Last month, I was nervously watching the radar in the wee hours as Hurricane Idalia moved up the Gulf Coast. It sure looked like we would get lucky again, but I didn’t relax until the eye passed our latitude.

It’s too soon to completely discount the destructive force that is Ron DeSantis; I won’t relax until there is a 0% chance of him being sworn in as POTUS on January 20th, 2025. But while Hurricane Meatball hasn’t passed our collective latitude yet, the latest track is mighty encouraging. NBC News:

The Florida governor, once seen as the top rival to former President Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP primary, sits in fifth place in New Hampshire, according to a CNN poll released Wednesday. He hasn’t visited the state, which holds the nation’s second contest, in more than a month. A Washington Post/Monmouth Survey of South Carolina voters earlier this month found him in only slightly better stead — fourth place — trailing Trump and a pair of home-state candidates, former Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott. Earlier this week, he held a fundraiser for his leadership PAC and campaign in oil-rich Midland, Texas, which featured several former Trump donors. He continues fundraising in Texas on Thursday. “His campaign needs a kick in the ass,” one DeSantis ally said. “It’s dead in the water.”

The problem isn’t the campaign, it’s the candidate — maybe give him a kick in the ass? It won’t help, but they might as well try.

