No senior should have to overpay for life-saving drugs to pad Big Pharma’s pockets.
My Administration is announcing the first 10 Medicare Part D drugs selected for price negotiation.
We're ending the days of deciding between buying your medicine or putting food on the table. pic.twitter.com/oEMkaXAjWb
— President Biden (@POTUS) August 29, 2023
Given what I know of Jackal demographics, I’m guessing most of us are familiar with at least some of these drugs, and many of us are prescribed one or more of them.
The U.S. government on Tuesday released a list of 10 prescription medicines that will be subject to the first-ever price negotiations by the Medicare health program that covers Americans aged 65 and over. https://t.co/RbqjaAWqHA
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) August 29, 2023
I started to sarcastically quote tweet this and say “Did Big Pharma write this?” … but — like, yeah, they did. ?? https://t.co/QaZYj2hesl
— Wes ?????????? (@midWestache) August 30, 2023
New data: Americans overwhelmingly support Medicare Negotiating Lower Rx Drug Prices, including 90% of likely voters and 88% of independents. @POTUS got it done over unanimous GOP opposition. pic.twitter.com/LPxHBdtE5o
— Ben LaBolt (@WHCommsDir) August 30, 2023
Did you love “No Abortions, No Exceptions” and thought it was an incredibly effective political message? Well, we’re excited to bring you “Prescription Drugs Are Too Cheap These Days, Dontcha Think?” the new strategy guaranteed to increase your chances of blowing the Senate! pic.twitter.com/GDc11zihmS
— Max (@maxtmcc) August 30, 2023
Speaking of chronic pain reduction…
HHS wants marijuana to be rescheduled as a schedule III drug https://t.co/VHwq8Qfhyp
— Joe (@JoePostingg) August 30, 2023
From the Washington Post, Possible easing of marijuana restrictions could have major implications
If a recommendation by the nation’s top health agency to reclassify marijuana is adopted, the drug could gain wider acceptance as a medical treatment, pot businesses could see their bottom line boosted and a path toward national legalization could be charted, experts said Thursday.
The Department of Health and Human Services this week recommended that marijuana be removed from the category reserved for the riskiest drugs, such as heroin and LSD, and moved to one for certain prescription drugs. The decision to reclassify marijuana ultimately resides with the Drug Enforcement Administration, which could take months to complete its evaluation.
The nonprofit Veterans Cannabis Project has long pushed for veterans to get broader access to marijuana to treat post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and chronic pain. Its founder said the HHS recommendation to loosen restrictions offers hope that the federal government will signal that marijuana has medical value.
“This is huge,” Nick Etten, founder of the veterans’ group, said. “This is what we have been working toward for years.”
While the measure would stop short of full national legalization as many had hoped, it has the potential to help struggling cannabis companies in states where marijuana is legal and could remove barriers to scientific research into the health benefits of the drug, experts say…
The week’s HHS recommendation became public nearly a year after President Biden, in a presidential first, asked the health agency to evaluate whether marijuana should be reclassified. If the DEA follows the health agency’s recommendation, marijuana would be placed in the same category as anabolic steroids, ketamine and testosterone — which can be obtained with a prescription…
