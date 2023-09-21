Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Crash & Burn (Open Thread)

Last month, I was nervously watching the radar in the wee hours as Hurricane Idalia moved up the Gulf Coast. It sure looked like we would get lucky again, but I didn’t relax until the eye passed our latitude.

It’s too soon to completely discount the destructive force that is Ron DeSantis; I won’t relax until there is a 0% chance of him being sworn in as POTUS on January 20th, 2025. But while Hurricane Meatball hasn’t passed our collective latitude yet, the latest track is mighty encouraging. NBC News:

The Florida governor, once seen as the top rival to former President Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP primary, sits in fifth place in New Hampshire, according to a CNN poll released Wednesday. He hasn’t visited the state, which holds the nation’s second contest, in more than a month.

A Washington Post/Monmouth Survey of South Carolina voters earlier this month found him in only slightly better stead — fourth place — trailing Trump and a pair of home-state candidates, former Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott.

Earlier this week, he held a fundraiser for his leadership PAC and campaign in oil-rich Midland, Texas, which featured several former Trump donors. He continues fundraising in Texas on Thursday.

“His campaign needs a kick in the ass,” one DeSantis ally said. “It’s dead in the water.”

The problem isn’t the campaign, it’s the candidate — maybe give him a kick in the ass? It won’t help, but they might as well try.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2. 2.

      Chris

      To me the root problem is the Republican base.  It’s true that DeSantis is a terrible candidate, but even if he wasn’t, the GOP base runs on oppositional defiant disorder.  There’s no way in hell they’re going to abandon Trump, because that would mean admitting, if only to themselves (especially to themselves, really) that they were wrong and all the Woke Socialist Liberals and the Elitist RINO Republican Elites that told them Trump was a bad idea were right.  And they simply can’t do that.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      I think his campaign, along with the candidate, needs a kick in the nuts.  I am willing to give out this advice for half the price of what other campaign consultants charge.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ken

      The Florida governor, once seen as the top rival

      On wikipedia, that “seen” would have a superscript “[by whom?]”.  However this is a news article, and we can’t expect them to write “once seen by the media”.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Lyrebird

      miniscule and not important, unless you want to check, Miz BC:

      Should that “until” be a “while” leading up to the NON-ZERO?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      Betty, you must be conflicted. Sure, it’s great watching Ron deSantis suffer. But the down side for you is that soon he’ll be spending more time back in Florida.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      sdhays

      I won’t relax until there is a NON-ZERO chance of him being sworn in as POTUS on January 20th, 2025

      I think you mean “as long as” instead of “until”.

      Regarding the pants kicking – we’ll never know if it could help without extensive trials.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Brachiator

      Meanwhile, the big money people are stumped. They supposedly fear that Trump will lose the general election, but don’t see any alternative. From CNN

      Levin, who has not backed a candidate in the primary, said the power of big donors to shape a presidential contest has waned in the Trump era, given the former president’s reliance on small-dollar contributors and his resilient grip on the GOP’s grassroots.

      And donors interviewed by CNN also said they were reluctant to join any anti-Trump faction in the general election should he secure the nomination.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Yarrow

      FYI, Nitter.net is borked because the guy who runs it messed with the server. The instances in this list work, though. It’s not a Nitter problem; it’s just that specific instance.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      Oh wait, this is a game-changer:

      (CNN) — Ron DeSantis on Wednesday said if elected president, he would not pay for further coronavirus vaccines for Americans.

      This is sure to capture the votes of the people who follow Dr. Hotez around to harass him in public as well as disgruntled RFK Jr. supporters!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Old School

      @Lyrebird:

      Should that “until” be a “while” leading up to the NON-ZERO?

      @sdhays:

      I think you mean “as long as” instead of “until”.

      She means ABSOLUTE-ZERO rather than NON-ZERO.

      The “until” remains to match the hurricane comparison.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      rikyrah

      Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) posted at 10:41 AM on Thu, Sep 21, 2023:
      Just to put this in context, republicans cannot even agree to debate the pentagon spending bill. This bill usually passes by big margins.

      It failed twice this week.

      Kevin mccarthys House Republicans are in a state of crisis.

