Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Yup, Mitch Is Glitching, Again

by | 26 Comments

And he’s being treated like any other aging, failing autocrat — the bottom feeders and sycophants who remain on his staff are busily working to scrape the gilding off the walls and steal the resalable goods out of his closets while they still can, propping him up for ‘live events’ before friendly audiences…

From what I see of right-wing twitter, Republicans are currently divided between calling McConnell a RINO who should hurry up and die already, and insisting that ‘Sleepy Joe’ is just as physically incapable of doing his job. Of course, President Biden has more class (political / emotional intelligence) than to respond in kind…



Opinions differ…

No doubt, whoever the Kentucky GOP chooses as a replacement will be a worse person than McConnell, but I don’t believe they’ll be anywhere near as effective, so I’m willing to risk it!

    2. 2.

      chrome agnomen

      yeah, he can live for another 20 years as far as I’m concerned.   in exquisite pain, with no recourse.   and let Kentucky keep re-electing him in that state.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Hildebrand

      I have compassion for anyone who is suffering.  That said, I can’t muster any sympathy for someone who seemed to absolutely revel in the suffering of others.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      wenchacha

      Multiverse forgive me, I feel something for the human being in poor health. I also recognize that this particular human has never found a point so low that he said “we won’t go there.”

      He is a depraved version of human, at least to my unschooled eye. I don’t know why he is twisted in that way. But he sure is.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      My Suwannee River aunties and uncles who were in the path of this morning’s storm are all accounted for and tolerably comfortable, so WHEW!

      What a day! It will be weird working tomorrow as if it’s just a regular old Thursday. And yet it will be, at least for those of us who didn’t get squashed this time.

      Also, I made a pot of jambalaya this evening, and it was GOOD!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      People get sick and die. Including people in power. It’ll happen to me one day. Life goes on. I’m having a hard time getting caught up in the drama of it all.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ruckus

      His replacement will have zero seniority and they will have to find a new majority leader. That should be fun to watch….

      And I agree they likely will go with most worthless, asinine, doofus they can find.

      I also agree with Jean-Michel Connard – after his run the country isn’t better, it’s the opposite. And his replacement will be as I described above. So at least we won’t be going any lower

       

      Oh and I’m having fun this week – it’s jury duty week. At least I don’t have to go to a courthouse and sit in a room all day waiting for the boredom to either go away or kill me. But LA does this thing now, they email me every night and tell me that tomorrow you don’t have to show up or you do. This is better, but not much.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Basilisc

      The US political system – where anonymous billionaires buy and sell legislators, laws, judges, and judicial decisions, at every level of government- is McConnell’s legacy.

      Along with the Republican Party’s strategy of staying in power by rigging the rules of the game. 

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Hungry Joe

      McConnell probably doesn’t retire in order to spend time with his family because his daughters — progressives all, I believe — won’t have anything to do with him.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Betty Cracker

      @Ruckus: My guess is Thune, that sun-kissed son of the prairie™️, will be the consensus replacement after a very ugly knife-fight between Rick Scott and assorted others. The uglier the better!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Steeplejack

      “He was eventually lead led away.”

      Autocorrect and voice-to-text are killing us. Also general sloppiness.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Ruckus

      @Betty Cracker:

      The uglier the better!

      I see we think alike.

      But come on, how could it not be ugly? Wanna bet they hate each other as much as they seem to hate almost every other breathing human?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      MattF

      @Betty Cracker: I can see Scott trying to divide-and-conquer the Republican Senate caucus. It’ll be interesting to see who is truly die-hard MAGA in the Senate— McConnell’s dominance has made that question moot.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Dman

      Look I despise Mitch as much as everyone else,  but it looks like emotions got the better of him and his past evils starting flowing through his thoughts

      Reply
    25. 25.

      grumbles

      I doubt this particular combination of dysfunction, pathos and sad weirdness is uniquely American, but sometimes it sure seems like the way we do it is particularly bald and shameless.

      I have no idea, of course, but given the extent to which he’s a political animal with his identity entirely wrapped up in being King of the Senate, it would not surprise me if he intends to keep at it until he drops dead on the Senate dais. It just seems like it would be so much better for literally everyone, him and the country included, to have options here.

      Official Senatorial Old Folks’ Home, complete with fake chambers they can cosplay in? Or just a glue factory around back?

      (I still maintain the proper approach to Don Trump’s presidency would have been to route all his calls and tweets to actors, pipe produced video in to the Situation Room, and generally give him a great Disney-style Presidential Experience(tm) while the rest of us could have gotten on with life. Hell, he could still be in there, King of America. Put a bubble over the White House and write it off, it would have been a small price to pay.)

      Reply

