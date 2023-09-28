NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg came to Kyiv today and met with President Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian leaders.

NATO Secretary General @JensStoltenberg is in Kyiv today. NATO members will continue to support 🇺🇦 . Focus on artillery and air defense systems. Grateful to our allies for their consistent support. 🇺🇦 and NATO are united by values and spirit of freedom. We defend it together. pic.twitter.com/p1g930gpEa — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) September 28, 2023

Greetings to our dear friend, NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg! Our commitment to strengthening ties with the Alliance in matters of security and defense remains unwavering.

We are grateful to NATO for its support provided during the war. Ukraine's strategic objective is… pic.twitter.com/3lxCvAbJtF — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 28, 2023

Greetings to our dear friend, NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg! Our commitment to strengthening ties with the Alliance in matters of security and defense remains unwavering.

We are grateful to NATO for its support provided during the war. Ukraine’s strategic objective is clear: attaining full NATO membership.

Here’s the video of Stoltenberg’s and Zelenskyy’s post meeting press conference.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We will do everything to ensure the safety of Ukraine and the entire Europe from Russian nuclear blackmail – address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy I wish good health to all Ukrainian men and women! Significant international day today. Meetings and negotiations with partners. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg was in Kyiv – fruitful negotiations. Not only about our defense now, but also about our strategic defense, the joint defense of everyone in Europe.

Ukraine deserves to become a member of NATO, and it will. Absolutely. And this is not just our Ukrainian ambition. It is the only effective security perspective for Europe guaranteeing real lasting peace. We are working to make practical progress on the issue of NATO membership. Today, we also discussed the work of our Ukraine-NATO Council format. What we can do using this format. It was a good meeting. I also held talks with the Minister of Defense of France. Today. And the day before – with the Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom. Key partners. Very significant cooperation we already have, and even more significant cooperation we can achieve. We discussed, in particular, strengthening our forces, and the overall strategy for our victory in the war. We are also working towards joint production of the weapons we need, which is essential for both Ukraine and our partners. I thank France, I thank the United Kingdom and all our partners – every leader, every country that stands with us against Russian terror and brings the much-needed peace closer. There are also results on the IAEA platform – Ukraine has become a member of the Board of Governors of this organization. The International Atomic Energy Agency. And this not only underscores our international security role but also provides real opportunities for Ukraine to influence the adoption of decisions that are binding for all IAEA members and the entire international community. We will do everything to implement the first point of our Peace Formula – nuclear and radiation security. And to ensure the complete liberation of our Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from the Russian occupiers and to secure Ukraine and all of Europe from Russian radiation blackmail. We are also preparing for the coming weeks to yield more results for our international efforts, for the strengthening of Ukraine. Today, I held several relevant meetings, including an important meeting with intelligence chiefs. The results will come. Regarding the frontlines. Kupiansk direction, Lyman, Bakhmut, Mariinka, Avdiivka, Shakhtarsk, our southern directions. I thank all of you for your strength! I thank each and every one of you who are currently in battle, at combat positions, on combat missions! We are working to provide you with more weapons, more powerful and effective weapons! Our Ukrainian weapons. And it will happen. Glory to you, warriors! Glory to Ukraine!

The current cost, the price being paid, the goal to be achieved:

A bit of a history lesson from Illia Ponomarenko:

It's unbelievable how dumb and reality-defying propaganda can be. It's based on and spread via incredible ignorance, lack of understanding of basic facts of general knowledge from the secondary school curriculum, and incredibly shameless display of the Dunning-Krueger effect.… — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) September 28, 2023