       

       

      Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) posted at 10:58 AM on Thu, Sep 21, 2023:
      This is the level of governance people kind of expected from McCarthy before he pulled off the debt ceiling deal.

      We’ll see if he finds a path to salvaging his speakership, but right now, it’s a shitshow.
      (https://x.com/JHWeissmann/status/1704887771331006951?t=TksXvub9WUFU8ZDJ0jCD7Q&s=03)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Chris

      @Ken:

      Yeah, you’ve got to love it.  The media tried so hard to manifest a DeSantis nomination that nobody else was asking for, and now that it’s finally clear that it’s never going to happen, they’re mystified that anybody ever believed it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      rikyrah

      I hope the election authorities are ready for the coming explosion of Mail Voting.

       

      Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) posted at 10:05 AM on Thu, Sep 21, 2023:
      Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a slate of 10 election laws into effect that open access to voting by mail to most New Yorkers, and make other changes aimed at making voting easier.

      One bill also bars the state’s presidential Electors from becoming ‘faithless electors.’
      (https://x.com/kylegriffin1/status/1704874513656136042?t=_b59V7PukUH4Ivnzwozr5A&s=03)

      Reply
    21. 21.

      West of the Rockies

      I hope this hurts for DeSantis.   He hurts people,  gleefully.  His choices have meant death for many.  He deserves all the pain and humiliation and disappointment he is getting.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Chris

      @Brachiator:

      Levin, who has not backed a candidate in the primary, said the power of big donors to shape a presidential contest has waned in the Trump era, given the former president’s reliance on small-dollar contributors and his resilient grip on the GOP’s grassroots.

      It’s just so terrible that they live in a one-party nation and can’t support anybody but the Republican.  Gosh, what else could they possibly do if the Republican candidate is Donald Trump again.  I mean, that’s literally the only party nominating anyone for President.

      And donors interviewed by CNN also said they were reluctant to join any anti-Trump faction in the general election should he secure the nomination.

      Terrible, isn’t it.  Seriously, what else could they possibly do.  It’s a pickle, no doubt about it.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      UncleEbeneezer

      J. TRUMP, Defendant. * * * * * * * * CRIMINAL NO. 23-cr-257 (TSC) ORDER

      Having considered the parties’ filings, and mindful of the Court’s responsibility to protect the fundamental right to a fair trial by impartial jurors from comments that are likely to influence the outcome of the trial or prejudice the jury venire, see Gentile v. State Bar of Nevada, 501 U.S. 1030, 1075 (1991), upon the Court’s finding that a narrowly tailored order governing extrajudicial statements by the parties is the least restrictive measure to protect this process from materially prejudicial outside interference, and pursuant to Local Criminal Rule 57.7(c), the Court orders as follows:

      1. The parties in this case and their attorneys are prohibited from making or authorizing statements to the media or in public settings, including through social media, that pose a substantial likelihood of material prejudice to this case. Such statements include, but are not limited to, (a) statements regarding the identity, testimony, or credibility of prospective witnesses; and (b) disparaging and inflammatory or intimidating statements about any party, witness, attorney, court personnel, or potential jurors. The defendant is also prohibited from causing surrogates to make such statements on his behalf.

      2. Consistent with Local Criminal Rule 57.7, this prohibition does not preclude the defendant or his attorneys, agents, or others acting on his behalf from (a) quoting or referring – without comment to public records of the court in the case; (b) announcing the scheduling or result of any stage in the judicial process; (c) requesting assistance in obtaining evidence; or (d) announcing without further comment that the defendant denies the charges.

      HON. TANYA S. CHUTKAN UNITED STATES DISTRICT JUDGE

      Reply
    29. 29.

      topclimber

      Betty, you made me think of a slogan: “Kick the ass in the ass.”

      But the truth is he is not an ass in the sense of being an idiot. He is just an uptight fascist who does not like people outside of his Evangelical circle and who can’t even fake it for political effect.

      I channeled Tony Jay and thought “kick the bum in the bum,” but he is so more competent and despicable than your typical jerk. No go, TJ.

      That leaves me with “Kick the Inquisitor in his anus.” And with the sure and certain knowledge that this needs more work.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @rikyrah:

      This is the level of governance people kind of expected from McCarthy before he pulled off the debt ceiling deal.

