for the next 20 years that will make White Americans worse off than Black Americans, on average, have been for the last 400 years. If they can sing songs of courage, hope, and resistance, then so must we. I may be an atheist, but I’m convinced that God don’t want no coward soldiers in his band.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rPTVqkdMz7I

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Adam L Silverman

      @oldster: I am not suggesting this is written in stone. It isn’t. I am stating that unless we are clear eyed about what is actually going on we’re going to be very unpleasantly surprised and things are going to get far uglier than most can imagine really fast.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Lyrebird

      @zhena gogolia: You mean the writer (Madddox), not Madam VP, right?

       

      Adam, if a US citizen wrote a letter to a Ukr govt official apologizing for the dumb_ss questions they get asked by US-based journalists, would that be a violation of that law against contacting foreign governments?

      (ETA: I watched the Amanpour interview, and I know she is one of the best,  but jeepers creepers no this war is not something they wanted or can script.  Seriously!)

       

       

       

      @oldster:

      Keep on preaching! And if you find the link with the soldier singing through the pain, please post it. Maybe someone else has it.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Elizabelle

      It occurs to me that Bronwen Maddox of Chatham House is going by what she can extrapolate from talking to people she knows, in government and formerly so, and from the US press.  Maybe think tanks too.

      And:  how often do you see photos of Biden, or engaging stories about what his Presidency has accomplished?

      I think the FTF Nepotism Hire NY Times punches way too high here.  Every single day:  a prominent photo of Trump, often entering or exiting his airplane.  Trump, Trump, Trump.

      The WaPost is similar.  It’s like Biden is the incredible disappearing President, only that is because he is working effectively on his priorities, and is not a drama llama.

      WHAT stumbles?  Maybe Bronwen hangs out with Mr. and Mrs. Peter Baker, and people of that ilk, and feels that she is getting an objective view of the United States.

      Kamala being unpopular.  Hello, does Bronwen know a lot of Democratic voters?  James Fallows had a really good recent post about people who are undercovered in the media.  I give you: actual Democratic voters.  Not just the excitable social media types.

      Look at the major MSM websites.  Look for Biden.  He is not often there.  It’s insane.

      They’re undermining him.  Do you think by accident?  Maybe negligence, but maybe not.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Adam L Silverman

      @zhena gogolia: She’s responding to how the US journalists who cover politics are reporting and how that is being internalized by Americans. When you look at the polling data what she is describing in that pull quote is accurate. And when you review what is being published as news and commentary those track right along.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Alison Rose: That entire paragraph is fucking GrOPer agitprop, right down to “the Democrat vote”.  I don’t know what Ms. Maddox’s politics are, but I gotta wonder.  Then again, the UK is going down the right-wing shitter, so maybe she’s just try’nna, y’know, “bothsides” it.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Bex: Thank you! I really do appreciate you emailing it to me. And I need more sleep because I just rechecked the email and you did include your nym.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jay

      @Old School:

      Yes. Medical staff and Conscription Staff have been taking bribes, (or demanding bribes) to both provide immunity from service, and the ability to leave Ukraine.

      One Military Conscription officer amassed over $5million dollars in cash and assets, most stashed outside Ukraine.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      oldster

      @Adam L Silverman:

      Adam — I definitely did not take you to be dooming and glooming, just saying that forewarned is forearmed. We have a lot of work to do to avoid the worst and aim at the best, and there’s no point in denying it or minimizing it.

      Reply

