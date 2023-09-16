Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 570.1: Possible Russian Missile Attack Is Imminent!

War for Ukraine Day 570.1: Possible Russian Missile Attack Is Imminent!

by | 21 Comments

Ukraine Air Alert Map. All of Ukraine is under an air raid alert

(Ukraine Air Raid Alert Warning Map as of 10:50 PM EDT)

I just got the following in an email from a commenter whose nym I’m not sure of. It is a link to a post on Mastodon and he wanted to know if this was possible.

I’m sorry to tell you that it appears to be so. I immediately went to Olga Honcharenko’s Twitter feed. She is in Odesa and monitors Russian military aviation radio frequencies. Here’s what she has been posting beginning six hours ago:

The rest after the jump:

Is it possibly Russia is just moving its strategic bombers around? Yes. Is it also possible that Russia has launched them on an attack run for an aerial bombardment of Ukrainian civilian targets in the small hours of the night. Also possible. And based on past Russian performance, that’s what I expect is coming. We’ll know more later today in Ukraine and tomorrow for those of us in the US.

    3. 3.

      Carlo Graziani

      If this happens, it seems to me that it speaks to a perception of crisis in Russia’s MOD and in the Kremlin. Such attacks would have nonexistent effects on the military situation in Ukraine. They could be construed as retaliation for recent Ukrainian attacks on naval targets, but this does nothing to forestall any future similar attacks.

      When the Russians rained missiles on civilian infrastructure last winter, it was at least a choice driven by an actual theory of victory: the Ukrainians would be forced to come to terms when they froze in the dark. Their effort failed miserably, but there was some logic to it. There is no coherent strategic logic to this strike, no theory of victory, or even of averted defeat, that justifies the effort.

      When a country mobilizes major strategic assets for punitive actions of negligible strategic value, we should read panic between the lines. I would conclude that the Kremlin is looking at situation maps that scare officials, and/or political knees are jerking in ways that are unhelpful to their strategic effort.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Carlo Graziani: If I was a betting person, and I’m not, I’d wager the targets are and/or include the granaries and storehouses in Odesa, it’s port, and the port at Izmail. While those are not legitimate military targets, hitting them does serve Putin’s strategic vision of both preventing Ukraine from generating any revenue from grain and food sales and creating a food crisis in the global south.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      Flying strategic bombers a few thousand miles round trip, to launch missiles from several hundred miles away from the presumed target? Doesn’t really seem like a well-thought-out plan.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Adam L Silverman

      @dmsilev: They’ve been doing it for over a year now. Given Ukraine’s naval drone capabilities, they’re not going to risk the Black Sea Fleet to launch the attacks. That means these types of air strikes.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Carlo Graziani

      @Adam L Silverman: I see your point. This would then be a strike in support of their latest theory of victory: provoke a global food crisis that (in some poorly-specified, Underwear Gnomes-style manner) pressures the West and Ukraine to come to terms.

      They must be on their 5th or 6th theory by now. Each one is more threadbare than the last. Which also speaks volumes about desperation, and panic.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      JaySinWA

      Am I correct in assuming the bombers can launch missiles from far enough away to be largely out of range of current UK anti-aircraft? Are the missiles themselves less likely to be shot down than others launched from other platforms?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chetan Murthy

      @dmsilev: Earlier-on (heck, maybe even in the initial full invasion), I remember RU bombers would launch cruise missiles from firing positions over the Caspian Sea.  They were flying from airbases not so far from there (Engels airbase, maybe others).  I think the only thing that’s changed, is that after UA started attacking Engels and other airbases, they moved their bombers to where they’d be safe — that is to say, near NATO’s borders.  [rueful chuckle]

      Reply
    14. 14.

      wjca

      @Carlo Graziani: If this happens, it seems to me that it speaks to a perception of crisis in Russia’s MOD and in the Kremlin.

      When a country mobilizes major strategic assets for punitive actions of negligible strategic value, we should read panic between the lines. I would conclude that the Kremlin is looking at situation maps that scare officials, and/or political knees are jerking in ways that are unhelpful to their strategic effort.

      That was my kneejerk reaction as well.

      It’s not so much that they are launching missiles from strategic bombers.  As Adam mentions, that’s been happening.  But flying bombers all the way from Murmansk to the Black Sea?  That suggests that they are running short, near the front, of these munitions as well.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Adam L Silverman

      The good news is that the air raid alerts are now only up for Russian occupied Crimea and Russian occupied Luhansk Oblast.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      wjca

      @Adam L Silverman: The good news is that the air raid alerts are now only up for Russian occupied Crimea and Russian occupied Luhansk Oblast

      Could that mean that the risk of a breakthrough is so great (at least in the minds of the Russian General Staff) that they are moved to use strategic assets for tactical purposes?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Chetan Murthy

      @wjca:

      But flying bombers all the way from Murmansk to the Black Sea?

      I think those bombers were previously based at Engels & Saratov, much closer to the theater of operations.  But UA made that too risky, so they were moved up to Murmansk. Or at least, that’s what I remember; I could be mistaken.

      Reply

