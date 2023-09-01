Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

No Justins, No Peace

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

The words do not have to be perfect.

We still have time to mess this up!

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

No one could have predicted…

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Friday Evening Open Thread: Changing the Drug Laws

Friday Evening Open Thread: Changing the Drug Laws

by | 37 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Given what I know of Jackal demographics, I’m guessing most of us are familiar with at least some of these drugs, and many of us are prescribed one or more of them.


Speaking of chronic pain reduction…

From the Washington Post, Possible easing of marijuana restrictions could have major implications

If a recommendation by the nation’s top health agency to reclassify marijuana is adopted, the drug could gain wider acceptance as a medical treatment, pot businesses could see their bottom line boosted and a path toward national legalization could be charted, experts said Thursday.

The Department of Health and Human Services this week recommended that marijuana be removed from the category reserved for the riskiest drugs, such as heroin and LSD, and moved to one for certain prescription drugs. The decision to reclassify marijuana ultimately resides with the Drug Enforcement Administration, which could take months to complete its evaluation.

The nonprofit Veterans Cannabis Project has long pushed for veterans to get broader access to marijuana to treat post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and chronic pain. Its founder said the HHS recommendation to loosen restrictions offers hope that the federal government will signal that marijuana has medical value.

“This is huge,” Nick Etten, founder of the veterans’ group, said. “This is what we have been working toward for years.”

While the measure would stop short of full national legalization as many had hoped, it has the potential to help struggling cannabis companies in states where marijuana is legal and could remove barriers to scientific research into the health benefits of the drug, experts say…

The week’s HHS recommendation became public nearly a year after President Biden, in a presidential first, asked the health agency to evaluate whether marijuana should be reclassified. If the DEA follows the health agency’s recommendation, marijuana would be placed in the same category as anabolic steroids, ketamine and testosterone — which can be obtained with a prescription…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AliceBlue
  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • cain
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • divF
  • Elizabelle
  • glc
  • jackmac
  • japa21
  • JPL
  • Ken
  • M31
  • Marcopolo
  • MattF
  • narya
  • patrick II
  • Percysowner
  • Quaker in a Basement
  • rikyrah
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • SpaceUnit
  • topclimber

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    37Comments

    2. 2.

      bbleh

      Republican consultant: “It’s bold, it’s unexpected, it’ll totally blindside the Democrats!  First, we let the states outlaw abortion.  Then, we fight for higher drug prices.  It’s a one-two they’ll never see coming!”

      McConnell:   …     …

      Senate lackey: “Okay I guess it’s settled then.  We’ll distribute the talking-points tonight.  Thanks for coming everyone.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      topclimber

      You play up this story in the BJ equivalent of a Friday news dump? I guess you are just another pundit who finds the worst way highlight a Biden win, to wit:  when the last weekend of summer begins.

      I thought you were a more effective lib-pusher than that, AL. If you are as bad as it looks, I suppose this comment will need the mark of snark. Before this, I figured you would know without my saying.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Remember the TN DA who promised to prosecute a local Pride event because it would include drag queens — despite a federal judge previously blocking the TN law. (The DA had claimed the ruling was only specific to the jurisdiction in which it was issued.)

      A fellow federal judge was not amused.

      U.S. District Court Judge J. Ronnie Greer issued a ruling blocking Blount County District Attorney General Ryan Desmond from enforcing Tennessee’s “Adult Entertainment Act,” at a festival celebrating the Blount County LGBTQ+ community on Saturday.

      Greer’s order said Desmond cannot enforce, detain, arrest or seek warrants to enforce the act and cannot interfere with Blount Pride’s festival.

      That said, what are the odds that the DA goes ahead anyway. Because Republicans only follow court rulings when they feel like, amirite.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      jackmac

      I’m looking at the names of these drugs (none of which I need to take, yet) and it reminds me of the weird names that IKEA gives its various products. Who makes these names up?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MattF

      Yeah, I took Xeralto for a while, when I had a blood clot in my leg. My sister also took it after a blood clot. It’s a blood thinner, preferable to warfarin (i.e., rat poison)— fewer interactions with other things, which is an important consideration when you’re taking a handful of different pills every morning. My sister and I ran into the same problem with it: physicians don’t really have well-defined criteria for when to stop taking it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      LINCOLN, Neb. — The largest crowd to witness a women’s sports event filled Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, as 92,003 fans watched the five-time NCAA champion Nebraska volleyball team beat Omaha 3-0.
      ***
      This was paid attendance too. Tickets for the doubleheader were originally priced at $25 for adults and $5 for high school students and younger. But ticket prices reached as much as $400 on the secondary market.
      (photo) 👀

