Wednesday Night Open Thread: A Modest Proposal

Wednesday Night Open Thread: A Modest Proposal

20 Comments

This post is in: C.R.E.A.M.

David Simon’s idea — if it were noticed by Our Very Serious Pundits — would be greeted with an outcry second only to that which met the Reverend Swift’s:

2) …all parties involved in our governance and their friends and relations can drive a truck through. Extortion is a crime under the law. Bribery is a crime. But earning money by talking horseshit about how you know and who will listen to you is the premise of the K Street….

3) ….lobbying class. Federal prosecutors have a name for the activity that involved people talking shit and pumping up their influence for salary and consulting fees. “Rainmaking.” A player goes to the chump and says if you hire me, I can make it rain. Rain being whatever…

4) legislation, or subsidy or grant the chump wants to get from the government. If the player does anything overtly illegal to advance the chump’s agenda — a bribe, a threat, a quid pro quo — then there is the possibility of prosecution. If the player doesn’t do shit….

4) ….other then whatever a lobbyist or consultant is legally allowed to do, and the subsidy is obtained or bill gets passed, he made it rain and seems worth his pay. If it doesn’t, then the chump overpaid. But influence peddling? That’s legal. It’s built in to the process….

5) What the Republicans lack so far is a single fucking overt criminal act by Hunter Biden, never mind Biden as vice president. They’ve got the younger Biden pimping his name, as Kushner and his wife pimped theirs to greater profit. And again, this is shitty, but in not criminal.

Apologies for two 4)s in the thread. Math is what kept me out of business school, if not the federal courthouse.

    20Comments

    3. 3.

      NotMax

      Plucked from late in thread downstairs.

      Vivek Ramaswamy plans to shut down five federal agencies by bypassing Congress and using executive authority should he take office in 2024.

      Ramaswamy, who detailed parts of his proposed agenda during a phone call with Semafor on Tuesday night, said he plans to shutter the FBI, ATF, U.S. Department of Education, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Services.…
      [snip]
      Ramaswamy’s plan to act without Congress would almost certainly face swift legal pushback, but he said he’s confident the decisions would ultimately stand.

      “We’ll take it to the Supreme Court, and I think we’ll win 6-3,” he told Semafor, adding that he’s “taken detailed advice from multiple legal academics who are at the bleeding edge of this.” Source

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      Head/desk head/desk head/desk.

      People keep swallowing AirPods and we’re really concerned

      The woman isn’t the only person to mistake their AirPods for vitamins. Source

      Reply
    6. 6.

      schrodingers_cat

      @NotMax: Indian Damian sounds like a Sanghi. I see the same arrogance, the ability to lie with a straight face and the utter lack of scruples. He is quite popular among die-hard BJP supporters both here and in India.

      *Sanghi = indoctrinated by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (national volunteer corps)

      ** Husband kitteh’s uncle called Avivek “our boy

      eeww,

      Reply
    7. 7.

      craigie

      @Baud: I think it’s to pass laws about what relatives of legislators are allowed to do while those relatives are in office. But yeah, kind of vague.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      divF

      @NotMax: In the tech business, the use of “bleeding edge” is a dead giveaway of an idiot who is trying to impress you.

      Re: SC and frosty’s comments. For me, it is the other way around – math (via computing) was the back door that allowed me to do physics and engineering.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      getting hired for being the son of a famous person, even if you are a failson, isn’t a crime.

      Hunter Biden is my hero. He, through no specific action of his own, has provided incontrovertible proof that Republicans have no intention of fighting corruption.

      If they did, they would work to make sure the type of behavior Hunter Biden engaged in was made illegal. Instead they wage a political campaign to convince enough people it was.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Roger Moore

      The legislative power needs to pass more restrictive laws about who can lobby or consult or otherwise engage with government at all while relations occupy high office. Or it’s simple legal.

      Look at our current Supreme Court and try to tell me with a straight face any kind of influence peddling reform has a prayer of surviving court challenges. They’ve already neutered attempts to prosecute bribery. Too many of them are up to their own ears in influence peddling for them to allow any kind of legislation like that to stand.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Alison Rose

      @NotMax: I refuse to believe this. For one thing, who randomly decided to take vitamins while out on a walk? And like…she was holding the Airpod in her hand, and then what…poured the vitamins into the same hand and didn’t see the thing already in her palm? And couldn’t tell the difference in her mouth between a pill and a plastic earbud with a prong sticking off it?

      Also, this from a previous case of this supposedly happening: “She was surprised to learn it still worked when she tried to record a voice note, and it captured the sound of her stomach.” Bull fucking shit. You have acids in your damn stomach. Airpods are water resistant, but not waterproof, and they are definitely not stomach-acid-proof.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Mai Naem mobile >: That would be tipping his hand. Campaigning on getting rid of the SEC is a bad look. You run on closing five agencies, close six. No big deal. Not gonna happen anyway.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      NotMax

      @schrodingers_cat

      Wish one, just one interviewer would respond when Ramaswamy blathers on when downplaying climate change about “more Americans died from natural disasters a century ago than do today” (which he repeats with regularity) with “There was no radar, no satellites and barely rudimentary, far from widespread forms of any real time mass communication to provide tracking and advance notice a century ago.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geminid

      @frosty: I saw a good mathematician meme yesterday. It showed two columns of 3 images.  On the left, a woman is trying to help a man who is laying on the ground in pain. On the right is a man in a coat and tie with a briefcase.

      Woman: “Is there a doctor here?”

      Man: “I’m a doctor.”

      Woman: “He’s having a heart attack!”

      Man: “I’m a Doctor of Mathematics.”

      Woman: “He’s going to die!”

      Man: “Can you prove that?”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Whomever

      @NotMax: That is a truly weird list.  For example why the NRC?  It would be terrible politics.  His opponents will instantly jump on “He wants to cause Chernobyl on you” and the first nuclear “incident” (which occur all the time but are usually something minor like the wrong button pressed) would be held up as proof…

      Reply