It’s unbelievable how dumb and reality-defying propaganda can be. It’s based on and spread via incredible ignorance, lack of understanding of basic facts of general knowledge from the secondary school curriculum, and incredibly shameless display of the Dunning-Krueger effect. Now, the latest thing in Russian propaganda on Ukraine is this incredibly stupid “GOTCHA!” Ukraine “has a colorful Nazi history” because a 98-year-old Waffen-SS veteran, an ethnic Ukrainian who has lived in the West for the last 75 years, was mistakenly given an ovation in the Canadian parliament. It’s now being presented as if during WWII and up to this time, Ukraine has been stuffed full of no one but sworn Nazis and most various Nazi collaborators, while ethnic Russians have always been the only ones to fight and defeat Nazism. So this somehow gives Putin the right to declare today’s Ukraine “a Nazi state” and pursue the country’s annihilation via the most brutal war of conquest since the very WWII. I love this torrent of imbecilic WWII takes from geniuses who seriously believe that citizenship defines a human being’s DNA, which, therefore, can be somehow targeted via ethnicity-centered biological weapons. What these beautiful minds who wouldn’t find Ukraine on a map comfortably forget about is the estimated 400,000 ethnic Russians who served with Nazi Germany’s various military formations between 1941 and 1945. Ever heard of General Vlasov’s Russian Liberation Army (ROA) corps (120,000-130,000 troops), part of the Wehrmacht in 1942-44? Or the 29th Waffen-SS Division “RONA” (“The Kaminski brigade” responsible for the slaughter of Warsaw that shocked even the senior SS command)? Or the Russland Division (8,000-10,000 troops)? Or of some 80,000 Russian Cossacks who served Adolf Hitler, including as part of the 15th SS Cossack Corps and the 1st SS Cossack Cavalry Division? Or maybe, since we’re talking about Waffen-SS, we should also be talking about, I don’t know, the Viking Division formed of SS volunteers from north European countries — Norway, Denmark, Belgium, The Netherlands? Or the 13th SS-Division Handschar of Bosnian Muslims? Or the 33rd SS Division Charlemagne of some 7,000 French collaborationists? Or a number of American Volksdeutsche that once crossed the ocean to fight for the Fuhrer in Europe? Do those figures say those nations also deserve to be enslaved and bombed into the stone age in 2023 from the point of view of some perverted high moral ground? No? What those acid tongue Kremlin bootlickers on Twitter are not talking about is over 6 million Ukrainians that fought Nazi Germany as part of the Red Army. Also, 2.5 million Ukrainians who were decorated for valor in combat. And some 250,000 ethnic Ukrainians who fought as part of Allied militaries in Europe and beyond. Also, let’s also talk about up to 10 million Ukrainians, civilians and combatants, who were killed in WWII, with over 700 Ukrainian cities and 28,000 villages destroyed in hostilities. That’s not very helpful to the imbecilic all-Ukrainians-were-all-Nazis narrative, is it? And it’s not a fucking rocket science. It’s the purposeful ignorance spread by apologists of Russia’s obsession with territorial grabs and its chauvinistic sense of impunity “because Nazis from 80 years ago.”

Tatarigami has a new project:

I have an important announcement to make. I've decided to start my own project, with the help of several volunteers who already assist me. Our primary focus will be to provide comprehensive analysis and deliver unique insights from war and conflict zones, with a focus on Ukraine… pic.twitter.com/MdjBbgMQ9p — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) September 28, 2023