      IOWA CITY, Iowa – Season tickets for the 2023-24 University of Iowa women’s basketball team are sold out, the announcement was made Monday by the UI Athletics Department. It is the first time in school history the program has sold out Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

      (photo)

      Title IX at 50

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Sister Golden Bear

      To add to Friday night news dump:

      Dem Kentucky Gov Dodges On Senate Vacancy Law Requiring McConnell Be Replaced By Fellow Republican

      A reporter asked Beshear on Thursday whether, if McConnell were to step down, he would choose a replacement from one of three nominees selected by the state Republican Party, as the statute requires. “There is no Senate vacancy,” Beshear responded at the news conference.

      Beshear’s remarks raise questions about whether the governor might challenge the 2021 law and seek to appoint a Democratic senator. He vetoed the statute after the state’s Republican legislature passed it, calling the bill “unconstitutional.” The legislature overrode Beshear’s veto.

      Also too, Muskrat confirmed to his biographer that one reason he bought Shitter was to attack trans people after his trans daughter came out, cut ties, and disowned him.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      M31

      so that one Proud Boy got 18 years, and another got 10: the one who got 10, this is what his wife said

      (Via HuffPo)

      During his sentencing, Pezzola’s partner, Lisa Magee, wept as she gave a statement to the court.

      “In no way am I making excuses for Dominic’s actions that day,” she said. “As I said on the stand, he’s a fucking idiot.”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Marcopolo

      Interesting side point about moving MJ off of Schedule 1.  NPR was talking to a scientist who does research on how using pot affects humans.  Because it is a schedule 1 substance she has to go through all kinds of administrative hurdles to get it from the one gov’t sanctioned supplier. Once procured it must be stored w/ pretty high security protocols & access to it is highly regulated in the lab.  The final kicker: the product that they could go out & buy at a dispensary is much more potent than what they can get from the official gov’t source (lol, and cheaper).  Pretty sure the subtext of the interview was researching how pot affects us is too damned hard & only has limited value under current conditions.

      personally, the advantage for me would be I could use my credit card when I go to the local dispensary to by edibles for my mom instead of having to carry around several hundred dollars in cash.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Percysowner

      Just to note that there are actually some decent businesses out there United Workers of Seven Seas Vote to Ratify First Contract With Seven Seas Entertainment Basically the employees of Seven Seas, a small but growing publishing company, decided they needed to unionize. Seven Seas started by hiring a notorious union buster attorney and then one month later fired him, recognized the union, without them having to vote, and negotiated a contract. Companies that do the right thing should be noticed.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Marcopolo

      @M31: saw that.  a couple of legal pundits said behavior like that might (should) have a negative effect on the two who are still waiting on sentencing (Tarrio & Nordean).  Sure hope that’s true.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Quaker in a Basement

      I recognize a couple of the drugs named on that list–and they desperately need to have their prices negotiated down.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      M31

      @Marcopolo: yeah, at least one of them cried and begged for mercy and said they were reformed and then when they got their (reduced from recommended) sentence walked out with their fist in the air going “TRUMP WON”

      lol yeah, right, loser, enjoy the slammer

      I think one judge said something like “well, they have 13 years to rethink that”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      japa21

      From Big Pharma

      They’re giving a single government agency power to arbitrarily set medicine prices with little accountability, oversight or input from patients & their doctors—with consequences long after this administration is gone.

      I am missing something. How does “negotiate” become “arbitrarily set”?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Ken

      @jackmac: The ending of the generic names encodes some information about the class or effect of the drug. For example all “-caine” drugs are local anesthetics, all “-olone” drugs are anabolic steroids. Then the developers add one or two syllables to the front of that to get a unique name.

      Brand names are from a drug company’s marketing department, and can be anything.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      cain

      @Marcopolo:

      I think being able to use our credit cards is going to be the big thing.

      But also, there is going to be some serious consolidation as small companies start buying each other up. We’re going to probably be see a major cannabis company that will be upcoming.