      Uh, before he got totally fucking pantsed on the debt ceiling deal by the Democrats?  When he gave his hostage away for absolutely nothing and now has to miserably wait to have his tighty-whities displayed again by Biden and Jeffries?  So far, this is playing out exactly the same way as then.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Captain C

      @Chris:

      To me the root problem is the Republican base.  It’s true that DeSantis is a terrible candidate, but even if he wasn’t, the GOP base runs on oppositional defiant disorder.

      Bingo!  As awful a destructive force as TFG is, he’s only the most glaring symptom of this.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      piratedan

      @bbleh: sounds like she is allowing Trump to continue to profess his innocence out in the public, but any statements regarding the court, the judge, the lawyers or potential witnesses is verboten.  At least that’s how I read it and I did NOT stay in a Holiday Inn Express last night.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Rusty

      I’m moving in the direction that the variation among the various Republican candidates in what they will do is small.  Yes, DeSantis will be more efficient in his evil, Trump more chaotic.  But in the end the party is generally committed to policies and actions no matter the particular candidate.  They all seem in favor of the Heritage Foundation plan to decapitate most of the professional staff of government agencies.  There is already a name of some conservative operative on some list for the future third associate undersecretary of OSHA roof safety  enforcement that will replace the current professional in that position.  No matter which Republican wins, that operative will fill the position and make sure that enforcement of the rules are minimal, fines are reduced to the cost of lunch, and will launch amendment of the rules to make them absolutely meaningless.  They all want to get rid of the Department of Education.  What little education money that will flow from the federal government to the states will be solely for school vouchers and lack any oversight at all.  All of them will nominate the same cut out candidates for the Supreme Court, young reactionaries to cement right wing policies for generations.  Everyone of them will sign a national abortion ban.  Everyone of them will sign a national ban on treatment for trans people.  So maybe DeSantis will be more ruthless on a few issues, maybe Trump gets caught up in a dick waving competition with some other foreign leader, maybe Haley is just a tad softer on some narrow issue (oil drilling at Yellowstone), but in the end it really won’t be any different for the vast majority of us and what effects our lives.  A pox on them all.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Captain C

      @rikyrah: I like how a bunch of ppl pointed out that the $78 probably included a couple of high-end double whiskeys, which of course the common people who he laughably purports to speak for drink all the fucking time.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      New Deal democrat

      @rikyrah: This is a good opportunity to summarize something I intend to write more about at length elsewhere tomorrow: the disconnect between many economists, like Paul Krugman, believing inflation has been conquered, and a majority of Americans, who very much say it is not.

      In dry academic terms, Krugman is right. In the past 12 months consumer prices have only risen about 1% except to the badly lagging way in which rents and housing are calculated. In fact, if we were to use current YoY rents and house prices, all together consumer prices has actually *fallen* slightly.

      BUT, the two big consumer items, housing and cars, remain much more unaffordable than they were before the pandemic. The reasons are twofold; (1) these items are typically acquired in part via accumulated savings, not current income, and aside from the value of real estate holdings themselves, plus retirement account balances, median wealth has actually declined; and (2) the carrying cost for monthly payments have increased sharply, with mortgages going from 3% to 7%, and the days of advertised 0% interest payments on cars long gone.

      In other words, the 2 big ticket items in most Americans’ lives have gotten, and remained, much more expensive, even after wage increases, despite the average price action over the last 12 months.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      cmorenc

      @topclimber:

      That leaves me with “Kick the Inquisitor in his anus.” And with the sure and certain knowledge that this needs more work.

      Simpler, un-pretentious phrasing that alliterates works much better, e.g.

      “blast to the butt”.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      M31

      goddamn it, burgers and fries and a 5th of whisky at Newark Terminal B are too expensive and that’s such bad news for Joe Biden

      Reply
    45. 45.

      sdhays

      @Frankensteinbeck: Back in April, he actually managed to get the House Republicans to pass a shit bill as opening for negotiations. That surprised many people, including me, but also the White House and Congressional Democrats.