I have an important announcement to make. I’ve decided to start my own project, with the help of several volunteers who already assist me. Our primary focus will be to provide comprehensive analysis and deliver unique insights from war and conflict zones, with a focus on Ukraine now. Given the significant data processing and extensive efforts needed to produce high-quality reports with distinctive features and illustrations, as I have done previously, it’s clear that teamwork is essential. Therefore, I’ve decided to start a small, dedicated team called “Frontelligence Insight,” or simply “Frontelligence.” Frontelligence Insight: Revolutionizing Public Access to Conflict Intelligence This decision won’t affect my personal account here. The content for “Frontelligence Insight” will be published on Substack (https://frontelligence.substack.com) and will feature supplementary and exclusive materials unavailable on the X. Given that the project aims to avoid becoming just another news aggregator that collects rumors from social media, it won’t provide daily updates. Instead, the primary focus will be delivering high-quality analysis, similar to my larger analyses previously shared here. Content will be released periodically, with intervals spanning several weeks. The core concept of the project revolves around integrating satellite tech, signal intelligence, open-source intel (OSINT), and investigative journalism. It aims to deliver a product and analytical framework distinct from blogs. Frontelligence Insight is committed to delivering subscription-based, all-source information accessible to the public. Moreover, this project includes a set of long-term objectives. Given the existential significance of the ongoing conflict to my country and its people, the immediate and mid-term focus remains dedicated to Ukraine. Frontelligence will release two types of articles on Substack: specialized content for paid subscribers and occasional free materials that will closely resemble the content I’ve shared on the X. With a paid subscription, you will: – Gain access to analytical insights rooted in both commercial and non-public information. These reports will be similar to reports I’ve previously made, drawing from a range of sources, including human sources, and commercial satellite data; – Access an extensive collection of documents and seized manuals, including all previously published materials, placed on a cloud drive; – Interviews with soldiers, officers, and experts. Our interviews provide detailed information with accompanying photos and visualization, surpassing the limitations of the X platform; – Access to translated documents, manuals, and other materials into English; – Early access to special and unique video or photo materials of significant value, which otherwise will be published on the X or free Substack with a delay. – In the future, I would like to add “on-the-ground” reporting by enlisting short-term freelance journalists to cover emerging topics as they unfold. Before subscribing to our paid version, please note that we encourage prioritizing donations for Ukrainian funds directly supporting our military and providing essential aid to our service members. If subscribing to our service might reduce your budget for these crucial donations, it’s advisable to maintain your current approach. However, if subscribing to our service doesn’t affect your ability to contribute to these vital causes, we wholeheartedly appreciate your support. We are dedicated to delivering value exceeding the subscription price, and your participation would be greatly valued. Frontelligence Insight is committed to developing partnerships and close cooperation with other open-source intelligence (OSINT) initiatives, journalistic teams, and volunteer organizations. Distinguishing itself from governmental agencies, our mission is rooted in collaboration with the public, for the public, and funded by the public. We are dedicated to working in synergy with other organizations to enhance the overall quality of our product While our primary focus remains on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, we will also periodically address other topics, including developments in conflict zones across Africa and Asia. This expanded coverage is made possible by our growing team of experienced volunteers Tomorrow, we’re set to debut our initial content on Substack under the Frontelligence Insight name. I invite everyone to subscribe to our Substack (https://frontelligence.substack.com) to ensure you don’t miss it

Marinka:

As said, the detonation of Russian kamikaze T-62. The driver took the tank to the field, left the tank, carried out a remote detonation and returned on foot. As stated, the purpose of this was “to break through the Ukrainian minefield.”

If it was indeed the initial purpose, the… pic.twitter.com/L34HLyxeJ1 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 28, 2023

As said, the detonation of Russian kamikaze T-62. The driver took the tank to the field, left the tank, carried out a remote detonation and returned on foot. As stated, the purpose of this was “to break through the Ukrainian minefield.”

If it was indeed the initial purpose, the use of kamikaze tanks to clear minefields is quite strange and the effectiveness of this method raises questions. Especially while having mine clearance systems such as UR-77.

Marinka, near Donetsk (47.890931, 37.507528)

https://t.me/lost_warinua/51033

Kupiansk Axis:

KUPIANSK AXIS /1230 UTC 28 SEPT/ Kupiansk Area of Operations (AO) reported quiet. Russian air strikes target urban areas of Kupiansk and Sytaivka N of H-26 HWY. Earlier reports indicate that some RU forces in the Kupiansk AO have been repositioned to Orikhiv and the Western… pic.twitter.com/m0kbNtSy5Z — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) September 28, 2023

KUPIANSK AXIS /1230 UTC 28 SEPT/ Kupiansk Area of Operations (AO) reported quiet. Russian air strikes target urban areas of Kupiansk and Sytaivka N of H-26 HWY. Earlier reports indicate that some RU forces in the Kupiansk AO have been repositioned to Orikhiv and the Western theater.