      What I want to make sure is that we are able to keep our plants because that’s going to be important.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Baud

      @japa21:

      If they don’t agree on a price, then the drug company has to leave Medicare.  They don’t want to do that because Medicare is very lucrative for them.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Another Scott

      There goes Biden, being all reasonable and competent again. Where’s the drama??!!

      I think most of us have known stoners at various points in our lives. While it’s vital to rationalize the drug laws and remove the draconian punishments and take away the money and the markets from the cartels, it’s good to be careful about regulating this stuff, because it does seem to have outsized effects on developing brains and we need to understand more about it. Science.org:

      Hurd put up a slide of the human brain, its bumps and grooves tinged blue, green, yellow, and red to indicate the distribution of the receptors to which tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, binds. She showed how they exist throughout the brain—in the folds of the cerebral cortex, where much of cognition lies; the cauliflower-shaped cerebellum, the seat of motor coordination; the hippocampus, Grand Central for memory; and the amygdala, a crucial hub for emotional regulation.

      The receptors, said Hurd, who heads an addiction research lab at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, are “really critical for so many processes in the brain.” And when a person uses cannabis—in any of its edible, dabbable, smokable forms—the drug overwhelms them and disrupts their ability to calibrate neuronal activity.

      That, in turn, can be profoundly problematic for the developing brain, Hurd’s research suggests. She sees growing evidence in the field that cannabis use puts children and adolescents at risk for a variety of psychiatric problems, from dependence on that drug and others to schizophrenia. In utero exposure, she believes, can ignite mental health problems in childhood and beyond. In studies with rats, human fetal tissue, and children, her lab has begun to uncover changes in gene expression, as well as alterations in the brain’s chemical communication systems and wiring, that may underlie some of these effects.

      Hurd’s work is especially compelling because she has been able to link results across species, colleagues say. “It’s so hard to be able to go back and forth between animal models and effects in humans,” says Susan Tapert, an addiction researcher at the University of California, San Diego. “She’s really one of the leaders in the field in being able to pull those very different kinds of studies together.” Tapert agrees the evidence for harmful effects on the developing brain are concerning, although she says the harm likely varies widely from one individual to another. The risks for adults are lower, she says, as the drug’s influences on memory, mood, sleep, and motivation tend to wane within about a month of discontinued use.

      Of course, many, many things are bad when taken to excess. And many drugs need to be carefully titrated to have the beneficial effect without causing problems. Maybe free-for-all “dispensaries” aren’t the right model for cannabis distribution. Maybe “state stores” are the way to go, for some transition period. Dunno. But we’ve seen how the “free market” loves to go nuts with psychoactive compounds (tobacco, vapes, alcohol), and how they love marketing to kids….

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Elizabelle

      Here’s a sweet story of a drug in canine form:  Scout the rescue dog decided he was living at a nursing home in Bellaire, Michigan.  No ifs, ands or buts.

      He makes the residents very happy and, eerily, can tell when a resident is close to passing away; gives them extra attention.

      Gift link from the WaPost.  The Detroit Free Press covered the story earlier.

      WaPost:
      Dog kept escaping shelter to sleep in nursing home. Staff adopted him.

      In most rescue animal adoptions, the adopter picks their pet. In this case, the canine in question chose a new home all on his own.

      Scout was staying at the Antrim County Animal Shelter in Bellaire, Mich., when he started sneaking out to Meadow Brook Medical Care Facility — a nursing home across the street — in the middle of the night.

      “He climbed the chain-linked kennel,” said Heather Belknap, the shelter director, explaining that Scout — who weighs about 65 pounds — was indoors, and scaled a fence to get outside. “There’s a six-foot solid vinyl fence around the dog kennels. He jumped over that fence.”
      … Scout’s first nursing home break-in was back in 2017. He leapt over two fences and crossed a highway, then sauntered into the nursing home lobby through an automatic revolving door and parked himself on a brown-colored couch.

      … Staff at the nursing home adore Scout, but the residents are especially pleased to have a pup around. In fact, in February, they voted at a monthly council meeting to crown Scout “Resident of the Month.”

      Reply
    36. 36.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @cain: When you think about it, this mania is occurring in the  heartland, making it impossible for the haters to dismiss.

      If you build it they will come.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.