Wednesday Morning Open Thread: If They Weren't So Dangerous, It'd Be A Sitcom

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: If They Weren’t So Dangerous, It’d Be A Sitcom

First, some hopeful news:

And in the replies, McConnell is excoriated as a RINO, a Dem puppet, a tool of the (((globalists))). If he wasn’t #MitchMcConnell, you could almost feel sorry for the guy.