Bakhmut:

BAKHMUT AXIS /2125 UTC 28 SEPT/ UKR forces report a breakthrough at Andriivka; now in position to threaten Zelenopillya and RU Ground Lines of Communication and Supply (GLOCS). UKR artillery interdicting T-05-13 HWY. pic.twitter.com/4fmMoAjA0W — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) September 28, 2023

Robotyne-Verbove Axis:

ROBOTYNE-VERBOVE /1310 UTC 28 SEPT/ In the last 36 hours, UKR artillery conducted extensive barrages against RU defensive positions, troop concentrations and Ground Lines of Communication and Supply (GLOCS). Preliminary information indicates that UKR infantry and armor has… pic.twitter.com/2ZekrxhgKC — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) September 28, 2023

ROBOTYNE-VERBOVE /1310 UTC 28 SEPT/ In the last 36 hours, UKR artillery conducted extensive barrages against RU defensive positions, troop concentrations and Ground Lines of Communication and Supply (GLOCS). Preliminary information indicates that UKR infantry and armor has penetrated RU defensive lines S and W of Verbove.

Here’s some analysis on Russia’s defensive line(s):

At the start of Ukrainian's counteroffensive MoD said that Russia's line was stretched, with very few reserves. Now we learn an entire army (strength estimated elsewhere at 15k) was being held back but is now being committed. Whether that's to plug gaps or not, that's important https://t.co/wLWK2oEvW4 — Mark Urban (@MarkUrban01) September 27, 2023

The quality of that force varies, but it is easier to defend from prepared positions with artillery and aviation in support. If this was the Russian military of September 2022, Ukraine would have broken through by now. — Rob Lee (@RALee85) September 27, 2023

For you logistics and acquisitions enthusiasts:

English version of the article.https://t.co/UIH0Afev0h — Rob Lee (@RALee85) September 27, 2023

From Militarnyi:

The first appearance of these rather strange-looking combat vehicles was seen in early June this year. Then their origin, characteristics, and even names were not yet known. However, Militarnyi managed to find people associated with them and find out all the details. Meet a Ukrainian BMP-1LB infantry fighting vehicle. Developed in the conditions of war, its main task was to mechanize the numerous newly launched brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and compensate for the losses of armored vehicles in existing units. As it became known from a conversation with a person involved in the production of these vehicles, they are made from the hulls of Soviet MT-LB tracked armored personnel carriers, which are in large quantities in tank depots. Vehicles undergo major repairs with complete disassembly and flaws, after which they are painted and reassembled. The actual outcome of the repair is quite low-grade due to the poor quality of the work. As noted, standard engines undergo major maintenance, but their “run-in” on the stand before transmission is only 50 hours, which often turns out to be insufficient. “If the outside of the vehicles is cleaned, primed, and painted, the inside is smudged directly on rust and old peeling paint. On one vehicle, tracks with one extra element were installed, which is why we already had to shorten the tracks in the field,” the source said. Upon completion of the repair, numerous changes are made to the design of the vehicles, in particular the arrangement of the squad compartment, strengthening the firepower and protection. Protection of the original MT-LB in the sides and stern is only 7 mm, and in the front, up to 14 mm. This is only enough to protect against small debris and light rifle fire, but rifles and machine guns’ fire can penetrate the hull. To compensate for this drawback, add-on armored screens are welded on the BMP-1LB in a circle, forming spaced armor. A remote weapon station with a KPVT 14.5mm heavy machine gun is also being installed on the vehicle. It is equipped with an optical observation station with a day-and-night thermal imaging channel. In addition, it is equipped with a protective armor shield against bullets and light debris.’

Much more at the link!

For you aficionados of both jazz and Russian military equipment going kaboom:

Some jazz for you this evening from the talented 72nd Mechanized Brigade. pic.twitter.com/QH9SoNxSq7 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 28, 2023

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets or videos tonight. So here’s some adjacent material from the Ukrainian Army Cats & Dogs account:

Secret Ukrainian weapon pic.twitter.com/tgH0KIPObR — UkrARMY cats & dogs (@UAarmy_animals) September 17, 2023

Hello. Handed over several bags of fodder to one of the shelters. Thank you. (If you want to help: PayPal: [email protected],

orhttps://t.co/zVitdvVelp Thank you). pic.twitter.com/mAKEFoQWKg — UkrARMY cats & dogs (@UAarmy_animals) September 22, 2023

That’s enough for tonight.

Open thread!