      Most people were expecting McQarthy to just flop around while the Freedumb Carcass danced about flinging poo, which is what we’re seeing now. I guess the debt ceiling focused enough of the Freedumb Carcass that allowed McQarthy to cosplay as a semi-normal Congressional Leader for a few weeks. That’s no longer happening.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Old Man Shadow

      @cain: They were always worthless.

      See? This is why you need to tax wealthy folks at 90-95% again.

      They just can’t be trusted not to blow all of their money on useless shit when they’re left unsupervised. Lose sight of them for five seconds and suddenly they come back with NFTs and Twitter.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @rikyrah: I have long held that the day Brooks’ exsanguinated, broken body is found in some Manhattan alley will be a day for dancing in the streets.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      M31

      burgers and fries and a fifth of whiskey are too expensive at the airport and our pathetic woke military refuse to do anything about it

      Reply
    50. 50.

      eclare

      OT:  got my covid booster (Moderna) at Walgreens this morning.  The waiting area seemed to have a quick turnover, so I asked the pharmacy tech if they were busy giving shots.  She said they had FORTY appointments scheduled today!

      Reporting from Memphis.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      M31

      when Trump was president burgers and fries and 2 double scotches for me and a Shirley Temple for my new bride were only $8.50 at Newark Terminal A

      Reply
    56. 56.

      bbleh

      @New Deal democrat: and yet, we read almost every day that what is fueling Americans’ perception of inflation is everyday items — grocery prices, gas prices.

      There seems to be a bit of a cottage industry in coming up with reasons to say, or to tell people, that inflation is high.  And certainly there is an echo-chamber effect: the media say it’s high, Americans hear it and manifest the usual effects of confirmation bias, and the media repeat their comments.  But just because they believe it doesn’t mean it’s true.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      bbleh

      @eclare: Got mine at Wags too, plus flu, and they were backed up so they had to do 2 days’ appointments at once, but at least they HAD vaccine.  CVS doesn’t and has no appointments locally for the full 2-week period on the website.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Chris

      @bbleh:

      There’s also the inherent bias that on some level everybody believes that whatever they’re currently buying should be cheaper.

      “You always pay too much when you pay.”

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Doc H

      “I don’t think it’s the campaign’s fault at all; it’s his,” Republican strategist Ed Rollins told Rolling Stone in July. “I think he’s been a very flawed candidate. I know some of the people around him, and some of them are good, talented people. But every time he opens his mouth, he has a tendency to — shall we say — think out-loud, and he clearly doesn’t understand the game. … When you get into these culture wars the way that he has, the vast majority of people don’t understand what they are.”*

      His habit of speaking in language only the most OANN/Newsmax poisoned people understand is not serving him well. Also,too, he’s repulsive.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      eversor

      @Captain C:

      A single moderately high end whiskey is $40 on it’s own.  Good whiskey is $65 on up.

      I took the SO her sister and her nieces out for omakese sushi last week and high end whiskey.  Total damage for the five of us was 2000.  I blame Biden.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Ken

      @Villago Delenda Est: [NFTs] were worthless from inception on.

      People could sell them for money, so they were not worthless.  Now they’ve reached the end of the “bigger fool” chain, and no one will buy.  I’ll agree they were valueless from the start.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Subsole

       

       

      @rikyrah:

      Merciful God, has that man ever been within telescope range of life as it is actually lived by actual people?

      And America’s newspapers think this unalloyed claptrappery is the insight us peons need to hear, lest we lose our perspective.

       

      The mind reels.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      realbtl

      One of the upsides about living in Montana is I checked WAG for booster appointments Wed and basically had my choice for today and tomorrow.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Chris

      @Subsole:

      The “Applebee’s salad bar” moment really should have been the end of his career.

      But hey, it’s mainstream media punditocracy.  The only way to fail is upwards.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      New Deal democrat

      @bbleh: We’ll, in the last couple of months gas has gotten more expensive again, although at about $3.75 as a national average, it really isn’t that big a deal compared with the last 10 or 15 years.

      More concerning is that Russia and Saudi Arabia, both of which want to see Trump elected in 2024, appear to be cooperating in trying to drive the price up and cause a U.S. recession.

      Reply

