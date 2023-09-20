First, some hopeful news:
The 150-year-old, 60-foot-tall banyan tree that was burned during the Maui wildfires in Lahaina last month has begun to sprout new green leaves. https://t.co/5kmdKoTEG9
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 19, 2023
Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) warned fellow Republicans to avoid brinksmanship that could result in a government shutdown, saying that shutdowns are always “a loser for Republicans.” https://t.co/f4CZY9VthL pic.twitter.com/16HVcQrTmQ
— The Hill (@thehill) September 19, 2023
And in the replies, McConnell is excoriated as a RINO, a Dem puppet, a tool of the (((globalists))). If he wasn’t #MitchMcConnell, you could almost feel sorry for the guy.
The republican party is unfit to govern America and doesn’t give a damn about you and here the “leader” of republicans in Congress openly admits it https://t.co/qqBBJqAvSN
— Bill Pascrell, Jr. ???????? (@BillPascrell) September 19, 2023
With ~221 seats, Democrats facilitated a historic economic recovery, passed the largest climate investment in US history, a once-in-a-generation infrastructure bill, lowered prescription drug costs, & more
With 222 seats, McCarthy may not even be able to fund the government https://t.co/tCBz3zkQjX
— Parker Butler (@parkerpbutler) September 18, 2023
This has always been the problem.
The GOP is *really* good at being the minority party and opposing everything.
They’re abysmal at actually governing. https://t.co/Zicne9rLwi
— Angry Staffer ?? (@Angry_Staffer) September 19, 2023
The American people need to know just how bad this MAGA Republican proposal truly is.
It includes cuts in investments for:
?Nutrition assistance
?K-12 education
?Small businesses & rural communities
?Protections for clean drinking water
?Life-saving medical research
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 19, 2023
Rep. Mike Lawler: “This is stupidity. The idea that we’re going to shut the government down when we don’t control the Senate, we don’t control the White House…It’s a clown show…You keep running lunatics. You’re going to be in this position.” pic.twitter.com/5AUEu6GLgv
— Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) September 19, 2023
