Is anyone else grossed out by the staffer winking to/at the press? https://t.co/WjeyBsIdk3 — Luke Watson (@LukeWatsonCMF) August 30, 2023

And he’s being treated like any other aging, failing autocrat — the bottom feeders and sycophants who remain on his staff are busily working to scrape the gilding off the walls and steal the resalable goods out of his closets while they still can, propping him up for ‘live events’ before friendly audiences…

You gotta understand, if he can’t stay in office those McConnell staffers will have to find new jobs https://t.co/jvxTSx345D — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) August 30, 2023

From what I see of right-wing twitter, Republicans are currently divided between calling McConnell a RINO who should hurry up and die already, and insisting that ‘Sleepy Joe’ is just as physically incapable of doing his job. Of course, President Biden has more class (political / emotional intelligence) than to respond in kind…

Biden calls McConnell “a good friend.” Says he’s trying to get in touch with him today but doesn’t know enough about incident. When I asked if he believes McConnell is fit to serve and should run for re-election, @POTUS dodges, turns to @SecMayorkas and asks: “Are you running?” pic.twitter.com/ts2W5WJVM2 — Jenny Leonard (@jendeben) August 30, 2023





Opinions differ…

If you're feeling bad for Mitch McConnell right now, remember he only waited 3 hours after RBG died to talk about her replacement.

He has no heart. He has spent his career manipulating the government to be in this dark place we are today. He was the director of this mess. — GingerSpice❄️💙 (@thedesertginger) August 30, 2023

Mitch McConnell's days on this planet are drawing to a close. Rather than spend that time with his family, he's doing everything he can to stay in the senate and block whatever Biden tries to do. So pardon me if I am not overflowing with sympathy for him. — Jean-Michel Connard 🎃 (@torriangray) August 30, 2023

Mitch McConnell is the reason why we don’t have reproductive rights Why our Supreme Court is a collection of Federalist Society criminals Why Koch Industries controls Congress Why Trump was rehabilitated after J6 The problem isn’t that he’s 81. It’s that he’s a bloody crook — Lindy Li (@lindyli) August 30, 2023

No doubt, whoever the Kentucky GOP chooses as a replacement will be a worse person than McConnell, but I don’t believe they’ll be anywhere near as effective, so I’m willing to risk it!