Late Night Open Thread: Lauren Boebert, Internet Celebrity

Late Night Open Thread: Lauren Boebert, Internet Celebrity

Late Night Open Thread: Lauren Boebert, Internet Celebrity

They say all publicity is good publicity, and certainly Rep. Boebert has had no problem using previous (shall we say) unorthodox behavior to garner sympathy from her voting base — or at least her donor base, which for a woman who seems to have entered politics as an alternative to declaring bankruptcy is presumably incentive enough. But her latest shenanigans don’t seem to have inspired the usual defensive clamor from the right-wing media, so…

Spare a thought (or a chuckle) for “bar proprietor Quinn Gallagher”, who is going to have an embarrassing few days even if the Advocate is wrong in its identification as Boebert’s date…

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a far-right Republican known for her homophobic and transphobic rhetoric, is dating a man who co-owns a bar that has hosted LGBTQ+ events.

Boebert and her date, Aspen, Colo., bar proprietor Quinn Gallagher, were forced to leave the Buell Theater in Denver during a performance of the musical Beetlejuice Sunday night because they were disturbing other audience members…

The man with Boebert has now been identified as Gallagher, co-owner of Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen. The U.K.’s Daily Mail was the first to report the news.

The fact that they are dating is “very surprising,” someone described as “a well-placed source” told the Mail. “I always thought Quinn was a cool guy and a Democrat. His parents would be horrified because they are definitely blue,” the source said…

Maybe Mr. Quinn can claim he was just admiring the structural integrity of Rep. Boebert’s new implants?

Wise words from an expert on embarrassing oneself in public:

On stage, if the sponsors of the Texas Republican Youth Summit don’t chicken out!


Give Your Voters What They Want: not a live performance piece, it is to be hoped.

