DeSantis: Horrible Fascist Bullies Kids

by | 28 Comments

Not to step on Betty C’s territory, but this was infuriating:

Excerpts, but please read the entire article, worth your time, though it may elevate your blood pressure:

Quinn Mitchell has seen at least 35 presidential candidates in person since 2019, when he first started showing up at New Hampshire primary events to ask them questions.

Not a single one of them had ever treated the now-15-year-old as if he were a threat—until came to town.

It all started with a straightforward question. In June, when DeSantis stopped for a town hall event in Hollis, Mitchell raised his hand in the crowd.

“Do you believe that Trump violated the peaceful transfer of power,” the teenager asked the governor, “a key principle of American democracy that we must uphold?”

DeSantis dodged the question and said Americans shouldn’t get stuck in the past, but not before remarking—in a somewhat impressed, incredulous tone—on Mitchell’s age. “Are you in high school?” the governor asked.

The moment went viral, with DeSantis’ non-answer encapsulating how even Donald Trump’s lead primary rival could not bring himself to acknowledge the former president’s efforts to undo the 2020 election. CNN even played it during an interview with Chris Christie to tee up a question to the Trump foe.

For Mitchell, however, the exchange kicked off a series of events that deeply rattled him and his family.

….

At a Fourth of July parade DeSantis attended, Mitchell was swarmed by security and physically restrained after a brief interaction with the governor—with his private security contractors even demanding Mitchell stay put until they said so.

With his mother alarmed, the situation escalated to such a degree that the candidate’s wife, Casey, spoke directly with her—but to suggest her son was being dishonest about what happened, according to Mitchell.

Then, at an August 19 event—where Mitchell was tailed closely by two security guards—an attendee told The Daily Beast they saw a staffer for DeSantis’ super PAC, Never Back Down, take a photo of the teenager on Snapchat before typing out an ominous caption: “Got our kid.”

In New Hampshire, they’ve already pushed a precocious and passionate teenager to consider quitting politics altogether.

“I may be older now and know I can handle this a lot more, but if they had done that to me a few years back, I don’t know if I could have handled that,” Mitchell said. “It’s unfortunate, because I just want to ask my question.”

In the nation’s first primary state, where individual voters can have an outsized impact on the process, Mitchell made himself a staple of the New Hampshire political scene before he was even a teenager.

A self-described political independent who loves history and politics, Mitchell sees it as his “civic duty” to show up to ask questions, especially on behalf of “people who live in other states and the people who want to ask those questions,” who “don’t always get the opportunity.”

Before DeSantis, presidential candidates have not just tolerated the teenager but seemed to genuinely appreciate him. In the 2020 Democratic primary, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) met with Mitchell and later worked his enthusiasm for politics into her stump speech.

More recently, Christie not only gave him a shoutout during the CNN interview—“he goes to every town hall meeting… he asks really tough questions”—but was quoted in a recent USA Today profile of Mitchell. “Quinn, remember me when you are president,” the former New Jersey governor quipped.

After his question about Jan. 6 blew up on DeSantis, Mitchell—who was not intending to land a punch on the governor—said he “genuinely felt bad about it.” A few days later, he woke up early for the hour-and-a-half drive to Merrimack, where he intended to personally say as much to DeSantis at the town’s Fourth of July parade.

Read more here it gets worse

The Fourth of July parade part is truly frightening. He was grabbed and restrained by a mass of DeSantis goons and then when his mom protested, Casey DeSantis weighed in, saying her son was “exaggerating” the incident. According to bystanders, he was not.

DeFascist really cannot go away soon enough.

Open thread

    28Comments

    3. 3.

      Mathguy

      You’re right about blood boiling. I can’t believe the assholes could get away with that treatment of him. What a terrifying group of fascists.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Another day, another anecdote of DeSantis being an asshole.

      I look forward to this clueless motherfucker dropping out of the race after a humiliating defeat in the New Hampshire primary.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Suzanne

      He was grabbed and restrained by a mass of DeSantis goons and then when his mom protested, Casey DeSantis weighed in, saying her son was “exaggerating” the incident. According to bystanders, he was not.

      I hope they sue DeSantis and his goons into oblivion.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      cope

      This enraged me when I read it earlier today and it enraged me yet again reading the excerpts here. This is plain, evil stuff.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      Makes DeSantis look like the most cowardly coward that ever cringed in cowardly fear. Which is pretty much what he is. Can’t hide your true self forever when you run for POTUS.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JPL

      GA primaries are open because you don’t have to declare a party.  You can only vote in one primary though.    If the asshole is still a contender, I’m voting for trump.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Cameron

      Dude’s got a major problem with teenagers – I remember when he jumped on a bunch of high school kids because they dared to wear masks while he was on stage with them….during the height of the pandemic.  What a worthless waste of DNA.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @rikyrah: Not just that! He needs a bunch of goons to protect him from questions from a teenager. They even doxed him they were so afraid of his questions. Cowardly coward.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Chetan Murthy

      During the Reign of the Chimperor, Darth Cheney did a small rally (or something like that), and a grandfather and his son were walking by, said something disparaging about Cheney, and boy howdy, Cheney’s security came down hard on the grandfather.  Creeping fascism.  So many fucking right-wingers refused to recognize it back then.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      eclare

      How is retail politics so hard?  You have a cute kid who loves politics, get photos together!  Do things like Amy and Christie did!   It’s just stunning that someone running for pres needs to be told “don’t go pretend Machiavelli on a teenager.”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Another Scott

      @What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?: Isn’t it a requirement for them to be cowards?  Seriously.

      The guys going out in public with submachine guns.

      The guys who have to take pistols to libraries or churches.

      They’re all cowards.

      And they know that they cannot win fair elections.  That’s why they have to try to control the narrative and try to crush anyone who gets in the way.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      eclare

      Bill Clinton had an egg thrown at him when he was visiting Poland in 2001.  He just said it was good for young people to be angry about things.  DeeSantis would have them thrown in jail.

      Oops.  Just googled apparently the guy was arrested.  But not because Bill went apeshit.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      NutmegAgain

      I am heartened to know we have 15 year olds like Quinn among us. Good job Quinn’s parents & teachers. (And in New Hampshire no less!). Yeah, the DeSantis campaign comes across as monumentally stupid, from avoiding the kid, to having bodyguards basically muscle him around, to Jackie No lying to his mother’s face about her son. Talk about tone-deaf! All it would have taken is a short, “wow your son really knows a lot for his age. Did he learn that at home?” but no, Casey the Berobed had to call him a liar to his mother’s face. Massive eye-roll.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      eclare

      @zhena gogolia:

      I don’t know.  But that was a skillful duck, I don’t know if that was from playing baseball or what.  Srsly, I would have gotten a shoe in the face.

      According to teh Google, the shoe thrower served around nine months.

      Reply

